Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Petaluma’s public art

EDITOR: The Petaluma Public Art Committee chose neo-Dadaist art for downtown — 20 17-foot poles supporting five Victorian bathtubs. The majority of City Council members voted to accept the committee’s decision in order to honor the members’ time, rather than honoring the majority of Petalumans who don’t want Dadaist tubs. The council should be concerned about the effect on the Riverwalk and the community.

What is Dadaism? Art books and online sources say Dadaism is a nihilistic (destructive) and anti-aesthetic European art movement whose purpose was to criticize everyday people and mock beautiful artistic creations. One famous Dadaism piece is the ceramic urinal that Marcel Duchamp declared “art” in 1917.

Although there are many important issues facing us, art speaks to the essence of humanity. Water Street is the heart of downtown Petaluma — a place to walk and watch the egrets or the sunset, not poles and derivative common tubs. The Riverwalk is an exceptional place that needs beautification, amenities and art to enhance it, not diminish it.

A few people believe this narrow vision should become the icon of Petaluma. Does the City Council understand what Dadaism represents? Is this the new spirit of Petaluma?

CHERYL COLDIRON

Petaluma

Gorin’s pot promise

EDITOR: Prior to the last election for 1st District supervisor, I was on a committee of five from the Sonoma County Democratic Club. We interviewed all the candidates running for the position. We directly asked Susan Gorin what she thought of marijuana and where she thought it should be cultivated in Sonoma County for commercial businesses. Her reply: She thought it should be grown in industrial, self-contained areas and not in rural residential neighborhoods.

Do your research. Read the paper. Gorin hasn’t kept her campaign promise to our committee as to where commercial marijuana should be cultivated.

CAROL SMITH

Santa Rosa

Getting along with Russia

EDITOR: I will take the U.S. and European intelligence-based news making Russia’s Vladimir Putin out to be a dangerous boogeyman with a grain of salt. I admire minds that question intelligence claims until evidence can be verified in the public arena. Intelligence-based news cycles have been way off before, like before that last invasion of Iraq.

Oliver Stone’s Putin interviews, available on YouTube, provide a more human-based reference as to what is going on in Russia and NATO.

While I despise Donald Trump’s rhetoric and disagree with most of his positions, including that absurd increase in U.S. military spending, I agree with Trump that getting along with Russia would be a very good thing.

WILLIAM A. SELF

Redwood Valley

An inconceivable idea

EDITOR: This nonlefty would like to contradict T.K. McDonald’s effusive praise for Donald Trump (“Headed in the right direction,” Letters, July 12).

Leaving aside his inaccurate list of “accomplishments” for the moment, there is a more human reason to oppose this vile man. He is a liar, bully and sociopath. He seeks to divide the country and has antagonized our friends abroad while embracing crooks like Vladimir Putin. He is a racist, an abuser of women, a philanderer and ignorant. He insults his opponents with juvenile name-calling. He looks and speaks like a fool.