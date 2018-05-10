Bruni: President non grata

It’s not unusual for a president to be asked to steer clear of his fellow party members’ campaigns. If his approval ratings are low and their races are tight, pragmatism trumps politesse.

But it’s beyond strange for a president to be asked to stay away from a fellow party member’s funeral, and it’s positively surreal for the request to be rendered in advance of the person’s death. That’s precisely what has happened with Donald Trump and John McCain.

In a recent account of McCain’s struggle with brain cancer and dying wishes, my New York Times colleague Jonathan Martin reported that Trump administration officials had been informed that the president wasn’t wanted at a planned memorial for the 81-year-old Arizona senator at the National Cathedral in Washington, just a few miles from the White House. Other news organizations added that Trump’s two immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, were expected not only to attend the ceremony but to give eulogies.

Never mind that Obama is a Democrat who took some nasty shots in the course of vanquishing McCain in the 2008 president election, or that Bush beat McCain in an acrimonious battle for the Republican presidential nomination eight years earlier. They are welcome. Trump is not.

Petty? There has been some pushback along those lines, from observers who claim that McCain is contradicting his valedictory pleas for civility in speeches and in a book, “The Restless Wave,” to be published this month. But I think that he amply covers the high ground by reaching out to Obama and Bush.

No, this one’s on Trump, who practices such gratuitous cruelty — he once mocked McCain’s agonizing years as a prisoner of war — and leaves nothing but scorched earth behind him. McCain is saying that there’s no point in letting bygones be bygones with someone as far gone as Trump, and he’s taking a stand that too many of his Republican colleagues won’t. It’s hard to quibble with him.

We have a president so proudly offensive that his last respects are spoiled goods. Is there any better illustration of what ugly, unprecedented terrain we’re crossing?

He wasn’t wanted last month at the funeral of Barbara Bush, the former first lady, either, as the White House’s own statement at the time hinted.

Four former presidents were in attendance: her husband and her son, obviously, along with Obama and Bill Clinton. They were joined by Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump in that stirring photograph, which went viral only partly because their easy smiles suggested a comity and dignity still possible in this hyperpartisan era. It also captured the country’s attention because of who was conspicuously missing — who wouldn’t have fit and didn’t belong. Comity, dignity and Trump cannot exist in the same frame.

Skipping that funeral wasn’t remarkable in the abstract. When Obama was president, he took a pass on both Betty Ford’s and Nancy Reagan’s; Michelle went in his stead. When George W. Bush was president, he didn’t attend Lady Bird Johnson’s — Laura did.

But Barbara Bush was a legendary figure in Trump’s own party. And neither President Obama nor President Bush would have had to worry about the foul memories and ill will stirred up by his presence.