Abcarian: A shot of humor for a chronic debate

The charged debate over whether children should be vaccinated against infectious diseases waxes and wanes, but it never really goes away.

A few years ago, after a spate of measles and whooping cough outbreaks in California, it became apparent that the vogue against inoculations was imperiling the health of our kids.

The state Legislature stepped in, enacting a law eliminating the “personal belief exemption” that allowed so many families to send unvaccinated kids to that teeming petri dish of germs we call school. Since then, immunization rates have risen, but there are many vaccine-skeptical parents who feel their families are being punished for the greater good.

Which brings us to “Eureka Day,” a new play by Jonathan Spector, commissioned by the Aurora Theatre Company, about a precious private school in the Berkeley Hills that is ripped apart when a letter about a mumps outbreak arrives from the county health department. A case has been diagnosed at Eureka Day School, and children with no documentation of immunity to mumps will have to be kept at home, under quarantine, until the risk of exposure passes.

Anyone who has had a child in a progressive private school, as I have, will recognize the Eureka Day gestalt, and why so many parents are thrown into a panic.

Eureka Day is a place where the budget is being eaten up converting bathrooms to “all gender,” where someone has proposed adding “trans-racial adoptee” to the drop-down list of racial categories on the school application and where the ensuing rift between pro-vaccine parents and anti-vaccine parents absolutely and hilariously demolishes the school’s veneer of egalitarian civility.

This becomes most apparent during an ingenious scene in which the school executive committee meeting is streamed on Facebook Live.

Parents watching at home begin commenting on the meeting. Their rolling comments are projected above the stage, and their electronic conversation, taking place simultaneously with the meeting onstage, soon disintegrates into what many will recognize as a social media-enabled brawl:

Christian Burns: Remember that time I got crippled from polio? Oh, no wait. I didn’t. Cause I got . VACCINATED.

Lena Birnbaum-Tullstein: Your complacency in the destruction of children’s lives is disgusting.

Tyler Coppins: What do stupid people and dead people have in common? The dead people don’t know they’re dead either!

Pila Baum: Sorry but refusing to acknowledge vaccine injury is like the GERMANS circa 1944 claiming that they had no knowledge of the concentration camps.

Tyler Coppins: Ding ding ding! We have a winner! First Nazi reference!

Eventually, the head of school slams down the cover of his laptop, bringing the disastrous meeting to an unceremonious end.

As you might imagine, the play also reflects the larger political moment, where scientific truths are under assault, faith in institutions is being undermined for political ends and describing the White House press secretary’s “smoky eye” makeup is perceived as a partisan insult.

I wondered what prompted Spector, 38, to take on this particular topic, which remains as explosive now as it has ever been, despite California’s stricter law.

“The initial spark was a conversation I had with someone who was well-educated and smart, and you would assume you would agree on about most things,” he told me in a little café next to the Aurora Theatre on Wednesday afternoon. “And then you discover this thing where you live in a parallel reality from them. Also, unlike gun control, or abortion or climate change, beliefs around vaccines don’t track closely with political beliefs.”