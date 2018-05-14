Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Attacking McCain

EDITOR: Apparently, President Ronald Reagan’s theory of “trickle down” works, not necessarily with economics, but in theory. The current president has made a habit of disparaging and denigrating anyone with whom he has an issue. His staff, most recently Kellie Sadler, has joined him in this regard, evidently believing that everyone is fair game for personal attacka (“Trump aide: McCain is ‘dying anyway,’ ” Friday). She learned at the feet of the master.

Unfortunately, her remarks are appalling but not surprising, as this present administration hasn’t any qualms about hitting below the belt. Sad.

MARYL LINDAHL

Windsor

The best place

EDITOR: Thanks for your uplifting editorial (“A Golden State milestone: We’re No. 5). I have two brothers and a sister who have moved to Texas because of California’s housing costs and high taxes. While I can understand their frustration with our high cost of living, I couldn’t live anywhere else in the world. When it comes to climate, geography and beauty, I don’t think any place in the world can hold a candle to California.

MARK NOACK

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa’s homeless

EDITOR: I have compassion for those on the streets, but I am concerned about the quality of life in Santa Rosa. I manage a small commercial building. I have to clean up human waste, used hypodermic needles and trash left behind by homeless people who camp at our building. I have always treated them with respect and asked them to respect our property and our right to conduct a safe place for business purposes. In return, I continue to clean up their mess.

Let’s not kid ourselves. There are plenty of services for the homeless in Santa Rosa. Those who genuinely want to get off the streets can access these resources. I was poor and down on my luck at one point. I pulled myself up, got a job and went on to lead a full life. I think it is time for them to do the same.

The city of Santa Rosa ought to compel them to move indoors, clean up, get a job and become functioning members of our community. If they can’t do that, the police should move them on and make our community a safer and more pleasant place to live and work.

R.M. ABAZIA

Santa Rosa

Trump’s boast

EDITOR: Donald Trump may have told the truth when he said that he could shoot someone and get away with it. If that happened, his worshipers would be divided into two camps: one that believes it was fake news, while the other believed that it was a secret operation performed by the government designed to take away their guns. Therefore, Trump really could get away with it.

DUKE EVANS

Santa Rosa

Let officials decide

EDITOR: It is past time for the NIMBY obstructionists to step aside and let the progress for Sonoma County and the state begin. There is no realistic need for public input on every single thing the city, county and state are trying to accomplish.

We have elected officials to office with the understanding that they will represent us and our best interests in making these decisions. Now let these people do their jobs and move things forward.