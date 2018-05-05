Californians are fed up with President Donald Trump and Republican control of all three branches of the federal government. From the governor down to the high schoolers marching against gun violence, the frustration is palpable. But ballot initiatives that would split California into three states or have us secede from the Union aren’t the right response. If voters jump on those bandwagons, the state would lose its power to drive national policy.

The Cal 3 initiative, which could be headed for the November ballot, proposes to sunder the state into three states. There’s a reasonable sounding argument for this: More states would mean more influence in the U.S. Senate and the Electoral College. Indeed, as these things go, a split into three is modest. A previous proposal envisioned six states.

Constitutional inequities exist from Californian’s standpoint. Our two senators, who represent 40 million people, count the same as Wyoming’s two, who represent 564,000. Indeed, barely half of the states have 10 percent as many people as California. Each Californian’s voice is diluted.

That also creates an imbalance in the Electoral College, which really chooses the president. Each Wyomingite has more than three times as much say in who becomes president as a Californian.

Another initiative, whose sponsors have just received clearance to gather signatures, would have California secede from the union. Again, there are plenty of grievances between the state and the federal government these days. But quitting isn’t the answer.

Splitting the state up is the more plausible of the two ideas, but neither would happen peacefully without congressional approval, and that isn’t forthcoming.

Despite losing power in the Senate and a Republican-controlled Washington, our Big Blue Bastion has other powers that enable California to drive national policy and debate.

When California acts, entire industries listen and change because they can’t afford to lose our business. The vehicle emissions standards that Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency is now trying to undo wouldn’t even exist if California hadn’t driven automakers to compromise. (We’ll write more about that on Sunday.)

Likewise, California is a leader in fighting the Trump administration. We earn national attention because of our size and stature. A Northern California with about as many residents as Pennsylvania wouldn’t hold the same sway.

And if we secede, maybe even pulling Oregon, Washington and Hawaii with us, what then? Yes, the West Coast would be a progressive nation, but we’d have an overwhelmingly conservative country on our border and would have given up any chance to influence policies there. Californians might have a hard time looking themselves in the mirror if they abandon progressives in every other state.

Talking about splitting up the state or seceding are fun thought experiments and great for a college dorm room, but Californians shouldn’t allow transient politics to do something drastic and irrevocable. Things are tough right now, but the wheel will turn, and California will have a chance to lead the rebound only if it still is a powerhouse in the United States.

