Abcarian: At long last, Bill Cosby has been brought to justice

For Bill Cosby, the reckoning was a long time coming. Four years ago, a stand-up comedian joked that America’s favorite dad was a rapist. Women took notice and began to step out of the shadows. They risked the abuse and scorn that comes with reporting ancient sexual assaults.

But at some point between Cosby’s first assault trial, which ended with a hung jury, and his second, which came after the #MeToo movement caught fire, the culture changed.

Justice finally arrived for Cosby, who inflicted an untold amount of horror on dozens of women over many decades.

On Thursday, the disgraced — and disgraceful — comedian was convicted by a Pennsylvania jury of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. Now 80, Cosby could receive 30 years in prison for his crimes.

I hope he goes straight to jail; it’s the only place he is fit to be.

After years of qualification and hesitation, we can say that in 2004, Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, who worked for the women’s basketball team at Temple University in Philadelphia, where he was a trustee and major booster.

We can say he used his lofty perch as America’s most beloved father figure to abuse women.

We can say that Cosby, who has denied assaulting anyone, is a liar and a convicted sex criminal.

At long last, Bill Cosby is getting what he deserves.

Cosby’s conviction does not represent a victory just for Constand and the five other women who testified against him during this second criminal trial.

Nor does it represent a triumph just for the 62 women who have publicly accused him of drugging and assaulting them on the pretext of helping their careers.

It is, perhaps most important, an undeniable victory for the whole #MeToo movement and a message to powerful men who harass and abuse women: Your time is up.

“I feel like my faith in humanity is restored,” said Lili Bernard, a Cosby accuser who was in the courtroom but did not testify.

After the verdict was read, TV cameras caught Bernard as she burst out of the room. She bent over, weeping almost convulsively, comforted by women at her side. Bernard said she was drugged and assaulted by Cosby in the early 1990s when she was hired as a guest star on the final season of “The Cosby Show.”

Moments later, she stood before reporters on the courthouse steps. She alluded to a famous quote often attributed to Martin Luther King Jr.: “The arc of history is long, but it bends toward justice.”

“I thank that jury so much for positioning themselves on the right side of history,” Bernard said.

We also need to thank Constand and the other courageous women who testified against Cosby: the model Janice Dickinson, Janice Baker-Kinney, Heidi Thomas, Chelan Lasha and Lise-Lotte Lublin, all of whom said that Cosby either gave them alcohol that was spiked or pills before assaulting them.

But there is another, unlikely hero in this story, Hannibal Buress, the African-American comedian who, however unwittingly, was instrumental in breathing life back into old rumors about Cosby’s behavior.

In October 2014 — three years before the exposés about Hollywood predator Harvey Weinstein ignited the #MeToo movement — Buress riffed about the way Cosby patronizes other African-Americans.