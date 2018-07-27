Friday’s Letters to the Editor

County pot rules

EDITOR: I’ve been an off-and-on resident of Sonoma County since 1943, and I own several acres along Bodega Highway’s scenic corridor. Sonoma County’s increasing infatuation with commercial marijuana growing puzzles me.

How is it that neighboring Lake County, with a population density of 49 people per square mile, was able to put residents over growers and ban outdoor marijuana grows in rural residential and residential agriculture areas of the county four years ago, while Sonoma County, with a population density of 279 people per square mile, and a 95472 ZIP code density of 327 people per square mile (excluding Sebastopol), continues to promote commercial grows in residential neighborhoods and proposes expansion into rural residential zones and reduced setbacks from county parks?

Are Sonoma County residents really that willing to have the noxious stench of nearby pot grows fill their yards and homes during the summer and fall months?

Until you’ve lived with marijuana in your neighborhood, you have no idea how wonderful the feeling of relief is from knowing you don’t have to contend with its smell and attendant threats.

R. T. GUTHRIE

Lakeport

True patriotism

EDITOR: How unpatriotic of those NFL players to take a knee during the playing of our national anthem. Don’t they know that the real test of patriotism is saluting North Korean generals and siding with the KGB over your own country?

TONY CORSELLO

Sebastopol

SF socialism

EDITOR: I heard on KCBS radio that there is a move in San Francisco to outlaw free food for employees in private businesses. The premise is that it reduces the income of nearby restaurants and food vendors.

This is an overt attempt of government to regulate every aspect of private business. In other words, socialism, a state-regulated redistribution of wealth consistent with academically accepted models of a Marxist transition from capitalism to communism.

Communism has proven to be a politically motivated economic failure. Consider what state-regulated redistribution of wealth, state-owned business and state-dictated elections have done to the Russian people. Is this the direction we want our government to lead us? To allow ourselves to be led into economic and political failure is shameful and not the kind of society I wish to leave to my children and grandchildren.

In this country, we are allowed to vote, partly to ensure that debacles like this won’t happen. If you vote for people who are spearheading this terrible philosophy, you won’t get what you want and work hard for. You will get what the politicians decide to give you.

I wonder where those San Francisco politicians think the businesses buy the free food for their employees. Do you think it might be from local businesses?

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Immigration facts

EDITOR: In response to Gayle Kozlowski (“Time to speak out,” Letters, Monday), I would echo the words of the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.” You may not like them, but facts are stubborn things.

Here are some facts, according to the biggest and most comprehensive studies. You can use your favorite search engine to check them.