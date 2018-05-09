Cohen: Trump’s reckless act of petulance toward Iran

President Donald Trump is withdrawing the United States from an Iran nuclear deal that has worked, in the name of unrelated demands that are unworkable, at very high cost to America’s alliances and the value of its word, with no viable alternative policy in place and at the risk of igniting the Middle East.

Only Trump can believe that makes sense. But believe it he does, with a vengeance. From day one, it has been the deal Trump loves to hate. He knows who authorized it: Barack Obama. Whether he knows its content is another matter.

The nuclear accord, reached in 2015, was a watershed. It was not intended to end Iranian-American enmity, virulent since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but it did dent dangerous confrontation through dialogue.

It was a gamble on drawing Iran, a hopeful and highly educated society, closer to the world and so weakening the Islamic Republic’s hard-liners. It was not about Iranian interference in neighboring Arab states or about its ballistic missile program. It concerned centrifuges and Iran’s clear but never avowed quest for a nuclear bomb.

The agreement put a ring fence around Iran’s nuclear program into the second quarter of this century. It slashed centrifuges by two-thirds; virtually eliminated its uranium stockpile; capped enrichment levels at 3.7 percent, a long way from bomb grade; cut off a plutonium route to a bomb; and redoubled international inspection.

On all this, Iran was in compliance, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Its nuclear ambitions had been checked, a reason several Israeli military and intelligence officials, including former heads of Mossad and Shin Bet, backed the accord, along with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

It was not “a horrible, one-sided deal,” as Trump grotesquely claimed Tuesday. It was not about delivering “peace,” as he absurdly suggested. It was not a “rotten structure,” as he emptily claimed.

It was a painful compromise where each side got less than it wanted: Iran a cash windfall, potential reintegration in the global economy and partial lifting of sanctions; the other signatories, including France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China, a bulwark against a Middle Eastern nuclear arms race. That’s what diplomacy is about: imperfect solutions, arrived at between enemies, that are better than the alternatives, the worst of them all being war.

Iran remains a repressive and disruptive regime, with a hideous human rights record, that has jailed several Americans since the deal, is pursuing interests opposed to the United States in Syria and is underwriting Hezbollah. The nuclear deal was concluded in full knowledge of the Islamic Republic’s character, perhaps with the hope of tempering Iranian behavior over time, but never with any illusion that Iran would suddenly reinvent itself.

Yet this is what the Trump administration has demanded. America has made a mockery of the value of its signature on an international agreement. The world will take note.

Nothing in Trump’s speech was more scurrilous than this very Orwellian inversion of the truth: “If I allowed this deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Everyone would want their weapons ready by the time Iran had theirs.” In fact, Trump has single-handedly fast-forwarded that race by removing the constraints the deal imposed on Iran.