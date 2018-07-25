Only in the needlessly archaic world of the U.S. Senate could confirming a federal judge hinge on a piece of paper. Last week, the Senate’s blue slips might finally have met their overdue end.

Everything came to a head when Oregon’s Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden refused to submit blue slips for Ryan Bounds, whom President Donald Trump had nominated to serve on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. No blue slips, Democrats argued; no confirmation vote.

Blue slips have been around for at least a century. Originally, home-state senators used them to comment on judicial nominees from their state. The Senate Judiciary Committee took those assessments under advisement, perhaps even advancing the nomination to the full Senate adversely if one senator wouldn’t submit the slip.

The idea made sense back in the day. Home-state senators tended to know the power players in their state. When someone was good enough to receive a presidential nomination to the federal bench, it was a safe bet that senators from the same state knew the nominee or at least knew people who knew the nominee. The blue slip was a chance to share that insider knowledge.

Over the years, its practical import ebbed and flowed. Sometimes failure to send a blue slip was treated as a veto. Other times it was advisory. In recent years, one home-state senator who refused to submit a blue slip could kill a nomination. Senate leaders might not even say which senator was responsible.

The blue slip became a secret veto power, weaponized by the party opposed to the president. No floor debate, no vote, nothing.

The Congressional Research Service reports that under President Barrack Obama, 18 nominees were sent back to the president without a confirmation vote because of blue slip problems. Under President George W. Bush, there were 22.

In February, Republicans rolled back the rules. As long as one senator sent a positive blue slip, it was good enough.

But neither Merkley nor Wyden was willing to submit a blue slip for Bounds, so Republicans said to heck with it. The Senate would vote on Bounds, blue slips or not. Democrats, who are in the minority and are grasping for anything to make themselves relevant, cried foul.

The objection from Merkley came off as particularly hypocritical. His is a frequent critic of filibusters that allow a minority of senators to block legislation and nominees. But a filibuster, practically speaking, needs 41 senators to pull off meaningfully. It takes quite a bit of cognitive pretzel twisting to oppose that but then support allowing just one or two senators even greater veto power.

Good riddance to an undemocratic tradition that the Constitution doesn’t mention. At a minimum, a presidential nominee deserves a hearing, public discussion and, assuming those go well, a vote.

The Bounds case showed just how well that system can work. Wyden and Merkley were right to raise concerns about Bounds’ controversial writings. Under the harsh light of public scrutiny, they were so controversial that the nomination was pulled. Oregon’s senators didn’t need blue slips to block Bounds’ confirmation; they only needed the facts.

