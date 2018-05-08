Rubin: A Russian joke sheds light on Putin’s fourth term

MOSCOW

A joke I heard repeatedly during two weeks in Russia hints at what we should expect from Vladimir Putin’s fourth term as president, which began Monday.

One Russian academic admitted, “This joke isn’t really funny.” But it does reveal the difficulties America will continue to face in dealing with Putin in the coming six years (compounded by Donald Trump’s strange affection for the Russian strongman).

Angry at new Western sanctions, the joke goes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tells a security official, “Bomb London.”

“But my daughter is studying there,” the security official complains.

“OK, bomb New York.”

“But my son is working there,” a cabinet minister interjects.

“Then bomb Voronezh,” Lavrov finally snaps in frustration, referring to a Russian provincial city.

Among the Russian intelligentsia, the meme “Bomb Voronezh” means Putin’s reactions to sanctions are hurting ordinary Russians more than they do the West.

On the surface, Moscow doesn’t look as if it is hurting. Throughout the city, glitzy malls feature high-end Western brands of clothing and furniture. A wall plaque of Lenin not far from the Kremlin sits next to a huge glass window splashed with the Valentino label. Fancy restaurants and coffee houses are full.

But the Russian ruble has slid as sanctions took hold, badly hurting ordinary Russians. A professor may make only several hundred dollars a month, with salaries in the provinces far lower.

During my stay, the Russian Duma proposed banning the import of Western medicines in retaliation to sanctions, although many of these meds are essential for Russians. (In retaliation for previous sanctions imposed by Congress, the Duma banned U.S. adoptions of Russian children.) Truly, perfect examples of Bomb Voronezh.

Moreover, Putin’s hostility to Facebook and Twitter — which he views as U.S. tools against authoritarianism — encourages those in the Kremlin who want to take full control of social media — and ban foreign internet servers. “For Putin, the internet is the enemy,” says Alexander Baunov, editor-in-chief of Carnegie.ru. “He has no internet account, never.”

That kind of thinking led to the Russian government’s disastrous attempt last month to shut down the Telegram messaging app.

The “Bomb Voronezh” meme also hits at the hypocrisy of top Kremlin officials and allies whose kids work or study in Western capitals; ordinary Russians — academics, students, business people, those with relatives in America — must now wait for many months to get a U.S. visa. That’s because of Russia’s imposition of massive staff reductions at the American embassy, which were Moscow’s response to last year’s congressional sanctions over Russian election meddling in 2016.

But the meme also has a bigger geopolitical meaning.

Putin’s anger has grown at what he considers Western disrespect for Russian sovereignty and greatness. “Putin is after something he can never get,” says Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. “He wants to be respected as a co-equal of the United States. There is a bit of obsession in his mind about the U.S.”

In his search for Russian greatness, the Russian leader has enmeshed his country in foreign ventures — Ukraine, cyber-trolling, election meddling — that have boomeranged badly. The resulting Western sanctions, along with much lower energy prices, have fueled economic stagnation in Russia.

“The non-oil sectors of the economy are going down, says Andrey Movchan, director of the Economic Policy Program at Carnegie Russia. “Entrepreneurs, businessmen don’t invest because no one knows what comes next. Banks don’t loan. Many companies are sold to the state. “