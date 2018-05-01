After Michelle Wolf’s performance at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, anger and acrimony were plentiful across the political spectrum. We don’t often agree with President Donald Trump, but he was right when he tweeted, “Put Dinner to rest, or start over!” It’s time for the dinner to end.

Ostensibly, the dinner, first held in 1921, is like a lot of events held by professional organizations. Get together, eat a hotel meal, drink some wine, celebrate the year’s successes and the organization’s mission, announce some awards and raise money for scholarships. In the high-pressure world of covering the White House, cutting loose for an evening is an important sanity check.

But the dinner has drifted. It’s no longer about — or at least just about — offering “a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners,” as Margaret Talev, the White House Correspondents’ Association president, put it. With a red carpet, celebrity guests and Oscar-style after-parties, it’s as much about reporters stoking their egos. See all the important people they hang out with?

A lot of the controversy around the dinner has focused on performers who have gone too far. Ribbing and roasting are expected, but some recent performers, including Wolf, crashed headlong into partisanship and insult. Indeed, few people remember the scholarships, but many remember the over-the-top performances. Don Imus skewered Bill Clinton; Stephen Colbert went after George W. Bush, Larry Wilmore dropped the n-word at a dinner attended by Barack Obama, and Wolf went after the Trump administration, likening the first daughter to a dirty diaper and invoking Uncle Tom.

Performances like that might play well in a comedy club or on a Netflix special, but when partisan tensions already run so high in America, they only further divide people when presented as the centerpiece of a dinner meant to celebrate the First Amendment.

One would be hard-pressed to recall the last time an overtly conservative comedian performed. But overtly liberal ones abound, including Comedy Central hosts Jon Stewart, Colbert and Wilmore; network late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers; and Al Franken, who performed twice before becoming a Democratic senator from Minnesota.

That partisan skew fuels conservative complaints about media bias. Liberal celebrities also attend, reinforcing a narrative that harms the credibility of not just the White House press corps but all news media.

Dumping the performer in the future wouldn’t fix the dinner, though. The correspondents’ dinner also evinces a chummy relationship between the press and the people they cover. Politicians show up to hobnob. It’s harder to convince readers, viewers and listeners that coverage is fair when they see reporters getting so cozy with the people they are supposed to hold accountable.

Indeed, a Knight Foundation poll released in January found that more Americans have a negative (43 percent) than positive (33 percent) view of the news media, and trust in the media is at an all-time low.

The dinner manifests the worst sort of journalistic navel-gazing. Americans and the media should celebrate the First Amendment and value of a free press through excellent reporting and analysis, not caustic comedians who go blue or a display of self-importance on multiple cable networks.

