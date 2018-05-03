s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 3, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.

Taxes and services

EDITOR: There is no dearth of letters decrying our “greedy politicians” and the tax dollars they always seem to waste. However, these are the politicians the electorate votes into office. In other words, they are our representatives.

As for the wasteful spending, our tax money pays for paving our roads, upkeep of our parks, bridges and playgrounds, city lighting and the salaries of our city employees. What we pay in taxes is our duty to ensure a civilized society.

Many states have seen what has happened when taxes are heedlessly cut. Look at the teachers striking across the country for better pay. If we believe that good education is vital for our children, why are we misers when it comes to teachers’ pay, especially when we require them to have at least a baccalaureate degree and often a master’s degree?

Too many people want to run government on the cheap and then yell when they don’t get the services they demand.

CHARLES RAIT

Santa Rosa

Inflammatory article

EDITOR: I have been a member of this community for nearly 30 years; John Lasseter has been one of my best friends for 20.

I was disappointed to see the reprint from the New York Daily News, yet another speculative and inflammatory article, in our hometown newspaper on Friday (“Will John Lasseter return to Pixar?”).

While I haven’t worked professionally with Lasseter, I know him very well personally. He’s fiercely devoted to his family and a loyal friend. He’s a second father to my children, a duty I would bestow upon only the finest man. He possesses a high moral compass and treats everyone — regardless of station in life — with respect. His parents, whom I knew, raised him to be a kind and considerate man.

Over the years, I have not witnessed changes in his demeanor or actions, despite his hard-earned success and wealth, a statement in itself to his integrity.

The person portrayed in that article bears no resemblance to the John Lasseter I know and love.

MARCY SMOTHERS

Kenwood

Affordable pet care

EDITOR: I hear the veterinary clinic associated with the Sonoma County Humane Society is closing in hopes of reopening with a new mission (“Veterinary hospital closing,” April 11). The new goal will be to provide medical and surgical care for the pets of low-income people.

I am glad to hear it. In the past 15 years, veterinary fees have tripled (or more). Many people can’t afford to even walk in the front door of a veterinary hospital.

The Sonoma County veterinary community has shown no interest in low-income people’s pets, so it will be nice to have this much needed service.

PETER HENRIKSEN

Veterinarian, Occidental

Another war?

EDITOR: Does America love being at war? We have troops in various countries around the world, including Syria, and we have a president who, next month, will possibly scrap an existing deal with Iran (which everyone except Donald Trump thinks is a good working deal).

Trump’s closest advisers are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, who are hard right-wing hawks. Bolton has openly stated to the world that he wants the U.S. to invade Iran, and Pompeo just visited Israel (the archenemy of Iran).

Most Popular Stories
Head-on crash kills 1 on Highway 12
Manhunt on for suspects in pot-related Santa Rosa home invasion robbery
Sun Country Airlines to launch Sonoma County to Las Vegas flights
Lagunitas Brewing Company announces lineup for free summer concert series
Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks settle for $1 and $200,000 youth program

The claim is that Iran is increasing its influence in the region (along with the U.S., Russia, the Saudis, Israel and everyone else who wants to join in). If Trump pulls out of the Iran deal, he has all the excuses and support from Bolton and Pompeo he needs to go to war. Haven’t we had enough war with Afghanistan and Iraq in the Middle East (arguably the longest and most useless conflicts we have had since Vietnam)?

“Clear the swamp” and “America First.” Maybe Trump should try to keep at least some of his promises.

IAN ELLIOTT

Sebastopol

Misportraying asylum

EDITOR: That was fake news you printed Monday: “US to Nepalese: Go home.”

The true news is: “US completed three-year successful asylum for Nepalese after their 2015 earthquake.”

As an adviser and instructor at Sonoma State University, I have had the opportunity to meet many Nepalese students and their families who lived for three years in Santa Rosa on asylum visas. They were grateful for the asylum and made good use of it.

They didn’t know if it was one two or three years, so they worked harder than other students, successfully completing degrees, owning successful restaurants and gas stations and even working for TJ Maxx and other stores as very successful managers.

They also included many of us locals at their New Year’s parties, graduations and traditional Nepalese holidays. Their celebrations were full of happiness and peace. Both countries benefited. This is the news needs to be told today so people have a positive picture in their mind of what successful three-year asylum can look like.

At a time when there is so much angst over asylum for immigrants, it was a major disservice to mislead the public about Nepal and asylum.

MARY GRAVES

Santa Rosa

Most Popular Stories
Sun Country Airlines to launch Sonoma County to Las Vegas flights
Head-on crash kills 1 on Highway 12
Manhunt on for suspects in pot-related Santa Rosa home invasion robbery
Feds take custody of 8 suspects in Petaluma home invasions
Lagunitas Brewing Company announces lineup for free summer concert series
Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks settle for $1 and $200,000 youth program
Video: Activists arrested after disrupting Santa Rosa council meeting
California’s towering redwoods face uncertain future, report says
Show Comment