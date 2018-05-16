s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 16, 2018, 12:07AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Time for peace

EDITOR: Because President Donald Trump will soon be meeting with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, it is especially important for our president — despite his many past failings — to make his most sincere effort to end the perilous nuclear standoff between our nations. I am voicing my support for a new beginning — a new and peaceful beginning — with the nation and people of North Korea.

Escalating tensions around the world, coupled with the continuing production of ever-more destructive nuclear weapons, makes it absolutely imperative for the U.S. to transform our policy toward North Korea, Russia, China, the entire world.

The time has long since arrived when thinking in terms of outdated power politics is foolish, useless and suicidal. For humanity to avoid an eventual nuclear war and put a stop to the deadly progression of climate change, we must change our attitude toward nations such as North Korea from a tense and hostile competitiveness to a creative and friendly cooperativeness.

Even though I object to many of Trump’s actions and attitudes, I send him my strongest possible support for a successful and peaceful meeting with Kim. I hope that this meeting will become the true beginning of lasting world peace and a newly inspired and united human race.

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

The chiefs’ choice

EDITOR: On June 5, voters in Sonoma County will make the decision as to who will be the next sheriff. As former Santa Rosa chiefs of police, we have had the privilege of working with Ernesto Olivares for more than 30 years.

Given his years as a law enforcement leader, and as an effective local elected official, he has the right combination of skills to lead the largest law enforcement agency in Sonoma County. No other candidate for this office has the combination of experience that Olivares has garnered during his public service career.

He is a nationally recognized leader in violence prevention and community-based law enforcement.

In his decades in Sonoma County, he has been an active member of the community, involving himself with many local organizations, including being on the board of directors of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Service in Sonoma County and serving as a commissioner on the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, as a member of the executive team for the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and as a director on the Elsie Allen High School Foundation, to name just a few. He is the leader that we need now for Sonoma County.

SAL ROSANO
and TOM SCHWEDHELM

Santa Rosa

Long-winded Will

EDITOR: Trying to read a column by George Will without a dictionary in hand is like finding affordable housing in the Sonoma Valley. Oleaginous, toadyism, obsequiousness (“Pence is a model of governing by groveling,” Friday).

Oh, please.

AL RAPPORT

Sonoma

McCain and Trump

EDITOR: Regardless of any comments from the White House Staff on the subject, I can understand why Sen. John McCain wouldn’t want Donald Trump at his funeral (“President non grata: A new kind of pariah,” May 10). After Trump compared McCain to some sort of “loser” because McCain ended up as a prisoner of war, while Trump himself never served in the military (for whatever reason), it’s commonsense that McCain would conclude that the only reason why Trump would even consider going to McCain’s funeral would be for the chance to dance on McCain’s grave.

Most Popular Stories
Victim ID'd in fatal SSU stabbing
Systemwide communications failure at Sutter Health
Sonoma man arrested in roadside confrontation with wife's boyfriend
Petaluma couple found decomposing in home ID'd
Prosecutors charge murder suspect with 2004 Jenner beach slayings

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Napa’s Measure C

EDITOR: Thumbs down for the May 6 article regarding the vote to protect watershed and oak woodlands in Napa County (“Fighting for the future”).

One thing that Staff Writer Bill Swindell conveniently left out is that the opponents of Measure C were successfully sued for making five misleading and false statements in the voter pamphlet.

Although these opponents had to pay to rewrite the argument for the voter pamphlet, they continue to use these false and misleading statements in their public campaign to defeat Measure C.

It is also these same prevaricators who want the voters in Napa to believe that they “are not technically experienced to address these issues.” I don’t know about anyone else, but it sounds like Donald Trump-style mumbo-jumbo politics to me. Measure C is a well-written, well-thought-out initiative, and it should be passed.

There are several groups and coalitions in Sonoma County working to protect the same natural resources so vital to preserving the integrity of our beloved county. Environmental protection and preservation isn’t a wasteful concept. It is a necessity, both for our and future generations.

I applaud the efforts of these groups and the proponents of Measure C. It is in everyone’s best interest that Measure C pass in Napa.

CHRISTINA MEYER

Rohnert Park

Most Popular Stories
Prosecutors charge murder suspect with 2004 Jenner beach slayings
Victim ID'd in fatal SSU stabbing
Systemwide communications failure at Sutter Health
Petaluma couple found decomposing in home ID'd
1 dead, 1 arrested in SSU stabbing
Timeline: Who is the lone suspect in Jenner beach murders?
SSU student describes seeing stabbing suspect holding bloody knife
Sonoma man arrested in roadside confrontation with wife's boyfriend
Show Comment