The Economist: Despite North Korea, arms control is unraveling

Rarely do optimism and North Korea belong in the same breath. However, the smiles and pageantry in April’s encounter between Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in, leaders of the two Koreas, hinted at a deal in which the North would abandon nuclear weapons in exchange for a security guarantee from the world, and in particular America. Sadly, much as the Economist wishes for a nuclear-free North Korea, a lasting deal remains as remote as the summit of Mount Paektu. The Kims are serial cheats and nuclear weapons are central to their grip on power. Moreover, even as optimists focus on Korea, nuclear restraints elsewhere are unraveling.

By Saturday, President Donald Trump must decide the fate of the deal struck in 2015 to curb Iran’s nuclear program. This past week, Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, gave a presentation that seemed designed to get Trump to pull America out. He may well oblige. Worse, within three years current agreed limits on the nuclear arsenals of Russia and America are set to lapse, leaving them unconstrained for the first time in almost half a century.

During the Cold War, a generation of statesmen chastened by conflict and the near-catastrophe of the Cuban Missile Crisis, used arms control to lessen the risk of annihilation. Even then, nuclear war was a constant fear. Their successors, susceptible to hubris and faced with new tensions and new technology, are increasing the chances that nuclear weapons will spread and that someone, somewhere will miscalculate. A complacent world is playing with Armageddon.

One problem is that the critics of arms control overstate its aims so as to denigrate its accomplishments. Opponents of the Iran deal, such as John Bolton, Trump’s new national security adviser, complain that it has not stopped Iran from working on ballistic missiles or from bullying its neighbors. But that was never the intent of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as it is formally known. Instead, for at least 10 years, the pact cuts off Iran’s path to a bomb and makes any future attempt more likely to be detected early. Whatever Netanyahu implies, Iran has kept its side of the agreement despite not getting many of the economic benefits it was promised.

Wrecking the Iranian deal has costs. Iran would be freer to ramp up uranium enrichment, putting it once more in sight of a weapon. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, still the best bulwark against the spread of the bomb, would be undermined: other countries in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, may well respond by dusting off their plans to become nuclear powers; and America would be abandoning a fix that shores up the nonproliferation treaty. Trump would have to work even harder to convince Kim that he can trust America, especially as Bolton compares North Korea to Libya, whose leader gave up a nuclear program only to be toppled by the West and butchered a few years later.

A second problem is mistrust, heightened since the revival of great-power competition between America and Russia after a post-Soviet lull. That ought to give arms control new urgency; instead it is eroding it. Take New START, which caps the number of strategic warheads deployed by Russia and America at 1,550 each. It will expire in 2021 unless Vladimir Putin and Trump extend it, which looks unlikely. Instead Trump boasts that America’s nuclear arsenal will return to the “top of the pack,” bigger and more powerful than ever before. That repudiates the logic of successive strategic-arms-control agreements with Russia since 1972, which have sought to hold back a nuclear arms race by seeking to define parity.