Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Telling it like it is

EDITOR: The slanted article by Julie Hirschfeld Davis of the New York Times regarding immigration in Thursday’s Press Democrat nearly got thrown into my fireplace (“Trump lashes out at forum”). So what if Donald Trump called some illegal immigrants animals for being members of the evil MS-13 gang? They are. He just had the guts to call them animals.

And I don’t think he spoke in “ugly and fraught” terms about all the illegal (or, as Davis referred to them, unauthorized) immigrants. MS-13 brings its propensity to commit crime, kill and/or assault, deal drugs, etc. to our country. And we are supposed to reach out to them?

Then Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi jumped on Trump for using the term animal. Obviously they didn’t hear his entire comment. How are we ever going to get a handle on crime and abuse of the system if we don’t control our borders and protect our legal citizens?

When are we going to get some political leaders who have the guts to fight for us and not their own political careers and perceived legacies? Schumer, Pelosi and Gov. Jerry Brown just don’t get it. Thank you, Mr. President, for telling it like it is.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Gun culture

EDITOR: The upcoming election for Sonoma County sheriff is an important one if you feel like I do. I am concerned with the violence and the proliferation of the gun culture in our society. One of the things Mark Essick wishes to do if he is elected sheriff is to loosen the requirements for obtaining a concealed firearm. I don’t want to move backward. I don’t want to live in the Wild West. We are smarter than that in Sonoma County. I want to see us move forward to a more civil society.

I will not vote for Essick or anyone who supports the loosening of gun restrictions. He seems to be very qualified and might be a great sheriff, but I cannot look past this. This isn’t the culture I want to foster for my kids. Please vote.

JASON LEIBERT

Santa Rosa

Break the pattern

EDITOR: One chance in 25 years and we don’t take it?

The Sheriff’s Office is one of the most undemocratic institutions in our country because it isn’t accountable to anyone except for its budget being in the hands of the Board of Supervisors. As an “elected” office, it is a peculiar one: Very often a candidate is chosen from within ranks and runs unopposed.

For the first time in a quarter of a century, we have the opportunity to break this undemocratic pattern. Do we really want to keep the status quo? Keep paying millions of our tax dollars to settle cases of abuse? After 25 years we have the opportunity to elect someone of the caliber of Capt. John Mutz.

He would bring the kind of community policing that is sorely need in this county: one that treats people with dignity. Some people refer to Mutz as “the outsider.” That’s a plus, not a negative. It isn’t a reason to waste the opportunity to bring about real change to the Sheriff’s Office.