Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

The Iran deal

EDITOR: Columnist Roger Cohen wrote that the Iran nuclear deal “was a painful compromise where each side got less than it wanted: Iran a cash windfall” and, with respect to the U.S. withdrawal, “only Trump can believe that makes sense” (“A reckless act of petulance toward Iran”).

I beg to differ. Apparently a whole lot of Americans have a hard time with providing a “cash windfall” to a group of people who run around shouting, “Death to America.” What sense does that make?

Two further points: The withdrawal of the United States doesn’t kill the deal. It’s still in place minus us (the results of this are arguable). And it’s just possible that one of those results just might be a better deal for the United States. I believe we deserve one.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Teen pregnancy

EDITOR: In the midst of so much upsetting and worrisome news, I found great pleasure and hope in reading Staff Writer Martin Espinoza’s article on the decline in teen birth rates in Sonoma County (“Fewer teens having kids,” Thursday). Hard work on the part of educators, social workers and motivated teens has really made a positive difference in so many lives. The chances for a happier future for our youth and young children is a real plus for everyone.

LINDA WARD

Santa Rosa

Roseland development

EDITOR: Do the math. Admit the elitism.

Housing proposed: Chanate Road, 82 acres, 867 homes, equals 10 houses per acre. West College Avenue, 7.5 acres, 144 apartments, equals 19 units per acre. Roseland, 7 acres, 175 apartments, equals 25 units per acre.

The Chanate site will never see even 10 homes per acre built because money talks.

Roseland’s road access is limited to Sebastopol Road, a narrow two-lane road that is constantly backed up. Stony Point Road, a mile west, is already impassable during rush hour. There is only one two-lane north-south traffic light controlling all traffic out of West Street in Roseland.

At the only recent community meeting (March 14), residents were unanimous that adding 175 apartments (350-450 cars between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.) is simply unacceptable without first improving traffic circulation.

Why did you not report this?

ROBERT NELLESSEN

Santa Rosa

Fire hazard

EDITOR: Please, Sonoma County, pick up the massive amounts of brush on the roadside from Enterprise Drive to Bennett Valley Ridge Road in Santa Rosa. It is disturbing that this amount of brush is still sitting there, waiting for someone to toss a cigarette along this stretch of road and cause a fire that could have been prevented. I drive this road a couple times a week, and I am stunned after the October fires that this brush still remains.

LINDA J. WILLIAMS

Glen Ellen

Essick’s the one

EDITOR: When peering into larger-scale politics, many feel discouraged upon seeing the foul words thrown between candidates, but what happens when political battles arise among those who can control the uniformed masses? Easy, a more mature and locally involved election.

Due to cases of police brutality, a wedge was driven between the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and its surrounding communities. People were in an uproar — how could they abide by the laws enforced by those they knew to be violent, the agencies that refused to hear their voices? Enter Capt. Mark Essick, a candidate for sheriff in the June 5 election.