s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| July 25, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Petaluma’s public art

EDITOR: The Petaluma Public Art Committee chose neo-Dadaist art for downtown — 20 17-foot poles supporting five Victorian bathtubs. The majority of City Council members voted to accept the committee’s decision in order to honor the members’ time, rather than honoring the majority of Petalumans who don’t want Dadaist tubs. The council should be concerned about the effect on the Riverwalk and the community.

What is Dadaism? Art books and online sources say Dadaism is a nihilistic (destructive) and anti-aesthetic European art movement whose purpose was to criticize everyday people and mock beautiful artistic creations. One famous Dadaism piece is the ceramic urinal that Marcel Duchamp declared “art” in 1917.

Although there are many important issues facing us, art speaks to the essence of humanity. Water Street is the heart of downtown Petaluma — a place to walk and watch the egrets or the sunset, not poles and derivative common tubs. The Riverwalk is an exceptional place that needs beautification, amenities and art to enhance it, not diminish it.

A few people believe this narrow vision should become the icon of Petaluma. Does the City Council understand what Dadaism represents? Is this the new spirit of Petaluma?

CHERYL COLDIRON

Petaluma

Gorin’s pot promise

EDITOR: Prior to the last election for 1st District supervisor, I was on a committee of five from the Sonoma County Democratic Club. We interviewed all the candidates running for the position. We directly asked Susan Gorin what she thought of marijuana and where she thought it should be cultivated in Sonoma County for commercial businesses. Her reply: She thought it should be grown in industrial, self-contained areas and not in rural residential neighborhoods.

Do your research. Read the paper. Gorin hasn’t kept her campaign promise to our committee as to where commercial marijuana should be cultivated.

CAROL SMITH

Santa Rosa

Getting along with Russia

EDITOR: I will take the U.S. and European intelligence-based news making Russia’s Vladimir Putin out to be a dangerous boogeyman with a grain of salt. I admire minds that question intelligence claims until evidence can be verified in the public arena. Intelligence-based news cycles have been way off before, like before that last invasion of Iraq.

Oliver Stone’s Putin interviews, available on YouTube, provide a more human-based reference as to what is going on in Russia and NATO.

While I despise Donald Trump’s rhetoric and disagree with most of his positions, including that absurd increase in U.S. military spending, I agree with Trump that getting along with Russia would be a very good thing.

WILLIAM A. SELF

Redwood Valley

An inconceivable idea

EDITOR: This nonlefty would like to contradict T.K. McDonald’s effusive praise for Donald Trump (“Headed in the right direction,” Letters, July 12).

Leaving aside his inaccurate list of “accomplishments” for the moment, there is a more human reason to oppose this vile man. He is a liar, bully and sociopath. He seeks to divide the country and has antagonized our friends abroad while embracing crooks like Vladimir Putin. He is a racist, an abuser of women, a philanderer and ignorant. He insults his opponents with juvenile name-calling. He looks and speaks like a fool.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Sewer sludge spill creates stinky traffic mess near Cotati
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma

As to the accomplishments McDonald refers to, Barack Obama inherited a recession and was partially responsible for an economy that was already booming before Trump took office. Whether Trump’s moves, opposed by almost all economists, will help us or wreck us remains to be seen. The unnecessary trade war that is looming is a good example of the possible pain we will all suffer because of this egomaniac.

It is unlikely Trump’s bullying (not strength) will bring world peace. Quite the opposite. As an example, consider the insults, lying and boorish behavior at the NATO meeting.

Six more years of this reprehensible man is inconceivable, and should be frightening, even to true believers like McDonald.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Parking in SR

EDITOR: I feel compelled to add to Rebecca Jones’ sentiment about Santa Rosa’s parking meters (“SR parking meters,” Letters, Saturday). Why is it that all the surrounding towns provide free parking in their downtown areas and Santa Rosa does not? Are they better at managing their budgets? Santa Rosa is unfriendly to its citizens and consumers.

Santa Rosa recently extended the parking rates time to 8 p.m. to cover the dinner hour. How anti-business and unfriendly is that? I have lived in Santa Rosa more than 20 years. I make it a point to go to Windsor or Petaluma to shop. I’d rather spend the money on gas than be tied to a meter. I’d rather go where I can enjoy a stroll and a meal without the concern of needing to put more money in a meter.

The meter sculpture would make a bigger statement if it represented Santa Rosa’s enlightened decision to abandon metered parking altogether (“Discarded parking meters find new home as sculpture,” July 17).

COURTNEY ELLERBUSCH

Santa Rosa

Most Popular Stories
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert Howard, 80, dies in Santa Rosa
Harmful algae found at Riverfront Park
Brown backs liability changes for California utilities
Teen charged in Ukiah murder, attempted murder
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
Show Comment