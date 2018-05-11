“Yes, Mr. President. We will have a fighter escort while we’re in California air space.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Yes sir, I’m sure by now Hillary know it’s Air Force One that keeps buzzing her home.”

AL COHEN, Santa Rosa

“Please return to your seat and buckle your seatbelt. It looks like we have a severe stormy situation ahead.”

BOB GREEN, Petaluma

“Prior to landing, please sign the nondisclosure agreement found in your seat pocket.”

TARI NIX, Windsor

“Tell the pilot to buzz Mount Rushmore. I want to see where they’re going to carve my face.”

JOAN COOPER, Santa Rosa