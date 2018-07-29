Channeling Ripley

EDITOR: If I can borrow a famous phrase from one of Santa Rosa’s beloved native sons, Robert Ripley, to share some thoughts about the current economic status quo:

The housing market is completely out of control with most residents unable to purchase a home. Believe it or not. Apartment rents are too high for most residents. Believe it or not. Most newly created jobs in our area don’t pay a living wage for people. Believe it or not. Bonds are just a fancy way of saying new taxes needed for pet projects by our local elected officials. Believe it or not.

Every time I visit Ripley’s grave, I feel a minor jolt under my feet. No doubt, he’s probably turning over in his grave.

JIM OWEN JR.

Santa Rosa

Fukushima and wine

EDITOR: I find it very interesting that a team of French researchers found traces of radiation in California wines and in some other wines from around the world, too, by the way (“Fukushima particles found in California wine,” July 21). At the risk of starting a conspiracy theory, wouldn’t the French have a vested interest in making California (and other) wines look bad? Just sayin’.

JAMES A. ABBOTT

Santa Rosa

Wikiup housing plan

EDITOR: As a long-time resident of Wikiup, it was shocking to read the development plans for the old Wikiup golf course (“Homes planned for ex-golf course site,” July 19). I responded to the Jacksons’ online survey seeking input from neighbors.

It is inconceivable that 39 homes, with eight granny units, would be built on the property at Carriage Lane and Wikiup Drive, not to mention the 59 homes on the other parcel. And to think the plans for such high-density housing were already in place before the input was gathered is deceitful to say the least.

The county should never approve such a high-density project that is so incompatible with the area. Traffic is just one issue, but a very important one, when one looks back on the horrendous amount of traffic trying to get out of Wikiup during the firestorm last October, as many homes were burning down.

Yes, housing is a need, but we have to be smart about the way we build up our neighborhoods, especially in wildfire-prone areas such as Wikiup. This high-density project is a no-go due to its incompatibility with the neighborhood. And don’t get me started on wildlife habitat.

JUDITH A. MEAD

Santa Rosa

Climate warnings

EDITOR: The algae outbreak in Windsor isn’t unique (“Algae found at Windsor lake,” Wednesday). Recently, residents of Oregon’s capital city, Salem, stopped drinking tap water due to an unprecedented algae outbreak in Detroit Lake.

In 2016, scientists warned that western lakes are steadily getting warmer. In 30-40 years, even high Lake Tahoe could have algae outbreaks. Also, serious wildfires and droughts are occurring in North America, Scandinavia, Siberia, Japan and Africa. Even England is hot and dry.

The need to stop the use of fossil fuels has never been clearer. Drive a plug-in hybrid car, and urge Congress to enact a carbon fee and dividend on fossil fuels without delay.