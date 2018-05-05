Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

No war with Iran

EDITOR: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s war cabinet, are itching to wage war with Iran despite international consensus that the Iran deal is working.

Testosterone-fueled saber rattling isn’t a sane foreign policy. Funny how Trump admires North Korea’s leader for agreeing to negotiate his nuclear position, while goading war with Iran. What possible reason would there be to tear up this agreement? Could it be that Netanyahu wants to deflect from his own personal corruption scandals and the murder of unarmed Palestinians protesting the Israeli occupation of Gaza?

Perhaps Trump wants to deflect from inquiry into his corruption scandals and obstruction of justice? Or perhaps they simply want to show the world who is the boss.

Netanyahu’s bizarre PowerPoint analysis of Iran’s supposed threat to the world is reminiscent of the performance by Colin Powell in 2003, when he said that “Winnebagos of death” proved the existence of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction, thereby justifying the U.S. invasion and destruction of Iraq — a statement that has been shown to be a lie. How many lives will be lost before this current pretense for war will also be shown to be a lie?

VIVIANE ISABEAU

Santa Rosa

Helping the homeless

EDITOR: What value is there in throwing away all the possessions of a homeless person? How does this help alleviate homelessness? Does it suddenly give them homes, jobs and mental health care? If it does none of these things, why do we insist on continuing this practice?

Most homeless people don’t have cars to load all their stuff into or a home to move into. All we have done is create more animosity and more hopelessness as folks must constantly try to recoup what they have lost.

In the April 28 article “Homeless campers get reprieve from eviction” and others, a common issue that interviewed homeless folks mention as to why they don’t like the shelters is because they don’t feel safe in them. Perhaps that is where we should be focusing our attention.

Let’s add space to the shelters and make them safer. Perhaps there could be a designated tent area on the grounds of the shelter for folks who don’t like confined spaces. That way they can still use the facilities there.

That would certainly be easier and more productive, with longer-lasting effects, than just scattering them and throwing away all their possessions constantly.

JENNIFER COLLINS

Santa Rosa

Mutz voter

EDITOR: At a recent candidate forum, Ernesto Olivares accused Mark Essick of changing his voter registration prior to running for office in order to deceive the voters about his basic values.

I want to know how that is different from Olivares changing his voter registration to Democrat prior to running for Santa Rosa City Council in 2010.

And, of course, all this makes me wonder what they are saying that doesn’t honestly present their positions.

The only candidate for sheriff characterized by honesty and integrity is John Mutz. He will promote use of respect, rather than use of force. Vote Mutz.

JANN EDWARDS