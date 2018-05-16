Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Time for peace

EDITOR: Because President Donald Trump will soon be meeting with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, it is especially important for our president — despite his many past failings — to make his most sincere effort to end the perilous nuclear standoff between our nations. I am voicing my support for a new beginning — a new and peaceful beginning — with the nation and people of North Korea.

Escalating tensions around the world, coupled with the continuing production of ever-more destructive nuclear weapons, makes it absolutely imperative for the U.S. to transform our policy toward North Korea, Russia, China, the entire world.

The time has long since arrived when thinking in terms of outdated power politics is foolish, useless and suicidal. For humanity to avoid an eventual nuclear war and put a stop to the deadly progression of climate change, we must change our attitude toward nations such as North Korea from a tense and hostile competitiveness to a creative and friendly cooperativeness.

Even though I object to many of Trump’s actions and attitudes, I send him my strongest possible support for a successful and peaceful meeting with Kim. I hope that this meeting will become the true beginning of lasting world peace and a newly inspired and united human race.

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

The chiefs’ choice

EDITOR: On June 5, voters in Sonoma County will make the decision as to who will be the next sheriff. As former Santa Rosa chiefs of police, we have had the privilege of working with Ernesto Olivares for more than 30 years.

Given his years as a law enforcement leader, and as an effective local elected official, he has the right combination of skills to lead the largest law enforcement agency in Sonoma County. No other candidate for this office has the combination of experience that Olivares has garnered during his public service career.

He is a nationally recognized leader in violence prevention and community-based law enforcement.

In his decades in Sonoma County, he has been an active member of the community, involving himself with many local organizations, including being on the board of directors of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Service in Sonoma County and serving as a commissioner on the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, as a member of the executive team for the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and as a director on the Elsie Allen High School Foundation, to name just a few. He is the leader that we need now for Sonoma County.

SAL ROSANO

and TOM SCHWEDHELM

Santa Rosa

Long-winded Will

EDITOR: Trying to read a column by George Will without a dictionary in hand is like finding affordable housing in the Sonoma Valley. Oleaginous, toadyism, obsequiousness (“Pence is a model of governing by groveling,” Friday).

Oh, please.

AL RAPPORT

Sonoma

McCain and Trump

EDITOR: Regardless of any comments from the White House Staff on the subject, I can understand why Sen. John McCain wouldn’t want Donald Trump at his funeral (“President non grata: A new kind of pariah,” May 10). After Trump compared McCain to some sort of “loser” because McCain ended up as a prisoner of war, while Trump himself never served in the military (for whatever reason), it’s commonsense that McCain would conclude that the only reason why Trump would even consider going to McCain’s funeral would be for the chance to dance on McCain’s grave.