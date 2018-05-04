s
Friday’s Letters to the Editor

| May 4, 2018, 12:09AM
Thumbs down

EDITOR: Thumbs down on your editorial calling for an end to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner (“It’s past time for this annual DC spectacle to end,” Tuesday).

You might get a congratulatory tweet from the president as that is his habit when someone agrees with him. Don’t agree, and you’re a failing paper.

He skipped this year’s dinner, and last year’s, and mocked the dinner from a safe distance. He sent his two backers, Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, knowing they would take some barbs for him, and then he criticized from afar how unfair that was.

He can bully and name call, but don’t touch his thin skin.

If I didn’t know better it would seem that the editorial was written by Fox News.

AL COHEN

Santa Rosa

Netanyahu and Iran

EDITOR: So Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Iran is a country that cannot be trusted, based on documents his people stole after sneaking into Iran (“Israel: Iran lied about its nuclear program,” Tuesday). Is the right word “irony” or “chutzpah”? You decide.

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Proto’s the one

EDITOR: You based your recommendation of a candidate for clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters on his experience and breadth of knowledge (“Leonard tops a strong field for clerk-recorder,” Editorial, April 27). The other candidates also have experience and breadth of knowledge.

Most of us know that experience is important, but it isn’t the only factor to be considered. Just as important is a candidate’s leadership and managerial skills. Deva Marie Proto has experience as well as outstanding skills in leading her employees and section. Proto’s ability to modernize recordkeeping systems and bring them into the digital age is the type of leadership that should be elected to run the department.

You didn’t mention that all five Sonoma County supervisors and the supervisor of the three candidates have endorsed Proto. You might want to understand why that is so before making your recommendation.

KAREN WALKER

Forestville

Disturbing behavior

EDITOR: I defy anyone to watch the president’s “Fox & Friends” interview on April 26 — better yet, to read a transcript of it — and conclude that this man is fit to lead our country. CNN’s Anderson Cooper aptly compared him to “a crazy person on a park bench with an onion tied to his belt, just mumbling incoherently.” My reaction was similar: these sound like the ravings of a lunatic.

I’m no psychiatrist, although I have a strong background in psychology. I’ve also studied linguistics extensively. But no one needs either of those qualifications to recognize language that’s syntactically disjointed, logically inconsistent and riddled with distortions, half-truths, even outright falsehoods, all characteristic of a mind that’s not in full touch with reality and may be seriously disturbed.

No other president in our history has behaved so erratically in public. Even Richard Nixon’s ravings on those infamous tapes were done in private. This man shouts — almost at times screams — them on live national TV, effectively broadcasting his mental and emotional incompetence for fulfilling the demands of his office to the entire world.

His out-of-control behavior clearly indicates that we must get him out of the White House immediately, before he further damages our country.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Apologize to Olivares

EDITOR: On Sunday, you endorsed two of the three candidates for sheriff in an editorial that lacked clarity or analysis (“In race for sheriff, top picks are Essick and Mutz”). You selected the insider who assured you that changes were already occurring in the Sheriff’s Office and one who assured you change was desperately needed. Those positions cannot be reconciled.

The third candidate, the only Latino, didn’t secure your endorsement for reasons you failed to explain. On Tuesday, in an article about the preceding evening’s sheriff’s debate (“Sheriff debate probes the past”), you misspelled Ernesto Olivares’ name, not once, not twice, but five times. That is insulting to a man who has served this community for decades. The Press Democrat’s editorial board and staff writer need to take a searching look at whether their actions were the result of bias. At the very least, an apology is in order.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

ICE’s detention system

EDITOR: I appreciated getting a small look into the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention system (“ICE detained US man for 1,273 Days,” Sunday). Many people are impacted by this system that many of us pay little attention to.

Of the many things I find appalling about this system, two stick out. One is people are forced through this court system without any legal representation. Child or adult, it doesn’t matter. Somehow they are supposed to advocate for themselves. We can see the results with basic investigatory procedures not getting followed, families torn apart and people kept in detention centers for extended lengths of time. This is supposedly from a country based on laws.

The other appalling thing is its inherent hypocrisy. The U.S. and global economic systems are so strongly connected. What is done in the U.S. and in pursuit of U.S. interests affects (often negatively) other countries. As the U.S. continues to try to dominate the world economy, it often destabilizes local economies, making for economic refugees merely seeking a way to make a living. If we really cared about immigration, our policies should reflect that. We should help global local economies thrive instead of encouraging and supporting huge profits for the corporate elite.

HEIDI FANTACONE

Sebastopol

