Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 21, 2018, 12:03AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Another school shooting

EDITOR: After being invited to a graduation party the other day, I realized how close we are to another school year ending. Then I opened my laptop Friday morning and saw the news that another school shooting took place. A 17-year-old student allegedly shot and killed nine students and one teacher at a high school in Texas.

Only 20 weeks into the year, there have been 22 school shootings where someone was hurt or injured. As the school year draws to an end, I’m sure that parents, students and teachers alike are counting the hours until that last day of school.

DIANNE MAHANES

Santa Rosa

No on Measure G

EDITOR: Mendocino and Fort Bragg have no industry to support their towns; they must rely on tourism. Measure G would impose a 10 percent transient occupancy tax on tourists at private campgrounds.

Instead of supporting our local economy, that money would go to the county. Visitors coming to Mendocino for day trips use the same roads and services but pay no tax. People passing through needing a safe haven for the night are taxed. Campers bring their own shelter, bed and accommodations. Campers from this county would also be taxed.

Most people who stay at campgrounds are working-class families with children and seniors on fixed incomes. Every cent counts. They have to scrimp and save for their vacation. They cannot afford hotels.

Fast-rising gas prices, the closed abalone season and restricted fishing seasons are affecting campground occupancy and will ultimately affect the local community.

The county expects to bank $1 million a year. The campgrounds cumulatively would need to collect $10 million of taxable camping fees.

There are 21 vacant stores in Fort Bragg. Let’s not let your favorite store or restaurant be next.

Rather than discouraging tourists, we should be welcoming them to bring their dollars to support our economy. Vote no on Measure G.

JANET CARTER

Fort Bragg

Men are victims, too

EDITOR: In Staff Writer Christi Warren’s May 13 article (“The tragic vanishing of Khadijah Britton”), she wrote that “what happened to Khadijah Britton is more common for Native American women than any other population in the United States” as “statistics from the National Institute of Justice show 84 percent (2.1 million) of Native American women in the U.S. will experience violence in their lifetime, and more than half will experience sexual violence.” What Warren and her editors chose to censor is that the same is true for their male counterparts.

The same National Institutes of Justice study found that “81.6 percent (1.4 million) American Indian and Alaska Native men have experienced violence in their lifetime. This includes 27.5 percent who have experienced sexual violence.”

Warren also wrote that “Native American and Alaska Native women are 1.6 times more likely to experience physical violence by an intimate partner than their white counterparts.” What she and her editors also chose to censor is that, according to the same study, “American Indian and Alaska Native men are 1.4 times as likely to have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner than their white counterparts.”

JOE MANTHEY

Petaluma

Solving problems

EDITOR: #LetsSolveThis! The engineer in me, as well as the lover of life and all the awesome people, adores that practical rallying cry for climate solutions. We can solve it. We do need to get to speed and scale with political will and determination.

As Bill McKibben says, “Winning slowly is the same as losing.” We must take action before the climate impact is irreversible. A person fleeing the Santa Rosa fires in October said “it was like being chased by hell.”

State. Sen. Mike McGuire voted for SB 1383, weakening methane limits. Methane is 80 times more dangerous than carbon dioxide. He abstained on farmworker overtime, limiting open carry of firearms and protecting immigrants with minor drug offenses from deportation.

I created a California Good Jobs, Housing & Climate Plan for solving our challenges all at the same time with systems thinking. A climate change disaster declaration could be a big step for getting additional federal and state funds so we can get ahead of wildfire preparedness and other needed resiliency work.

I’m running for state Senate on the June 5 ballot, but I can’t do it alone. I need help — your vote and, ideally, your efforts ongoing. Let’s create the California we want and the future we and our young people need.

VERONICA “RONI” JACOBI

Santa Rosa

Keeping the landline

EDITOR: I live in rural west Sonoma County. Why do I keep a landline (“Why is it so hard to give up landlines?” Wednesday)? Because cellphone service in our area sucks. When we have visitors, we direct them to a corner in the yard, under a tree, and maybe they’ll get one bar of service. The internet service sucks, too. High-priced, limited internet service. My kids live in metro areas with high-speed, cheaper internet. My friends in Ukraine have faster internet service and better cellphone service.

And our lousy service isn’t going to change. I keep asking the carriers. They have no interest in extending service to our area. That’s why we keep our landline.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

