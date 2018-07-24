s
Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| July 24, 2018, 12:03AM
| Updated 8 hours ago.
Our European ‘foes’

EDITOR: President Donald Trump referred to our European allies as “foes” last week. That sounds like another idiotic Trumpism, but there is truth to the statement.

A couple of days ago, the European Union imposed a $5 billion-plus fine on Google for what it considers to be unfair business practices. This imposition on U.S. high-tech companies is what Europe does to make up for its failings. Since Europeans are incapable of competing, they strive to create an unlevel playing field and make their money by ripping off our companies.

While the average U.S. worker gets 16 paid holidays a year, EU countries provide from four to 16 weeks. Having lived in Europe, I observed that the average work day in a high-tech company there is about seven hours. I’ve also lived in Silicon Valley where the average work day is at least 10 hours. Given the huge disparity in human energy, it is no wonder that U.S. companies dominate high-tech businesses.

Maybe Trump got it right this time.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Finding a rental

EDITOR: I’ve returned to California after 35 years in Illinois. Maybe I have a different slant on observing your housing shortage. I notice it’s constantly discussed, but nothing really is done. Maybe building a few houses that cost “only” $500,000. Ha!

So I read that San Diego is legislating against short-term rentals for anything but your one own home. Well, hey, now that might just be the thing to solve the problem. No buying up all the houses for short-term profits. All of those extra houses would be available for long-term rentals.

I have a personal interest in this, as I’ve been looking for a rental for more than four months, while more than half the houses out here in Bodega Bay are empty or vacation rentals. It shouldn’t be so hard.

I suppose longtime Californians have adjusted to these conditions, but to the rest of the country, this is insane.

JUDE MAYER

Bodega Bay

History repeats?

EDITOR: Which American president is this? Believes in conspiracy theories; placed daughter in high-level White House job; says immigrants are criminals, immigrants take away jobs from Americans and immigrants voted illegally; fired/replaced most Cabinet members? Yep, it was Millard Fillmore in 1850. Sounds familiar in 2018. Fillmore is considered one of the most incompetent presidents in American history.

FRANCISCO ALVES

Healdsburg

A US ‘kakistocracy’?

EDITOR: Democracy or kakistocracy? Which is best for the United States? Kakistocracy is a word used in the 1640s to describe a form of government. It has recently been used by former CIA Director John Brennan to describe the Trump administration.

Kakistrocacy means government by the worst, least qualified and most unscrupulous citizens. As the Trump administration continues to encourage expressions of hate and racism and to cause widespread harm to countless people, kakistrocacy seems to be a good fit.

The recent incarceration of thousands of immigrant children, after separating them from their families, is appalling. This has been done with no planning or organization and without regard to the human consequences. Thankfully these actions sparked widespread outrage throughout our country, which has had a significant impact.

When Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted from the Bible to justify his actions, he made a mockery of American democratic values as well as the Christian values taught from the same Bible he used.

If the actions of the Trump administration concern you, it is critical that you speak out about your concerns and that you exercise your right to vote. Our democracy cannot continue to exist without your participation.

PHYLLIS BREWER

Santa Rosa

Leaving a gap

EDITOR: Motorists sometimes display anger at bicyclists because they are impatient with our slower pace on “their” roads. There is additional annoyance when a motorist comes upon a large group of cyclists on a shoulderless road and the cyclists are in a long pace-line or bunched together, often two abreast.

We bicyclists can lessen motorists’ impatience if we provide gaps between small packets of riders. This works well on narrow two-lane roads with packets of three or four riders separated from the next packet by a gap that allows three or four cars to pull in and wait for the next opportunity to leapfrog past the overall group.

As motorists, we know the difficulty in passing a string of closely spaced cyclists. As cyclists, we know the feeling of “falling off the front” of the pack. We all want to be up front and show we can keep up with the group.

However, the practice of “gapping” isn’t only a courteous gesture of goodwill to motorists. It also reduces the anxiety and impatience of motorists, thereby reducing the incidents of anger with potential unwanted consequences.

ALFRED MASCY

Santa Rosa

