“With your good credit and our low interest rates, I think we can get this gasoline in your car today.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Don’t think of it as buying one gallon. Think of it as buying 128 ounces.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“Trump gave you a tax break, so it was perfect timing for us to raise your gas tax and double your vehicle registration fee.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“This is your share of the tax cuts.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“What with the cost of gas today, this is the company’s matching contribution to your 401(k) account.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“This baby I can let you have for $5.49.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa