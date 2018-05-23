s
Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 23, 2018, 12:07AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Rent control is needed

EDITOR: Daniel Barnes’ “solution” to the housing crisis in Sonoma County is no solution at all (“A housing solution,” Letters, Saturday). The problem has never been the supply of housing. It’s the supply of affordable rentals. And why are apartments so unaffordable for working-class renters? The answer is that landlords and property owners are permitted to charge whatever they can get away with.

Second units, if restrictions are eased, would be subject to the same fate as regular apartments and priced to maximize profit. There would be scant concern for the needs and well-being of working folks, low-income, seniors, students and others who pay all costs — taxes, maintenance (if any), everything — for landlords many times over, plus a nice profit. San Francisco in-law units carry rents as absurd or more so than standard apartments. Barnes should find a better analogy.

The only way out of this crisis of outrageous rents is to lower the rents and limit increases. That can only be done by state or local government on the side of tenants, not solely property owners. Rent control already exists: It’s in the hands of the owners. Let’s introduce some measure of democracy, and let the people who pay all the costs have some power in determining prices, whether for standard or in-law units.

MARTIN LORBERMAN

Petaluma

People-friendly sheriff

EDITOR: We have three good choices for sheriff on the June 5 ballot. But after attending practically every forum and reading the campaign literature, my choice has been confirmed. I’m voting for Ernesto Olivares.

I have watched Olivares with interest (after all, he beat me in my bid for re-election to the Santa Rosa City Council in 2008). He gets things done quietly and with little or no self-promotion. He is in his third council term, chaired the county Human Rights Commission and served on the board of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as executive director of the California Cities Violence Prevention Network.

To sum up, Olivares has only begun to hit his stride. He means it when he says he wants to enhance the trust between the Sheriff’s Office and the communities it serves, oppose the National Rifle Association’s agenda with respect to its unwillingness to support a ban on assault weapons and more comprehensive background checks for would-be gun owners, and move the culture of the Sheriff’s Office to one built upon community and neighborhood policing, while improving training and education for employees.

With my last few words, I want to extend this “Olivares branch” to those who have yet to vote: Join me in choosing a hardworking, people-friendly sheriff, Ernesto Olivares.

LEE PIERCE

Santa Rosa

Character builder

EDITOR: Often overlooked as an elected office, this year’s Sonoma County sheriff’s race has become critical to our community. Sonoma County is not only rebuilding from the October devastation, but it has been working hard along with other local government agencies to build a more inclusive community. We need a sheriff who shares this vision and has the experience and character to give direction to Sonoma County’s largest law enforcement agency. By far, John Mutz is the best candidate to do this.

RON KRISTOF

Santa Rosa

Better warnings

EDITOR: Supervisor Susan Gorin said, “We could have saved lives if we’d had a better system of alerts.” We do. And, allegedly, someone issued a directive to not use it. Other than the wind and explosions of transformers and fuel tanks, an eerie silence was notable.

As with most that night, I was wakened not by sirens or alerts but rather family knocking on my door as their houses burned a mile or two away. They only woke because a tree branch fell on the roof. Another family member was wakened by a neighbor and had only enough time to save himself and his three kids.

Emergency vehicles raced back and forth in all directions, lights flashing and motors screaming to race to where they needed to be. Can you imagine the sound of hundreds of emergency vehicles’ sirens going at one time? Could you imagine sleeping through that? Me neither.

So who made the call to silence the sirens? It is rumored that it was in an effort to not create a panic. So we slept. With all due respect, we can sleep later. I think that running for one’s life is a perfectly appropriate time to panic.

MIKE KOSTA

Santa Rosa

High-stakes election

EDITOR: The stakes are high in the June 5 primary for Sonoma County sheriff. A contested election for the position hasn’t taken place in more than 25 years, and voters have a clear choice between progress and the dysfunctional and failed status quo.

Two of the candidates, Mark Essick and Ernesto Olivares, represent that status quo. John Mutz represents the new model of police work as public service. He has the skills and experience to make real progress happen.

Unlike conservatives Essick and Olivares, Mutz offers a much-needed critique of the structural issues that shape modern law enforcement. He promotes community-based policing that focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment, emphasizes cooperation more than draconian discipline and advocates for the development of concrete relationships between the community and the department.

Mutz would be a leader in implementing for common sense gun safety. He supports an all-out ban on assault weapons, preventing unlawful gun ownership and stronger restrictions on firearms purchases. Olivares has been satisfactory on this, but Essick has timidly skirted the issue so as not to infuriate his right-wing Republican voter base.

Vote John Mutz on June 5.

MARK MALOUF

Sonoma

