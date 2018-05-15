Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Being a mom

EDITOR: On Mother’s Day, The Press Democrat had a feature on mother/daughter look-a-likes (“Like mother, like daughter”). In truth, the resemblance was sometimes almost uncanny. However, there’s a small part of me that finds articles like this offensive. As any adoptive mother can tell you, mothering is way more than skin deep.

If you look up “to father” in a dictionary, it’s a one-time event. (Sorry, guys, I know that’s unfair.) “To mother,” on the other hand, implies sustained action.

I don’t look anything like my adoptive mother, a tiny, curly-haired brunette who freckles the minute the sun hits her.

My adopted daughter doesn’t look anything like me. She’s a petite, dark-haired beauty with big dark eyes. (Thanks, Bob Seger; I know I stole that.)

We are, all three of us, however, tenacious, smart, kind, open-minded women brave enough to follow our hearts across continents.

So, with Mother’s Day having just passed, ask yourselves how you really resemble your mom.

A make-work boondoggle

EDITOR: This is regarding the zillion dollar Gleason Beach bridge (“Coast road cliffhanger,” May 8). At the eroded portion, Highway 1 and the septic field can easily be moved over 20 feet, which will solve the problem for 50 years, at which time we’ll no longer be using cars. This proposed bridge is a complete Caltrans make-work boondoggle.

Picking a new sheriff

EDITOR: One would think a law enforcement officer and past president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association would be above trying to insinuate blame on a police reformer for the bad conduct of police officers he worked to reform (“Choosing a sheriff,” Letters, April 27). Bill Focha went on to wonder what a sheriff “would do if no one was looking?”

Perhaps Focha and his candidate, Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Essick, would like to reveal what they were doing about excessive-force incidents involving Sonoma County deputy sheriffs over the years:

— A $1.75 million settlement paid in the Jermiah Chass death case.

— A $1.25 million settlement paid in the Esa Worth serious injury case.

— Additional settlements relating to 16 other excessive-force cases between 2007 and 2017.

— Allocating $4 million in attorney’s fees (thus far) during four years of the Andy Lopez litigation.

— Major litigation alleging torture through “yard counseling” at the Sonoma County Jail.

— The current investigation of Assistant Sheriff Randall Walker, who is head of the Sonoma County Jail.

We’ve all heard Essick say he’s worked in the Sheriff’s Office for decades and everything is fine. Is everything fine?

And why won’t Essick talk about any of this, despite the fact he wants voters to make him sheriff?

Thompson’s vote

EDITOR: Congressman Mike Thompson said that immigration issues are also important, voicing support for continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program (“Thompson talks strategy for Dems,” May 5). Which is interesting, because back in February, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would refuse to vote for the big GOP spending bill unless there were protections for Dreamers in it. These protections were omitted and most Democrats, indeed, voted against it. Thompson, however, voted against Pelosi and the Democrats and against Dreamers