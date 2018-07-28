Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s promises

EDITOR: Will Donald Trump ever figure out that 60 percent of the population isn’t nearly as gullible as his base audience? He said exactly what he believed about Russian interference in the 2016 election with Vladimir Putin by his side in Finland. Only after the harsh reaction those remarks caused, even among his Fox cronies and Newt Gingrich, did he backtrack and say he misread the text.

His supporters, and co-opted Republican legislators, live in an alternative universe not to see through this guy, the populist who, incidentally, just hit American taxpayers for $50,000 a night for staying at a hotel he owns in Scotland. Their defense of him: He’s keeping his campaign promises. Was one of them selling America down the river?

CHRISTOPHER RIEBLI

Graton

Corporate welfare

EDITOR: The cry that the government welfare system hands out way too much for the “lazies” of this country, including immigrants, comes from “the silent majority” (born in the Nixon era) because they have been taught to feel like victims. Our tax money doesn’t only go to individuals. A huge portion goes to business, such as the $12 billion in “relief” just approved for America’s farmers, who are facing losses as a result of Donald Trump’s tariff wars.

The majority of them voted for Trump — who set the tariffs that are about to harm them. And, even more ironically, since the U.S. is running a huge deficit already, we will probably borrow money from China to fund this new welfare.

The numbers reflect what most of us are feeling financially: more pinched. We want a scapegoat, but we hate to blame the people we had hoped were going to solve our problems. I suggest, stop being a victim and inform yourself about the amount of your taxes that are going for corporate welfare, e.g., dairy farmers (the latest cheese bailout), corn producers (multiply subsidized) and oil and gas (including indirectly in the military budget). Then talk about the “lazies” and immigrants.

SUSAN PARETO

Petaluma

The supreme law

EDITOR: Once again, the Democrats are inciting their base and others with bogus issues surrounding the recent U.S. Supreme Court nominee. They have long been trying to mold the court in their image and have succeeded in the past with their choices. But it is because of the Constitution that our country is relatively free.

The Supreme Court is the supreme law of the land, but its purpose is not to mold the Constitution to fit the spirit of the times but rather to make sure that (unless amended) the spirit and the letter of the Constitution endure the times. Someone wrote that “the best judges are partisans, not of political parties, but of constitutional self-government.”

Both of Donald Trump’s nominees are constitutionists, and that has brought on this democratic frenzy.

B. CUNEO

Windsor

A broken system

EDITOR: As a student who wants to work with children in the foster-care system, I am heartbroken to hear of abuses such as those discussed in your editorial about the Hart family (“Mendocino tragedy exposes flaws in child welfare system,” July 20).

Unfortunately, I know these types of abuses are happening too often all over the United States. I have some experience with the foster-care system in Georgia, and I have seen firsthand how broken the system is. There isn’t enough staff to deal with the caseloads and, as a result, workers are stressed and burn out quickly.