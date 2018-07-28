s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Rubin: Will we ever know what Trump told Putin in Helsinki?

TRUDY RUBIN

TRUDY RUBIN IS A COLUMNIST FOR THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. | July 28, 2018, 12:01AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, members were champing at the bit to get answers to the burning question in Washington: What did (or didn’t) President Donald Trump deliver to Vladimir Putin in their one-on-one meeting in Helsinki, at which only interpreters were present?

The question is hot because Trump was so deferential at the infamous joint news conference, where he said he trusted Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies. With acquiescence like that, who knows what Trump might have given away, since he didn’t brief his intel chiefs — or much of anyone else. Yet the Russians have been leaking claims that the leaders made “important verbal agreements,” perhaps on Syria or Ukraine or nuclear accords.

“We have no idea what these (agreements) might be,” Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, the committee chairman, said in frustration to Pompeo. “We hope you can convince us that those in the White House know what they are doing and you know what they are doing.” The secretary insisted U.S. policies didn’t change in Helsinki and revealed nothing. (He dodged the question of whether Trump had even briefed him.)

An angry Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, retorted, “When the president speaks, it is the policy of the United States.” Indeed, the problem lies not with confusing White House policies but with an ill-informed president who trusts despots more than his allies.

It is up to the Senate — where several senators are drafting bipartisan bills to crack down further on Russia — to rein this rogue in.

Pompeo’s performance was part of a mammoth damage-control effort underway after the summit. Just before he testified, the White House announced that a second summit with Putin — proposed suddenly by Trump last week — would be postponed until next year. Criticism was mounting of the president’s hasty decision to invite the Russian leader to Washington just before midterm elections, in which U.S. officials know the Russians are planning to meddle.

At the hearing, the secretary announced a new Crimea doctrine: the United States will refuse to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and sanctions won’t be lifted until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored. But why is this doctrine being unveiled four years after Russia seized Crimea? Answer: Trump indicated before Helsinki that he thought Crimea was Russian, so speculation had risen that he might have conceded Crimea to Putin.

Trump’s trust in Putin also leaves open the possibility that the president might have accepted the Russian claim that their troops and proxies never invaded eastern Ukraine. Or Putin’s denial that a Russian missile shot down a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine, killing nearly 300 civilians.

After all, if Trump could accept Putin’s proposal that Russian intelligence agents be allowed to interrogate a former U.S. ambassador, what wouldn’t he agree to?

The problem is not that a U.S. president talks to a Russia leader, but that this U.S. president doesn’t know how to deal with an ex-KGB officer. It beggars belief that Trump was enticed by Putin’s proposal for U.S.-Russian cooperation on cyber security. That would be like inviting the hackers into our National Security Agency.

More Trump naivete: Putin now says our two countries could work together on humanitarian aid in Syria, and Trump appeared willing. But humanitarian aid is the main U.S. lever for getting Bashar al-Assad to engage seriously in U.N.-led peace negotiations. “Russia would like to get our troops out and get us to shoulder the burden of reconstruction while Putin controls the entire process,” says Stephen Blank, a Russia expert and longtime professor at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. We don’t know if Trump gave away that lever for naught.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove

And even if Trump told Pompeo some details about his tete-a-tete with Putin, we can’t be certain he wasn’t lying. After all, the White House is even trying to whitewash what was said at the joint news conference on July 16.

Putin was asked whether he had wanted Trump to win the 2016 election, and answered, “Yes, I did.” But the White House has excised that question and Putin’s response from the White House transcript. They have doctored an official document, even though anyone can watch the original press conference on YouTube.

No surprise, Trump has started tweeting that the Russians “will be pushing very hard for the Democrats” in the U.S. midterm elections, claiming, “They definitely don’t want Trump.” That lie is so blatant, why expect Trump to tell anyone what went down at the Helsinki meeting?

It’s time for GOP senators like Corker to call Trump’s translator to testify. And to move forward with bipartisan legislation that will tighten sanctions on Russia and force the White House to organize a governmentwide pushback against Russian cyber espionage. Waiting for Trump truth about Helsinki is like waiting for Godot.

Trudy Rubin is a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
SMART resists new Santa Rosa crossing
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Creepy video of Grim Reaper watching over the Golden Gate Bridge goes viral
Show Comment