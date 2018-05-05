s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 5, 2018, 12:05AM
| Updated 55 minutes ago.

No war with Iran

EDITOR: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s war cabinet, are itching to wage war with Iran despite international consensus that the Iran deal is working.

Testosterone-fueled saber rattling isn’t a sane foreign policy. Funny how Trump admires North Korea’s leader for agreeing to negotiate his nuclear position, while goading war with Iran. What possible reason would there be to tear up this agreement? Could it be that Netanyahu wants to deflect from his own personal corruption scandals and the murder of unarmed Palestinians protesting the Israeli occupation of Gaza?

Perhaps Trump wants to deflect from inquiry into his corruption scandals and obstruction of justice? Or perhaps they simply want to show the world who is the boss.

Netanyahu’s bizarre PowerPoint analysis of Iran’s supposed threat to the world is reminiscent of the performance by Colin Powell in 2003, when he said that “Winnebagos of death” proved the existence of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction, thereby justifying the U.S. invasion and destruction of Iraq — a statement that has been shown to be a lie. How many lives will be lost before this current pretense for war will also be shown to be a lie?

VIVIANE ISABEAU

Santa Rosa

Helping the homeless

EDITOR: What value is there in throwing away all the possessions of a homeless person? How does this help alleviate homelessness? Does it suddenly give them homes, jobs and mental health care? If it does none of these things, why do we insist on continuing this practice?

Most homeless people don’t have cars to load all their stuff into or a home to move into. All we have done is create more animosity and more hopelessness as folks must constantly try to recoup what they have lost.

In the April 28 article “Homeless campers get reprieve from eviction” and others, a common issue that interviewed homeless folks mention as to why they don’t like the shelters is because they don’t feel safe in them. Perhaps that is where we should be focusing our attention.

Let’s add space to the shelters and make them safer. Perhaps there could be a designated tent area on the grounds of the shelter for folks who don’t like confined spaces. That way they can still use the facilities there.

That would certainly be easier and more productive, with longer-lasting effects, than just scattering them and throwing away all their possessions constantly.

JENNIFER COLLINS

Santa Rosa

Mutz voter

EDITOR: At a recent candidate forum, Ernesto Olivares accused Mark Essick of changing his voter registration prior to running for office in order to deceive the voters about his basic values.

I want to know how that is different from Olivares changing his voter registration to Democrat prior to running for Santa Rosa City Council in 2010.

And, of course, all this makes me wonder what they are saying that doesn’t honestly present their positions.

The only candidate for sheriff characterized by honesty and integrity is John Mutz. He will promote use of respect, rather than use of force. Vote Mutz.

JANN EDWARDS

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma man ID'd as driver in fatal Hwy. 12 crash released
Video: Hawaii volcano eruption hits close to home for ex-Sonoma County man
Santa Rosa man ID’d in fatal Hwy. 12 crash
California is now the world's 5th largest economy
Padecky: Yes, bowlers are athletes, as we’ll see in Rohnert Park this weekend

Santa Rosa

Marusic’s skills

EDITOR: Your April 27 editorial (“Leonard tops a strong field for clerk-recorder”) identifies clerk-recorder-assessor candidate Rod Marusic as “an immigrant from Slovenia,” whose job involves “working with property owners and the real estate industry.” But Marusic is so much more than that.

He came to the U.S. in 1989 and immediately worked to immerse himself in the American culture, become a citizen and find his place. He’s the only candidate with 20 years’ experience in the private sector, plus the past 10 years in the assessor’s office, working face to face with the public every day. He knows firsthand the problems faced regarding property values and tax codes and is passionate about helping people understand how to navigate them.

Sonoma County cannot afford to have a candidate in office who does not have extensive experience with tax assessment. Only Marusic has such experience, plus the business know-how to make a difference.

He has an innate, altruistic desire to advocate for the individual. A recently held forum can be viewed at the League of Women Voters Sonoma County website (under “elections”). Please watch it, and see for yourself that Rod Marusic should be our next clerk-recorder-assessor.

DENESE HORVAT

Santa Rosa

Carpool lane hours

EDITOR: As someone who commutes daily at different times of the morning and afternoon, I am perplexed at the hours posted for the HOV Lanes in Sonoma County. On a typical morning at 8 a.m., traffic is bumper to bumper, stop and go in the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes. The HOV lane has no cars, or one or two cars every quarter-mile or so. The same is true 3 p.m. Traffic is backed up and the HOV Lane is wide open.

People are fed up with traffic. What does it take to make some common sense changes to the ridiculous hours of the Sonoma County HOV lanes? On northbound Highway 101 out of San Francisco, it is 4:30 p.m. for the HOV lane. As you get closer to Marin County, it is 4 p.m. Cross the county line to Sonoma County, and it is 3 p.m.

Caltrans, get your head out of the clouds and change these hours for an easier commute for everyone: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the morning and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the evening. The people of Sonoma County would thank you.

DEBI JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma man ID'd as driver in fatal Hwy. 12 crash released
One dead, four injured in Valley Ford Road collision
California is now the world's 5th largest economy
Video: Hawaii volcano eruption hits close to home for ex-Sonoma County man
A ‘priceless’ gift for widow of CHP officer who lost everything in wildfire
Santa Rosa man ID’d in fatal Hwy. 12 crash
Padecky: Yes, bowlers are athletes, as we’ll see in Rohnert Park this weekend
Lava from Hawaii volcano eruption destroys at least 2 homes
Show Comment