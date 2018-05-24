Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Rodota Trail attack

EDITOR: It is time for Santa Rosa to admit it has no solution for the homeless problem. Sure government could do better, but no one has a solution for the drug addiction, alcohol consumption, mental illness, criminal and, frankly, noncompliant portion of our population. Giving them homes won’t solve it.

I realized the homeless had won when I altered my bicycle route around the segment of the Joe Rodota Trail containing a homeless encampment. It used to be safer on the trail than the street on a bicycle. No more. Now, at least three attacks and who knows how many crimes have been committed there, along with intimidation.

The longer they are there, the more they feel entitled to stay there. If it were a crack house, the owner would have been sued by the city for creating a public nuisance.

I hope the first bicycle victim known sues the city of Santa Rosa (“Cyclist attacked near camp on trail,” Friday). Maybe then the city will realize that it has created a danger, is complicit with its continuation, is ignoring its own laws and just has no clue what to do next.

Find another encampment for them to go to, so at least pedestrians and cyclists aren’t forced to endanger our safety.

MICHAEL HOLMES

Sebastopol

SMART crossing

EDITOR: In September 2016, the city of Santa Rosa was successful in getting the state Public Utilities Commission to authorize installation of gates and signals so the high-priority Jennings Bicycle Boulevard can safely cross the SMART tracks.

The city negotiated design details with SMART and submitted the necessary paperwork for approval in the spring of 2017. The project has since been on hold, and people in the Jennings Avenue neighborhood are anxious to see construction begin. Why is this taking so long?

SMART’s general manager says the city has to sign a quiet zone agreement before the project can proceed. The city says the terms of that agreement are being negotiated, and it shouldn’t delay construction, which must be completed within a three-year window set by the Public Utilities Commission.

Crossing the tracks without warning signals is dangerous. Pedestrians are exposed to heavy traffic if they take the 25-minute detour, and they shouldn’t be climbing over the fence to cross a 50-foot railroad right-of-way. What’s going on here? Are our tax dollars being spent wisely?

RICHARD HEINBERG

Santa Rosa

Choosing candidates

EDITOR: I received my mail-in ballot the other day. I looked it over and saw the platoon of individuals running for governor (27) and the 32 going for U.S. senator. I perused the voter guide, mailers and the daily bombardment of TV and radio ads. I can only believe that there are so many people running for governor because the major front-runners are so repugnant.

I also believe that Sen. Kamala Harris is just another self-serving politician who only endorses people she feels can help her down the road, so I vowed not to vote for anyone who received her endorsement. They are just a continuation of the same old tax-and-spend policies and tripe that Jerry Brown and his boys have been foisting upon us for years.