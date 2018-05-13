Mathews: Time for a California-Texas summit

A note to Gov. Jerrry Brown of California and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas:

If North and South Korea can have a peace summit, why can’t California and Texas do the same?

The United States desperately needs its two biggest states to figure out how to keep the country together. You’re the two most successful examples of American states — capable of attracting millions of Americans and their dreams. Texas is the cheap, lightly regulated, freedom-loving counterpoint to California’s progressive, cultural and technological powerhouse.

But you have one big thing in common: You’re both nation-sized places (California has 40 million people and the world’s fifth largest economy; Texas has 28 million and the world’s 10th largest economy) stuck in a giant country whose leaders are intent on dividing it. The D.C. business model for elections depends on ever-greater polarization of the American electorate. Our national politicians run the government as a spoils system for their donors and favored demographics.

This means that California and Texas, for all their differences, share a common enemy: federal power.

For more than a century, whichever party controls the White House has seized more authority for the federal government. Recent presidents of all stripes have ruled increasingly by executive fiat. Often this increasingly dictatorial federal power has been aimed at your two states.

By now, the drill is familiar. A Democratic administration seeks to impose policies contrary to Texas’s conservative preferences on health care, the environment, criminal justice, or labor. And so Texas fights and sues. When you were state attorney general, Governor Abbott, you described your job as: “I go into the office in the morning, I sue Barack Obama, and then I go home.”

Now that Republicans are in power, it’s California’s turn to be targeted for its progressive policies on climate, pollution, immigration, and health care — and for the state to tie up the federal government in endless litigation. The New York Times recently called this a legal civil war.

All this fighting takes time and resources away from your states’ efforts to improve the lives of your citizens. And the resentments create internal divisions. Both of your states have movements seeking secession from the United States.

The good news is: Together, the two of you can break the cycle.

Start with a peace summit. The goals of the talks should be twofold. First, for both states to reaffirm their American-ness and to commit to peaceful coexistence.

Second, for both states to work together to reduce federal power and enhance the independence of states and their local communities.

This must go beyond reaffirming the U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment, which reserves for the states the powers not given to the federal government. California and Texas are now so big that they need more explicit autonomy — in taxation, regulation, environment, health care and immigration — so that they can choose their own destiny without interference.

The D.C. Mandarins will call this a revolution. So be it. California and Texas must declare that this is not the United States of 1789, with 13 states and 3 million people. Our country of more than 320 million is simply too big to be governed solely from Washington. Indeed, the best argument for greater state autonomy is a democratic one. Our states are far more democratic than the federal government, with its presidency often won by the loser of the popular vote, a U.S. Senate that defies equal representation and bureaucracies that resist accountability.