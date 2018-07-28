s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| July 28, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Trump’s promises

EDITOR: Will Donald Trump ever figure out that 60 percent of the population isn’t nearly as gullible as his base audience? He said exactly what he believed about Russian interference in the 2016 election with Vladimir Putin by his side in Finland. Only after the harsh reaction those remarks caused, even among his Fox cronies and Newt Gingrich, did he backtrack and say he misread the text.

His supporters, and co-opted Republican legislators, live in an alternative universe not to see through this guy, the populist who, incidentally, just hit American taxpayers for $50,000 a night for staying at a hotel he owns in Scotland. Their defense of him: He’s keeping his campaign promises. Was one of them selling America down the river?

CHRISTOPHER RIEBLI

Graton

Corporate welfare

EDITOR: The cry that the government welfare system hands out way too much for the “lazies” of this country, including immigrants, comes from “the silent majority” (born in the Nixon era) because they have been taught to feel like victims. Our tax money doesn’t only go to individuals. A huge portion goes to business, such as the $12 billion in “relief” just approved for America’s farmers, who are facing losses as a result of Donald Trump’s tariff wars.

The majority of them voted for Trump — who set the tariffs that are about to harm them. And, even more ironically, since the U.S. is running a huge deficit already, we will probably borrow money from China to fund this new welfare.

The numbers reflect what most of us are feeling financially: more pinched. We want a scapegoat, but we hate to blame the people we had hoped were going to solve our problems. I suggest, stop being a victim and inform yourself about the amount of your taxes that are going for corporate welfare, e.g., dairy farmers (the latest cheese bailout), corn producers (multiply subsidized) and oil and gas (including indirectly in the military budget). Then talk about the “lazies” and immigrants.

SUSAN PARETO

Petaluma

The supreme law

EDITOR: Once again, the Democrats are inciting their base and others with bogus issues surrounding the recent U.S. Supreme Court nominee. They have long been trying to mold the court in their image and have succeeded in the past with their choices. But it is because of the Constitution that our country is relatively free.

The Supreme Court is the supreme law of the land, but its purpose is not to mold the Constitution to fit the spirit of the times but rather to make sure that (unless amended) the spirit and the letter of the Constitution endure the times. Someone wrote that “the best judges are partisans, not of political parties, but of constitutional self-government.”

Both of Donald Trump’s nominees are constitutionists, and that has brought on this democratic frenzy.

B. CUNEO

Windsor

A broken system

EDITOR: As a student who wants to work with children in the foster-care system, I am heartbroken to hear of abuses such as those discussed in your editorial about the Hart family (“Mendocino tragedy exposes flaws in child welfare system,” July 20).

Unfortunately, I know these types of abuses are happening too often all over the United States. I have some experience with the foster-care system in Georgia, and I have seen firsthand how broken the system is. There isn’t enough staff to deal with the caseloads and, as a result, workers are stressed and burn out quickly.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove

These conditions create a situation where stories such as the Harts’ can happen. Children fall through the cracks too often. Children should never have to live in fear that those taking care of them may cause them harm. The sole focus of children should be growing up and enjoying life.

Thank you for bringing awareness of the cracks in the system to your readers. I don’t think the general population thinks that these types of abuses are happening. A big way that we can start to see some change is if people become outraged enough about how broken the system is and demand change. The first step of this process is to raise awareness. Thank you for starting the process.

EMILY WILLIAMS

Dacula, Georgia

A lack of planning

EDITOR: There are several hundred children in the custody of the U.S. government because no one knows where their families are, and there are more than 900 children “not eligible” for reunification, according to the administration.

What are we planning to do with these children? Pack them up, fly them to what we believe to be their country of origin and drop them off at the airport? Or perhaps we can keep them in foster care and orphanages until they are 18, then declare them illegal immigrants and send them back to their country of origin.

The indifference and lack of planning by the agencies of this administration demonstrates a level of callousness and incompetence that is breathtaking.

ROSEMARY HUBER-BENNER

Santa Rosa

Trump gets it right

EDITOR: After reading what Donald Trump recently said — “And the good news is your favorite president has done nothing wrong” — I felt my usual outrage, then I realized he was exactly right. My “favorite president” — Barack Obama — “has done nothing wrong.”

Trump rarely gets things right. This time he did.

DAVID THEOBALD

Petaluma

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
SMART resists new Santa Rosa crossing
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Creepy video of Grim Reaper watching over the Golden Gate Bridge goes viral
Show Comment