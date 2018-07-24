Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Our European ‘foes’

EDITOR: President Donald Trump referred to our European allies as “foes” last week. That sounds like another idiotic Trumpism, but there is truth to the statement.

A couple of days ago, the European Union imposed a $5 billion-plus fine on Google for what it considers to be unfair business practices. This imposition on U.S. high-tech companies is what Europe does to make up for its failings. Since Europeans are incapable of competing, they strive to create an unlevel playing field and make their money by ripping off our companies.

While the average U.S. worker gets 16 paid holidays a year, EU countries provide from four to 16 weeks. Having lived in Europe, I observed that the average work day in a high-tech company there is about seven hours. I’ve also lived in Silicon Valley where the average work day is at least 10 hours. Given the huge disparity in human energy, it is no wonder that U.S. companies dominate high-tech businesses.

Maybe Trump got it right this time.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Finding a rental

EDITOR: I’ve returned to California after 35 years in Illinois. Maybe I have a different slant on observing your housing shortage. I notice it’s constantly discussed, but nothing really is done. Maybe building a few houses that cost “only” $500,000. Ha!

So I read that San Diego is legislating against short-term rentals for anything but your one own home. Well, hey, now that might just be the thing to solve the problem. No buying up all the houses for short-term profits. All of those extra houses would be available for long-term rentals.

I have a personal interest in this, as I’ve been looking for a rental for more than four months, while more than half the houses out here in Bodega Bay are empty or vacation rentals. It shouldn’t be so hard.

I suppose longtime Californians have adjusted to these conditions, but to the rest of the country, this is insane.

JUDE MAYER

Bodega Bay

History repeats?

EDITOR: Which American president is this? Believes in conspiracy theories; placed daughter in high-level White House job; says immigrants are criminals, immigrants take away jobs from Americans and immigrants voted illegally; fired/replaced most Cabinet members? Yep, it was Millard Fillmore in 1850. Sounds familiar in 2018. Fillmore is considered one of the most incompetent presidents in American history.

FRANCISCO ALVES

Healdsburg

A US ‘kakistocracy’?

EDITOR: Democracy or kakistocracy? Which is best for the United States? Kakistocracy is a word used in the 1640s to describe a form of government. It has recently been used by former CIA Director John Brennan to describe the Trump administration.

Kakistrocacy means government by the worst, least qualified and most unscrupulous citizens. As the Trump administration continues to encourage expressions of hate and racism and to cause widespread harm to countless people, kakistrocacy seems to be a good fit.

The recent incarceration of thousands of immigrant children, after separating them from their families, is appalling. This has been done with no planning or organization and without regard to the human consequences. Thankfully these actions sparked widespread outrage throughout our country, which has had a significant impact.