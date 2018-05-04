“So you’re going to answer after you skip the ad in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 seconds.”

AL COHEN, Santa Rosa

“The NSA and FBI are impressed, Mr. Zuckerberg. You found a way to make intelligence-gathering ridiculously easy.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“The committee will come to order and stop checking their oil and gas stocks while Mr. Pruitt is testifying.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“We have received our campaign contributions, Mr. Lobbyist. You may proceed.”

THERESA HAIRE, Petaluma

“One moment, Mr. Zuckerberg, while we update our statuses to ‘clueless.’ ”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina

“Before we begin, you’re going to need to agree to our terms and conditions.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa