s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| July 22, 2018, 12:09AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Un-American behavior

EDITOR: This isn’t about what political party you belong to. This isn’t about Hillary Clinton, yet Donald Trump still thinks so.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that 12 Russians were indicted for hacking during our last presidential election. This is a fact confirmed by our intelligence agencies. One would think that Trump would beef up our technology to prevent interference from foreign governments in future elections.

Yet after Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin, he continues to say there was no Russian interference, the Mueller investigation is a witch hunt, and Russia should be our friend. If you missed his comments, you should listen to them.

I have no idea why Trump continues to cling to these beliefs, but his words undermine our democratic values and undermine the men and women who work in our intelligence agencies. If all of our Republican senators and House members don’t denounce Trump’s comments and his bashing of our European allies, we should all be afraid for the future of our country.

Our president’s criticism of our country, the heads of our intelligence agencies and our NATO allies is bewildering, yet he has high praise for Putin and Russia.

After reading Trump’s comments and Rosenstein’s indictment announcement, you should ask yourself why our president is acting so un-American.

STEVE WEIS

Sebastopol

Rent control’s effect

EDITOR: This is in response to Jenifer Johnson’s letter implying that rent control is to blame for San Francisco having the highest rents on Earth (“Rent and rent control,” July 13). San Francisco’s rental costs are despite rent control, not because of it.

Take the rental prices for the 10 years before rent control, extrapolate to what the prices would be by now if they’d continued to rise at that rate, and compare those figures to the actual prices with rent control.

DANA BELLWETHER

Santa Rosa

Trump is excelling

EDITOR: From my vantage point, President Donald Trump is excelling in his duties. He recently opened lines of communication with Russia via a sit-down session with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Democrats and some GOP rinos seem disturbed that he didn’t issue ultimatums to Putin to stop meddling in our elections. Selected Democrats favor subpoenaing the interpreter to get testimony as to what was said in the closed meeting between Putin and Trump. Of course, contrary to radical progressive opinions, it is not necessary or desirable to disclose all matters of state to the voters.

I am OK with a soaring economy and emphasis on border security to include retention of the Immigration and Customers Enforcement agency. Peace through strength is a sound political policy favoring the well-being of all Americans.

It is my hope that the elite media that make it a habit to spin anti-Trump propaganda on a 24/7 basis cease and desist with their unprecedented anti-American obsession with presidential character assassination.

My recommendation is for voters to forget globalization, climate change and George Soros open-border-society radicalization and purchase a copy of Jeanine Pirro’s book titled, “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals.”

Do this before midterm elections; then cast your vote.

ROBERT D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Sewer sludge spill creates stinky traffic mess near Cotati
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma

Sleep well … . someday

EDITOR: After meeting with Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump said we should be able to “sleep well tonight” because there is a process in place to denuclearize North Korea. More than a month has passed, and now we learn from Trump that the denuclearization process is less than well-defined. “We have no time limit. We have no speed limit,” he said. So in essence, what Trump’s original words actually meant was, we can say “sleep well tonight” hoping that someday in the future we might really be able to say “sleep well tonight.” Not reassuring.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Blue Lake

Summer reading

EDITOR: After Donald Trump’s performance Monday in Finland, it is a good time to read Madeleine Albright’s “Fascism, A Warning.” In reading Albright’s brilliant record of how dictators rise to power, Americans should take a hard look at what the Electoral College has done to our great nation.

SUE HART

The Sea Ranch

Helping people survive

EDITOR: Every day, cancer patients need rides to and from their treatments. In the absence of available and affordable transportation, patients often have difficulty obtaining needed medical care. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program is so important.

Volunteer drivers donate their time and vehicles to provide as many rides as they want. As a Road to Recovery volunteer driver and cancer survivor, I know that when cancer hits, it hits from all sides. Lacking transportation to treatments shouldn’t be one of the problems. That’s why I volunteer.

It’s a good feeling knowing that by giving someone a ride, it may be helping them to become a cancer survivor. To learn more about the Road to Recovery program, visit cancer.org/drive or call Elizabeth at the Santa Rosa Cancer Society office at 707-545-6720.

KEN MOONEY

Volunteer driver, American Cancer Society

Most Popular Stories
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert Howard, 80, dies in Santa Rosa
Harmful algae found at Riverfront Park
Brown backs liability changes for California utilities
Teen charged in Ukiah murder, attempted murder
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
Show Comment