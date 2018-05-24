Dvorak: Can Americans ditch guns the way we ditched cigarettes?

Not that long ago, cigarettes were completely woven into American culture. The Marlboro Man, posters telling us that “more doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette,” even the armrests on planes and all our cars were designed for smokers.

And now? Not so much.

Can it work like that with guns?

Because after another horrific school shooting — eight students and two teachers massacred at Santa Fe High School outside Houston on Friday — we are nearly out of fresh ideas.

“I know some have strong feelings about gun rights but I want you to know I’ve hit rock bottom and I am not interested in your views as it pertains to this issue,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote in a Facebook post. “Please do not post anything about guns aren’t the problem, and there’s little we can do.”

The only relief in sight is the end of the school year. How’s that for a solution?

Sure, we’ll debate all of it — good guys with guns, mental health, video games, arming teachers, age limits, copycats, domestic violence, prescription drugs, weapons bans, waiting periods, background checks.

“Involved parenting” was the favorite talking point that gun rights advocates seized on after Santa Fe. And — wait for it — doors.

“Had there been one single entrance possibly for every student, maybe he would have been stopped,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proffered.

Let’s see how that works when a school’s on fire, OK?

Guns have always been part of our story, since the beginning, when flintlock muskets were the instruments of our American Revolution. What funded that revolt?

Tobacco.

Our colonial tobacco crop helped secure loans to fund the revolution.

The great frontier was rifles and smokes by the campfire. Can you imagine John Wayne without a rifle or Humphrey Bogart without a cigarette?

Both are part of our narrative. Both have killed millions and millions of us.

Smoking-related illnesses continue to kill around 480,000 Americans every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But somehow, within a couple generations, we’ve altered the culture of smoking in our country. In 2016, just 15 of every 100 adults aged 18 and older were smokers — a huge decline from the 1960s.

Can gun culture be similarly uncoupled from Americana?

“Changing what was considered normal behavior and what was cool played a critical role,” said Matthew Myers, a Washington lawyer who has been fighting big tobacco for decades. And he sees the parallels with gun culture.

“Changing the social norm about the risk of guns in our communities needs to be part of the debate. When kids are afraid to go to school; parents are afraid to let their kids go to the playground or sit on the porch — the freedom to own guns is impinging on the basic rights of innocent citizens.”

The turning point for smoking came in 1964, when Surgeon General Luther Terry issued the first report that outlined the dangers of smoking.

That’s the report that health care workers need to write about gun violence. The doctors who treat the carnage, the researchers who see the epic rise of gun suicides, the numbers people who estimate gun violence creates about $2.8 billion every year in emergency-room costs alone, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.