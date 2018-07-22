Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Un-American behavior

EDITOR: This isn’t about what political party you belong to. This isn’t about Hillary Clinton, yet Donald Trump still thinks so.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that 12 Russians were indicted for hacking during our last presidential election. This is a fact confirmed by our intelligence agencies. One would think that Trump would beef up our technology to prevent interference from foreign governments in future elections.

Yet after Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin, he continues to say there was no Russian interference, the Mueller investigation is a witch hunt, and Russia should be our friend. If you missed his comments, you should listen to them.

I have no idea why Trump continues to cling to these beliefs, but his words undermine our democratic values and undermine the men and women who work in our intelligence agencies. If all of our Republican senators and House members don’t denounce Trump’s comments and his bashing of our European allies, we should all be afraid for the future of our country.

Our president’s criticism of our country, the heads of our intelligence agencies and our NATO allies is bewildering, yet he has high praise for Putin and Russia.

After reading Trump’s comments and Rosenstein’s indictment announcement, you should ask yourself why our president is acting so un-American.

STEVE WEIS

Sebastopol

Rent control’s effect

EDITOR: This is in response to Jenifer Johnson’s letter implying that rent control is to blame for San Francisco having the highest rents on Earth (“Rent and rent control,” July 13). San Francisco’s rental costs are despite rent control, not because of it.

Take the rental prices for the 10 years before rent control, extrapolate to what the prices would be by now if they’d continued to rise at that rate, and compare those figures to the actual prices with rent control.

DANA BELLWETHER

Santa Rosa

Trump is excelling

EDITOR: From my vantage point, President Donald Trump is excelling in his duties. He recently opened lines of communication with Russia via a sit-down session with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Democrats and some GOP rinos seem disturbed that he didn’t issue ultimatums to Putin to stop meddling in our elections. Selected Democrats favor subpoenaing the interpreter to get testimony as to what was said in the closed meeting between Putin and Trump. Of course, contrary to radical progressive opinions, it is not necessary or desirable to disclose all matters of state to the voters.

I am OK with a soaring economy and emphasis on border security to include retention of the Immigration and Customers Enforcement agency. Peace through strength is a sound political policy favoring the well-being of all Americans.

It is my hope that the elite media that make it a habit to spin anti-Trump propaganda on a 24/7 basis cease and desist with their unprecedented anti-American obsession with presidential character assassination.

My recommendation is for voters to forget globalization, climate change and George Soros open-border-society radicalization and purchase a copy of Jeanine Pirro’s book titled, “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals.”

Do this before midterm elections; then cast your vote.

ROBERT D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg