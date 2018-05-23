Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Rent control is needed

EDITOR: Daniel Barnes’ “solution” to the housing crisis in Sonoma County is no solution at all (“A housing solution,” Letters, Saturday). The problem has never been the supply of housing. It’s the supply of affordable rentals. And why are apartments so unaffordable for working-class renters? The answer is that landlords and property owners are permitted to charge whatever they can get away with.

Second units, if restrictions are eased, would be subject to the same fate as regular apartments and priced to maximize profit. There would be scant concern for the needs and well-being of working folks, low-income, seniors, students and others who pay all costs — taxes, maintenance (if any), everything — for landlords many times over, plus a nice profit. San Francisco in-law units carry rents as absurd or more so than standard apartments. Barnes should find a better analogy.

The only way out of this crisis of outrageous rents is to lower the rents and limit increases. That can only be done by state or local government on the side of tenants, not solely property owners. Rent control already exists: It’s in the hands of the owners. Let’s introduce some measure of democracy, and let the people who pay all the costs have some power in determining prices, whether for standard or in-law units.

MARTIN LORBERMAN

Petaluma

People-friendly sheriff

EDITOR: We have three good choices for sheriff on the June 5 ballot. But after attending practically every forum and reading the campaign literature, my choice has been confirmed. I’m voting for Ernesto Olivares.

I have watched Olivares with interest (after all, he beat me in my bid for re-election to the Santa Rosa City Council in 2008). He gets things done quietly and with little or no self-promotion. He is in his third council term, chaired the county Human Rights Commission and served on the board of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as executive director of the California Cities Violence Prevention Network.

To sum up, Olivares has only begun to hit his stride. He means it when he says he wants to enhance the trust between the Sheriff’s Office and the communities it serves, oppose the National Rifle Association’s agenda with respect to its unwillingness to support a ban on assault weapons and more comprehensive background checks for would-be gun owners, and move the culture of the Sheriff’s Office to one built upon community and neighborhood policing, while improving training and education for employees.

With my last few words, I want to extend this “Olivares branch” to those who have yet to vote: Join me in choosing a hardworking, people-friendly sheriff, Ernesto Olivares.

LEE PIERCE

Santa Rosa

Character builder

EDITOR: Often overlooked as an elected office, this year’s Sonoma County sheriff’s race has become critical to our community. Sonoma County is not only rebuilding from the October devastation, but it has been working hard along with other local government agencies to build a more inclusive community. We need a sheriff who shares this vision and has the experience and character to give direction to Sonoma County’s largest law enforcement agency. By far, John Mutz is the best candidate to do this.