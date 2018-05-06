Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

An Rx for failure

EDITOR: I doubt graduation rates will increase now that all Santa Rosa high school students must take A-G college-prep courses. I predict more students will fail or drop out. One size doesn’t fit all. However, if the trend in grade inflation continues, I could be wrong.

A 2016 College Board-University of Georgia study shows 47 percent of high school students with an A average, up from 38.9 percent in 1998. Yet SAT scores declined. Grade inflation gives students a false sense of achievement. Students admitted to the UC or CSU systems with those grades could fail after a semester or two.

While working at a CSU campus for 13 years, I saw students admitted with good grades having to take no-credit math and English before they could enroll in the remedial classes.

All students don’t want or need to attend four-year universities. Many prefer a community college where they can enroll in required courses leading to a four-year university or in a two-year program that provides excellent vocational training and often a better opportunity for employment.

Many college grads work in restaurants or drive for Uber while their junior college counterparts earn bigger bucks welding or working in IT or garden design.

Wrong-way cyclists

EDITOR: On a recent trip to Arizona, I saw two traffic signs I wish California had. The signs are mounted on a pole on the left side of the road. The first is bright red, showing the outline of a bicycle. Below the bike, it says “WRONG WAY.” The other sign says, “RIDE WITH TRAFFIC.”

California’s Vehicle Code, which bicyclists must obey, so requires. Not a driving day goes by when I don’t see at least two or three bicyclists cruising along the wrong way in a bike lane. When I’m making a turn, my task is complicated by these risk-takers, since I must look left for oncoming cars and then look right and then back to the left, then back to the right, and so on. If I don’t see the bike coming at me from the wrong way at twice the walking pace of a pedestrian, I’m liable to pull out into their path.

The Arizona signs might not impress scofflaw bicyclists, but I’d like to try. Let’s get these signs out there.

Imagine a president …

EDITOR: Imagine if after “Mr. Smith” was elected president, it was revealed that his attorney paid someone a large sum of money to keep quiet about something Mr. Smith said didn’t happen. (I think it’s stupid to pay someone not to lie, but I’m not a politician.)

After repeatedly denying knowledge of said payment, President Smith’s new attorney lets everyone know the president did, in fact, know about the payment, which was made just prior to the election but not meant to influence the election; the money was paid to keep someone from lying. Plausible?

After President Smith first denied knowledge, and then admitted knowing about the payment, some people might think that President Smith’s credibility was nonexistent. If President Smith referred to our military leaders as “my” generals, or our Justice Department as “my” Justice Department, some people might think he didn’t give a twit about the Constitution, honesty or rule of law.