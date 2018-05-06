s
Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 6, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

An Rx for failure

EDITOR: I doubt graduation rates will increase now that all Santa Rosa high school students must take A-G college-prep courses. I predict more students will fail or drop out. One size doesn’t fit all. However, if the trend in grade inflation continues, I could be wrong.

A 2016 College Board-University of Georgia study shows 47 percent of high school students with an A average, up from 38.9 percent in 1998. Yet SAT scores declined. Grade inflation gives students a false sense of achievement. Students admitted to the UC or CSU systems with those grades could fail after a semester or two.

While working at a CSU campus for 13 years, I saw students admitted with good grades having to take no-credit math and English before they could enroll in the remedial classes.

All students don’t want or need to attend four-year universities. Many prefer a community college where they can enroll in required courses leading to a four-year university or in a two-year program that provides excellent vocational training and often a better opportunity for employment.

Many college grads work in restaurants or drive for Uber while their junior college counterparts earn bigger bucks welding or working in IT or garden design.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Wrong-way cyclists

EDITOR: On a recent trip to Arizona, I saw two traffic signs I wish California had. The signs are mounted on a pole on the left side of the road. The first is bright red, showing the outline of a bicycle. Below the bike, it says “WRONG WAY.” The other sign says, “RIDE WITH TRAFFIC.”

California’s Vehicle Code, which bicyclists must obey, so requires. Not a driving day goes by when I don’t see at least two or three bicyclists cruising along the wrong way in a bike lane. When I’m making a turn, my task is complicated by these risk-takers, since I must look left for oncoming cars and then look right and then back to the left, then back to the right, and so on. If I don’t see the bike coming at me from the wrong way at twice the walking pace of a pedestrian, I’m liable to pull out into their path.

The Arizona signs might not impress scofflaw bicyclists, but I’d like to try. Let’s get these signs out there.

GARY DEVINE

Santa Rosa

Imagine a president …

EDITOR: Imagine if after “Mr. Smith” was elected president, it was revealed that his attorney paid someone a large sum of money to keep quiet about something Mr. Smith said didn’t happen. (I think it’s stupid to pay someone not to lie, but I’m not a politician.)

After repeatedly denying knowledge of said payment, President Smith’s new attorney lets everyone know the president did, in fact, know about the payment, which was made just prior to the election but not meant to influence the election; the money was paid to keep someone from lying. Plausible?

After President Smith first denied knowledge, and then admitted knowing about the payment, some people might think that President Smith’s credibility was nonexistent. If President Smith referred to our military leaders as “my” generals, or our Justice Department as “my” Justice Department, some people might think he didn’t give a twit about the Constitution, honesty or rule of law.

President Smith tells the world we have weak laws, terrible trade policy, corrupt justice and electoral systems, we should investigate anyone whom the president chooses, imprison people without trial, and we’re ready to nullify any agreement we make.

Give that man the Nobel Peace Prize.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Chavez Academy moves

EDITOR: Truth in education is not always kind. As a substitute teacher from Petaluma to Forestville, my toughest days are at Cook Middle School in Santa Rosa. I also teach kids from the same neighborhoods who attend school in the Roseland district, and those are my best days. So, similar students, but different schools and districts, and very different experiences.

If teachers (and administrators) have been at Cook for years and aren’t equipped to be part of the needed change (“Chavez Academy set to move,” Wednesday), then it might be best for all if they are reassigned.

Yes, as a Cook teacher was quoted, “moving school sites is very stressful.” But it’s stressful and cruel to expect students who want a good education and a chance at college to stay trapped in a school such as Cook where discipline rules the day, and education is a nice to have.

I hope Chavez Academy can bring positive changes. The students at Cook deserve them.

JOHN L. RAY

Santa Rosa

Petaluma’s parade

EDITOR: One of the reasons I enjoy reading The Press Democrat is for the reporting of all the local events that occur in Sonoma County during the week and on the weekend. I especially enjoyed the pictures and article about Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days parade last Saturday. Oh, wait. Never mind.

DEAN WESTERGARD

Petaluma

Addressing homelessness

EDITOR: People who cannot get housing are a very difficult issue. There has to be a balance between feeling safe and the rights of the homeless.

I suspect most homeless people are trying to make do with what they have, but it is the bad actors that cause problems. Drug and alcohol abuse and untreated mental illness result in some offensive and even dangerous behaviors. Sometimes when encampments are cleaned up, discarded needles, human waste and other health hazards are found. I wouldn’t feel safe walking along our public trails with a homeless encampment along the path.

I feel there is no excuse for urinating on the doorways to businesses, and one was even driven to close because of repeated vandalism. What is the excuse for that sort of behavior? Have advocates for the homeless worked with the bad actors to try to get them to clean up their act?

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

