Thursday's Letters to the Editor

LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
July 26, 2018, 12:05AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
RP asset seizure

EDITOR: Vern Smith hit the nail on the head (“Council’s responsibility,” Letters, Monday). His letter made reference to the discovery that certain officers in the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department were operating, for years, outside of the city’s boundaries. They were making arrests, stopping vehicles for minor traffic infractions, confiscating drugs, collecting millions of dollars and supposedly returning it to the city of Rohnert Park.

Big money, however, sometimes contributes to big-time corruption and dishonesty. The only folks who knew nothing about this questionable operation, after years, were the members of the City Council. How sad! Hopefully an in-depth investigation will look into every aspect of this questionable police activity.

As Smith so aptly makes clear, the City Council needs to question itself. Maybe they should ask, “What is our role? What are we here as council members to do? How involved should we be in relation to city department operations, policies, practices, etc.?” It might prevent questionable things from happening in city government.

It’s also interesting that the chief of police retired within days of The Press Democrat’s reports on the whole police matter. So citizens of Rohnert Park should send a note of thanks to Vern Smith. He has it right.

TOM ANDERSON

Kenwood

Time to impeach

EDITOR: We have enjoyed our democratic form of government and our constitutional freedoms for 240 years, but now We, The People, must step up and speak up to demand that Donald Trump be impeached.

He insults our allies and praises dictators. After meeting with Vladimir Putin, he discredited our intelligence agencies and trivialized their accusations of Russian meddling in our elections. And he took Putin’s word that the Russians were innocent. This is treason.

The warning from the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, is ominous: “The digital infrastructure of our country is literally under attack.”

Trump behaves as if he is under the control of Russia. This matter must be addressed before our freedoms become more limited and his authoritarian tendencies become more dangerous and more normalized.

We have witnessed his disdain for our free press and his disregard of established science, assisted by Cabinet picks chosen to dismantle the agencies they should be protecting. He has been tearing apart the very fabric of our democracy.

Trump is not looking out for the welfare of this country. He is looking out for his own interests. Please write your representatives in Congress and demand that they begin impeachment hearings.

PEGGY PARR

Forestville

Hardworking immigrants

EDITOR: I agree with Gayle Kozlowski right up until her logic devolves into rhetoric (“Time to speak out,” Letters, Monday). Kozlowski asserts that our tax dollars go to “lazies” on welfare, especially immigrants. A quick internet search for “immigrant welfare” shows otherwise.

For example, the United States Chamber of Commerce wrote in 2013 that “immigrants pay more in taxes than they receive in government services.” California received $2.2 billion in state and local taxes from immigrant workers and entrepreneurs in 2010 — hardly the sign of a lazy, indigent population. In any case, the report notes, most immigrants aren’t eligible for benefits.

So Kozlowski’s premise is good: Workers make America great. Her analysis, however, is faulty: Immigrants aren’t “lazies” gobbling up tax dollars. Instead, they are hard workers giving far more to society than they take away. Immigrants are, in other words, part and parcel of what makes America great.

I’ll let Kozlowski perform her own search for references to the silent majority. Suffice it to say, she and her ilk are neither silent nor the majority. Quite the opposite. But she’s certainly right that we should all start speaking out.

JEREMY SHARP

Bodega Bay

PG&E accountability

EDITOR: I am a retiree and stockholder in PG&E, and I believe it is time to hold PG&E accountable again. In 2001, PG&E’s feet were held to the fire, and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. emerged from bankruptcy in April 2004 after paying $10.2 billion to hundreds of creditors. Since that time, PG&E hasn’t disappeared, and service to Californians has continued.

It makes no sense to relieve PG&E of inverse condemnation, as PG&E hasn’t learned its lesson from the last time it sought protections for mismanagement (“Brown: Ease utilities liability,” Wednesday). As with San Bruno, PG&E failed to protect its customers, and it sought liability protection in the absence of accepting responsibility. PG&E’s “leadership” cares more for its return on investment than adhering to the mundane operational duties they are paid to do.

Having the people of Los Altos Hills, Jenner and Fresno pay higher rates for recovery of the North Bay fires isn’t fair to them, yet PG&E would like to have this happen. Passing the costs to end users (customers) would allow for PG&E to keep stakeholders (utility leadership, stockholders) from sustaining a loss for their interests and holdings.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Evangelicals and Trump

EDITOR: Evangelicals held their noses and voted for Donald Trump, who promised them a socially conservative and anti-choice U.S. Supreme Court justice. He gave them two. Will they now feel free to speak out against family separation, sexism, Earth degradation, lying, narcissism, xenophobia, racism, increasing inequality and Trump’s many other assaults on Christian values?

PATRICK CAMPBELL

Bloomfield

