Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 24, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Rodota Trail attack

EDITOR: It is time for Santa Rosa to admit it has no solution for the homeless problem. Sure government could do better, but no one has a solution for the drug addiction, alcohol consumption, mental illness, criminal and, frankly, noncompliant portion of our population. Giving them homes won’t solve it.

I realized the homeless had won when I altered my bicycle route around the segment of the Joe Rodota Trail containing a homeless encampment. It used to be safer on the trail than the street on a bicycle. No more. Now, at least three attacks and who knows how many crimes have been committed there, along with intimidation.

The longer they are there, the more they feel entitled to stay there. If it were a crack house, the owner would have been sued by the city for creating a public nuisance.

I hope the first bicycle victim known sues the city of Santa Rosa (“Cyclist attacked near camp on trail,” Friday). Maybe then the city will realize that it has created a danger, is complicit with its continuation, is ignoring its own laws and just has no clue what to do next.

Find another encampment for them to go to, so at least pedestrians and cyclists aren’t forced to endanger our safety.

MICHAEL HOLMES

Sebastopol

SMART crossing

EDITOR: In September 2016, the city of Santa Rosa was successful in getting the state Public Utilities Commission to authorize installation of gates and signals so the high-priority Jennings Bicycle Boulevard can safely cross the SMART tracks.

The city negotiated design details with SMART and submitted the necessary paperwork for approval in the spring of 2017. The project has since been on hold, and people in the Jennings Avenue neighborhood are anxious to see construction begin. Why is this taking so long?

SMART’s general manager says the city has to sign a quiet zone agreement before the project can proceed. The city says the terms of that agreement are being negotiated, and it shouldn’t delay construction, which must be completed within a three-year window set by the Public Utilities Commission.

Crossing the tracks without warning signals is dangerous. Pedestrians are exposed to heavy traffic if they take the 25-minute detour, and they shouldn’t be climbing over the fence to cross a 50-foot railroad right-of-way. What’s going on here? Are our tax dollars being spent wisely?

RICHARD HEINBERG

Santa Rosa

Choosing candidates

EDITOR: I received my mail-in ballot the other day. I looked it over and saw the platoon of individuals running for governor (27) and the 32 going for U.S. senator. I perused the voter guide, mailers and the daily bombardment of TV and radio ads. I can only believe that there are so many people running for governor because the major front-runners are so repugnant.

I also believe that Sen. Kamala Harris is just another self-serving politician who only endorses people she feels can help her down the road, so I vowed not to vote for anyone who received her endorsement. They are just a continuation of the same old tax-and-spend policies and tripe that Jerry Brown and his boys have been foisting upon us for years.

I never ask someone to join me in voting for this person or that person. I do ask people — Democrats, Republicans, independents, Greens, etc. — to do their homework and vote for the people who will do us right and not just give us lip service while they are picking our pockets. We are failing with the current crop of politicians.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Upbeat stories

EDITOR: I could not believe my eyes reading Sunday’s Press Democrat. Instead of news about killings, plane crashes, fires, volcanoes and politics, there were some heart-warming articles tucked into the first section of the paper. Congratulations on: “Fishmonger buys 70 pound octopus, frees it,” and “2 decades after woman finds baby, they reunite.” These are uplifting, inspirational stories of good things that people do. Thank you for including them. How long will we have to wait before reading others?

By the way, Giovanni’s Fish Market in Morro Bay is fantastic, and given what the owner did in releasing the octopus, it belongs on everyone’s list of must-see places.

LINDA WEBSTER

Santa Rosa

The NRA’s motives

EDITOR: I’m tired of the sophistries of the National Rifle Association and its followers. For instance:

— The Second Amendment begins with the words, “A well regulated militia.” Obviously, the Founding Fathers had regulations in mind when they formulated this amendment. And regulations are as important in the Second Amendment as the words, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be abridged.” It’s difficult to believe that such an intelligent group as those who wrote the Constitution would support unrestricted gun ownership.

— The NRA says that weapons are needed to defend families against unwanted intruders. If that were true, then why do these defenders have pistols and rifles? Shotguns immeasurably increase the chances if hitting an intruder.

— The NRA also says that weapons are needed to protect our freedoms. It seems to me that countries like the ’stans in the Middle East and some of what were once called banana republics have little or no restriction on gun ownership. Freedom, however, is in limited supply in those countries.

Have you noticed that the proposals the NRA submits also include some provision that would increase the sale of weapons? That should make one think about the NRA’s real motives.

TOM BRUNNER

Petaluma

