Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Nuclear power problems

EDITOR: The pro-nuclear letter by Roger Delgado (“Nuclear power,” May 8) misses the facts. In adopting nuclear power, we didn’t consider carbon dioxide emissions. We also didn’t understand all the safety issues, the economic issues and the nuclear waste issues.

Now, after 50 years of experience with nuclear power, we know that it isn’t safe (Chernobyl, Fukushima and other accidents), it isn’t economical (high operating costs, utilities abandoning new construction, defaulting on loans, abandoning operating reactors due to faulty repairs, always behind schedule and over budget), and it isn’t clean (radioactive emissions and no good solution to nuclear waste storage).

I know because I was a part of the design and building of nuclear power plants with Westinghouse Electric and Bechtel Power. I still follow the power industry since my retirement.

Over the past 10 years, we have made significant environmental progress in reducing CO2 emissions by replacing coal power plants with natural gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy storage.

Nuclear power is struggling with uneconomical operating plants and cost-prohibitive new construction. The minor CO2 emissions don’t outweigh all the negatives of nuclear power. The alternatives to coal and nuclear power have proven to be safe, economical and clean. Coal and nuclear power are old technologies that should be relegated to the dustbin.

JAAK SAAME

Penngrove

Only qualified candidate

EDITOR: Mark Essick is the only candidate qualified to become our next sheriff. His experience of 25 years, educational qualifications and his philosophy are what we need. He currently serves as captain in the Sheriff’s Office.

We don’t need John Mutz, a 69-year-old coach, working with executives in private sectors like banking. He was removed as patrol captain in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division after the Rodney King beating in 1991. He has been out of law enforcement too long. He isn’t qualified to run our Sheriff’s Office.

We also don’t need Ernesto Olivares, a City Council member who has been out of law enforcement for 10 years and who served as the campaign treasurer and political ally for the unpopular Sheriff Steve Freitas. As a council member, Olivares didn’t read the public reports on the shooting of Andy Lopez. Olivares is a good man but not what we need at the Sheriff’s Office.

ROXANNE THORNTON

Santa Rosa

Shameful remark

EDITOR: Of course, White House communications aide Kelly Sadler won’t apologize for the very insensitive remark about Sen. John McCain (“Trump aide: McCain is ‘dying anyway,’” Friday). Look who she has for a boss.

Shame on her.

GLORIA ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

Reasons to impeach

EDITOR: Friends caution me about supporting impeachment if the Democrats should regain the House in November. They say, “Then we’ll have President Pence.” I answer: 1) Pence may be ultra conservative, but he is not a pathologically lying, cruel, ignorant, racist and mentally ill individual who speaks incomprehensibly and doesn’t truly represent a majority of our compassionate and intelligent citizens; 2) Pence doesn’t have a shady worldwide real estate empire, and his family isn’t benefiting financially from the office of the presidency in violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution; 3) impeachment was created by the founders to address the kind of crimes by a president that we are faced with now, and for which hypocritical Republicans make excuses.