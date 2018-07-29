s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

| July 29, 2018, 12:11AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Channeling Ripley

EDITOR: If I can borrow a famous phrase from one of Santa Rosa’s beloved native sons, Robert Ripley, to share some thoughts about the current economic status quo:

The housing market is completely out of control with most residents unable to purchase a home. Believe it or not. Apartment rents are too high for most residents. Believe it or not. Most newly created jobs in our area don’t pay a living wage for people. Believe it or not. Bonds are just a fancy way of saying new taxes needed for pet projects by our local elected officials. Believe it or not.

Every time I visit Ripley’s grave, I feel a minor jolt under my feet. No doubt, he’s probably turning over in his grave.

JIM OWEN JR.

Santa Rosa

Fukushima and wine

EDITOR: I find it very interesting that a team of French researchers found traces of radiation in California wines and in some other wines from around the world, too, by the way (“Fukushima particles found in California wine,” July 21). At the risk of starting a conspiracy theory, wouldn’t the French have a vested interest in making California (and other) wines look bad? Just sayin’.

JAMES A. ABBOTT

Santa Rosa

Wikiup housing plan

EDITOR: As a long-time resident of Wikiup, it was shocking to read the development plans for the old Wikiup golf course (“Homes planned for ex-golf course site,” July 19). I responded to the Jacksons’ online survey seeking input from neighbors.

It is inconceivable that 39 homes, with eight granny units, would be built on the property at Carriage Lane and Wikiup Drive, not to mention the 59 homes on the other parcel. And to think the plans for such high-density housing were already in place before the input was gathered is deceitful to say the least.

The county should never approve such a high-density project that is so incompatible with the area. Traffic is just one issue, but a very important one, when one looks back on the horrendous amount of traffic trying to get out of Wikiup during the firestorm last October, as many homes were burning down.

Yes, housing is a need, but we have to be smart about the way we build up our neighborhoods, especially in wildfire-prone areas such as Wikiup. This high-density project is a no-go due to its incompatibility with the neighborhood. And don’t get me started on wildlife habitat.

JUDITH A. MEAD

Santa Rosa

Climate warnings

EDITOR: The algae outbreak in Windsor isn’t unique (“Algae found at Windsor lake,” Wednesday). Recently, residents of Oregon’s capital city, Salem, stopped drinking tap water due to an unprecedented algae outbreak in Detroit Lake.

In 2016, scientists warned that western lakes are steadily getting warmer. In 30-40 years, even high Lake Tahoe could have algae outbreaks. Also, serious wildfires and droughts are occurring in North America, Scandinavia, Siberia, Japan and Africa. Even England is hot and dry.

The need to stop the use of fossil fuels has never been clearer. Drive a plug-in hybrid car, and urge Congress to enact a carbon fee and dividend on fossil fuels without delay.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

Authentic democracy

EDITOR: “Localism” does not substitute for democracy (“The time has come for a ‘localist’ revolution,” Tuesday).

To successfully address and solve the social and economic problems our country currently suffers, it is necessary to reverse the corruption of power by the misuse of money and create an authentic democracy, not promote the spurious notion of “localism.”

David Brooks misuses the term “epistemological” in his column. Epistemology is the theory of knowledge and the investigation of what distinguishes justified belief from opinion. When Brooks alludes to a comparable difference between “federal power” and “localism,” he refers to praxis, the theory of practice, not the theory of knowledge.

Centralized sole control in the creation and disbursement of money by banking institutions and the Federal Reserve has created most of our social problems. The economic social construct of what is affordable and unaffordable is untenable and unworkable. Centralized control of money holds back and denies resources (e.g. mental health services) from those who need them. Democracy would benefit by more meaningful civic engagement through politics arising from rational self-interest rather than as an unnecessarily competitive spectator sport.

It is indeed time for a second democratic revolution but not as a fractionated “localist” revolution, but a united global one.

BRENT E. ANDERSON

Windsor

Absurd rent plan

EDITOR: I just finished reading the proposed Santa Rosa Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance, which will appear on the November ballot. It is completely absurd.

In my opinion, a group of angry renters banded together to write this ridiculous proposal. Santa Rosa is long overdue to solve Santa Rosa’s housing shortage. There is much animosity toward landlords in the community, and this proposal does nothing to bring the community together.

We need to discuss alternatives instead of tearing one another down with blame. Not all landlords are slumlords, and many of us take our responsibilities seriously. The law is quite clear in terms of protecting tenants against unjust and retaliatory evictions.

Registered voters of Santa Rosa should educate themselves by reading the complete proposal. There is no assurance that this proposal would provide housing to the lowest income renters, the elderly on fixed incomes or those who need rental housing the most.

The proposed would create a permanent government bureaucracy with the power to set rents, levy fees and pay itself a salary. This would in the end cost Santa Rosa millions annually to implement and enforce.

URSULA AHAJANIAN

Santa Rosa

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
Scars run deep from October wildfires
Show Comment