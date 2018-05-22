s
Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 22, 2018, 12:03AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Telling it like it is

EDITOR: The slanted article by Julie Hirschfeld Davis of the New York Times regarding immigration in Thursday’s Press Democrat nearly got thrown into my fireplace (“Trump lashes out at forum”). So what if Donald Trump called some illegal immigrants animals for being members of the evil MS-13 gang? They are. He just had the guts to call them animals.

And I don’t think he spoke in “ugly and fraught” terms about all the illegal (or, as Davis referred to them, unauthorized) immigrants. MS-13 brings its propensity to commit crime, kill and/or assault, deal drugs, etc. to our country. And we are supposed to reach out to them?

Then Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi jumped on Trump for using the term animal. Obviously they didn’t hear his entire comment. How are we ever going to get a handle on crime and abuse of the system if we don’t control our borders and protect our legal citizens?

When are we going to get some political leaders who have the guts to fight for us and not their own political careers and perceived legacies? Schumer, Pelosi and Gov. Jerry Brown just don’t get it. Thank you, Mr. President, for telling it like it is.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Gun culture

EDITOR: The upcoming election for Sonoma County sheriff is an important one if you feel like I do. I am concerned with the violence and the proliferation of the gun culture in our society. One of the things Mark Essick wishes to do if he is elected sheriff is to loosen the requirements for obtaining a concealed firearm. I don’t want to move backward. I don’t want to live in the Wild West. We are smarter than that in Sonoma County. I want to see us move forward to a more civil society.

I will not vote for Essick or anyone who supports the loosening of gun restrictions. He seems to be very qualified and might be a great sheriff, but I cannot look past this. This isn’t the culture I want to foster for my kids. Please vote.

JASON LEIBERT

Santa Rosa

Break the pattern

EDITOR: One chance in 25 years and we don’t take it?

The Sheriff’s Office is one of the most undemocratic institutions in our country because it isn’t accountable to anyone except for its budget being in the hands of the Board of Supervisors. As an “elected” office, it is a peculiar one: Very often a candidate is chosen from within ranks and runs unopposed.

For the first time in a quarter of a century, we have the opportunity to break this undemocratic pattern. Do we really want to keep the status quo? Keep paying millions of our tax dollars to settle cases of abuse? After 25 years we have the opportunity to elect someone of the caliber of Capt. John Mutz.

He would bring the kind of community policing that is sorely need in this county: one that treats people with dignity. Some people refer to Mutz as “the outsider.” That’s a plus, not a negative. It isn’t a reason to waste the opportunity to bring about real change to the Sheriff’s Office.

Let’s open our minds, look at the facts, and do what is best for our county. Vote for John Mutz on June 5.

FRANCISCO H. VÁZQUEZ

Rohnert Park

A hard life

EDITOR: A writer charging our homeless with lack of respect for public property doesn’t know homeless people and hasn’t considered the lack of facilities we housed take for granted (“Santa Rosa’s homeless,” Letters, May 14).

There are few public toilets — mostly in parks that open at 8 a.m. and close at dusk. There are few entry-level jobs for them to “pull themselves up with.” Many homeless live in their cars or a shelter and work low-wage jobs that don’t pay enough to rent an apartment in this 1 percent vacancy era.

The writer believes there “are plenty of services for the homeless” and “those who genuinely want to get off the streets can access those resources.” I have seen grown men cry over the inability to get a minimum-wage job that might rent a room to keep them dry and warm.

The writer suggests the city should compel the homeless to move inside. There is no “inside,” except for a sheltered minority. About 10 percent of those on the streets are refugees from state institutions closed in the 1970s with the promise of state support for local institutions. The support never materialized. They are troubled, wet, cold, harassed, deserving.

The writer’s sentiments represent Sonoma County beliefs. I would help anyone understand how desperate our homeless are.

BOB HIGHAM

Santa Rosa

Banning AR-15s

EDITOR: Once again, a letter criticizing Rep. Mike Thompson’s gun control policy has appeared in The Press Democrat because he doesn’t include a ban on the AR-15 in his proposed legislation (“Thompson’s vote,” May 15). What Thompson knows that his critic doesn’t know is that the federal government banned the AR-15 and all other assault rifles in 1994. The results were so disastrous that the law’s expiration in 2004 was celebrated by its original proponents.

The 1994 ban greatly increased National Rifle Association support and directly caused the sales of legal semi-automatic rifles to boom. As a result, dozens of makes and models of legal semi-automatics with detachable magazines came on the market. These “sporting rifles” fire the same ammunition at the same rate of fire as assault rifles, including the AR-15. Banning the AR-15 without addressing all semi-automatic rifles of equal or greater lethality is a meaningless concession that empowers the NRA.

NED STUDHOLME

Santa Rosa

