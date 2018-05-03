Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Taxes and services

EDITOR: There is no dearth of letters decrying our “greedy politicians” and the tax dollars they always seem to waste. However, these are the politicians the electorate votes into office. In other words, they are our representatives.

As for the wasteful spending, our tax money pays for paving our roads, upkeep of our parks, bridges and playgrounds, city lighting and the salaries of our city employees. What we pay in taxes is our duty to ensure a civilized society.

Many states have seen what has happened when taxes are heedlessly cut. Look at the teachers striking across the country for better pay. If we believe that good education is vital for our children, why are we misers when it comes to teachers’ pay, especially when we require them to have at least a baccalaureate degree and often a master’s degree?

Too many people want to run government on the cheap and then yell when they don’t get the services they demand.

CHARLES RAIT

Santa Rosa

Inflammatory article

EDITOR: I have been a member of this community for nearly 30 years; John Lasseter has been one of my best friends for 20.

I was disappointed to see the reprint from the New York Daily News, yet another speculative and inflammatory article, in our hometown newspaper on Friday (“Will John Lasseter return to Pixar?”).

While I haven’t worked professionally with Lasseter, I know him very well personally. He’s fiercely devoted to his family and a loyal friend. He’s a second father to my children, a duty I would bestow upon only the finest man. He possesses a high moral compass and treats everyone — regardless of station in life — with respect. His parents, whom I knew, raised him to be a kind and considerate man.

Over the years, I have not witnessed changes in his demeanor or actions, despite his hard-earned success and wealth, a statement in itself to his integrity.

The person portrayed in that article bears no resemblance to the John Lasseter I know and love.

MARCY SMOTHERS

Kenwood

Affordable pet care

EDITOR: I hear the veterinary clinic associated with the Sonoma County Humane Society is closing in hopes of reopening with a new mission (“Veterinary hospital closing,” April 11). The new goal will be to provide medical and surgical care for the pets of low-income people.

I am glad to hear it. In the past 15 years, veterinary fees have tripled (or more). Many people can’t afford to even walk in the front door of a veterinary hospital.

The Sonoma County veterinary community has shown no interest in low-income people’s pets, so it will be nice to have this much needed service.

PETER HENRIKSEN

Veterinarian, Occidental

Another war?

EDITOR: Does America love being at war? We have troops in various countries around the world, including Syria, and we have a president who, next month, will possibly scrap an existing deal with Iran (which everyone except Donald Trump thinks is a good working deal).

Trump’s closest advisers are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, who are hard right-wing hawks. Bolton has openly stated to the world that he wants the U.S. to invade Iran, and Pompeo just visited Israel (the archenemy of Iran).