Monday’s Letters to the Editor

| July 23, 2018, 12:03AM
Council’s responsibility

EDITOR: I am shocked and disappointed after reading all the news about a Rohnert Park police officer patrolling a 40-mile stretch of Highway 101 looking for drug dealers at a time when the city was short of police officers.

I am more than disappointed that the management of the city of Rohnert Park, including the Public Safety Department, approved such an operation and the City Council doesn’t seem to have much knowledge of it.

As a former member of the Rohnert Park City Council, I take issue with Mayor Pam Stafford implying the council’s basic function is to control the budget. The city manager and the director of Public Safety aren’t self-governing or self-ruling. Otherwise, there would no need for a City Council. Whether you agree or not, the buck stops with the council.

Councilwoman Gina Belforte is correct. The council is answerable to the community, regardless of who authorized this operation and must take responsibility for any and all questionable decisions by staff. It is time for the council to step back and take a hard look at whether the council is allowing staff too much self-governing.

VERN SMITH

Rohnert Park

Time to speak out

EDITOR: I believe what makes this country great is the working American. Whether you are white, black, Hispanic or Asian, the people who made this country great have been the people with good work ethics.

Today, there is something very wrong. The government welfare system has handed out way too much for the “lazies” of this country. This includes all the immigrants coming over, and even if they are here illegally.

I don’t know about you, but we pay a lot of taxes. A lot. I don’t appreciate supporting these people anymore.

Donald Trump is trying to correct this problem, and he is doing a great job.

The silent majority should start speaking out, as we have every right. But be careful. You could get shot at, spit at or protested against by California’s liberals.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Time to impeach

EDITOR: I have a profound sense of revulsion over what my government has done with children taken from their parents at our border. Families trying to flee the violence and poverty in their countries have been forcibly separated, with no viable plan in place to reunite them.

The psychological and physical effects are calamitous for children and parents. These effects won’t be temporary but rather will stay with the victims. These actions are being taken needlessly since illegal immigration hasn’t been shown to be harmful to U.S. society or the economy.

The administration’s actions are so injurious and destructive that they are clearly crimes against humanity, which the U.S. has long taken a strong and unequivocal stand against. Since the head of the administration is President Donald Trump, we must put responsibility squarely upon him. Indeed, he has declared his intention to perpetrate these separations.

Because of his clear and wanton disregard of human rights, Trump must be removed from office as soon as possible. To disregard and take no stand against these crimes is to be complicit in them. Therefore Congress must begin impeachment proceedings immediately. Every day that Congress delays ensures that this injustice isn’t rectified and prevented in the future. Our honor and integrity as a nation depend upon it.

ALLAN T. WEBB

Santa Rosa

Wikiup housing plan

EDITOR: I read your article regarding the first meeting between the Jackson family and Wikiup residents regarding redevelopment of the Wikiup golf course. A second meeting was held July 11. Residents walked away from that meeting disappointed and angered at the plan presented, the lack of compassion and failure to listen to the residents of the community (“Homes planned for ex-golf course site,” Thursday).

The Jackson family originally gave the impression of wanting ideas and input from the residents only to come back with a plan that has been in the works for more than a year. They are proposing high-density housing on the 4-acre strip at Wikiup Drive and Carriage Lane.

As a native to Santa Rosa, I am in disbelief at the callous attitude and lack of consideration to the impact on traffic, noise and nature. Having lived through the evacuation of my son, his pregnant wife and my 5- and 3-year-old grandsons the night of the horrible fire, I pray there are no further evacuation needs. If there are, the outcome will be devastating.

JUDY MESTRICH

Santa Rosa

Dereliction of duty

EDITOR: I find it rich that Donald Trump chastised Germany for being too reliant on Russia because of a gas pipeline. He berated all of our allies at NATO, then turned to a blushing schoolboy with Vladimir Putin at the summit with the Russian leader.

He said he believes Putin when he says Russia didn’t interfere in our election and sided with him over the U.S. intelligence agencies. He calls the Robert Mueller investigation a disgrace.

Aiding and abetting? We will see as the Russian military rolls out its side of what was agreed on in their private meeting.

Dereliction of duty? Clearly.

RICK BLANC

Forestville

Healdsburg traffic

EDITOR: Healdsburg can create less traffic by encouraging biking and walking. Our unique small town is a natural fit for this. To foster bike usage, add multiple bike racks on an expanded pedestrian sidewalk area on the east side of Plaza Park on Center Street’s west side. If more are needed, remove parking at that location.

TED CALVERT

Healdsburg

