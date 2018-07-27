Californians deserve more opportunities to see the candidates for governor go head-to-head than the single, one-hour debate that Gavin Newsom deems sufficient.

Only a tiny fraction of voters will get a chance to interact meaningfully with Newsom, a Democrat, and John Cox, the Republican nominee, before the Nov. 6 election. In America’s most populous state — with more than 25 million eligible voters — it’s simply not possible for two candidates to engage directly with a meaningful fraction of the population during the brief span of a campaign.

Meanwhile, voters will see plenty of skewed television ads in the weeks leading up to Election Day. They’ll read and watch news reports highlighting the candidates’ carefully crafted sound bites. Particularly ambitious voters might even look over a few bland policy white papers.

What they won’t see with just one debate on CNN (aired opposite Monday Night Football) are candidates put on the spot, forced to think on their feet and not allowed to easily dodge the topics that make them uncomfortable without making it painfully obvious.

For Newsom, limiting his on-stage exposure makes strategic sense. California tilts Democratic, and pundits predict this year could see a Democratic electoral wave given the national political landscape. Newsom is 24 points ahead in the most recent poll, released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California. Appearing on stage with his opponent would create opportunities for mistakes that could cost him votes and give Cox a statewide forum.

Cox’s campaign has clamored for a series of five debates held around the state to give more people an opportunity to see the candidates square off in person and on television.

Hiding from debates has been a successful strategy for previous candidates. Gov. Jerry Brown agreed to only one debate in 2014. Republicans cried foul that year, too. When the partisan roles were reversed in 2006 with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger agreeing to only one debate, it was Democrats who expressed frustration. Indeed, the debate over debates isn’t about party but about which side has more to lose.

Yet Cox, even as he’s right to call for more debates, should be careful what he wishes for.

He’s been coy on a lot of topics so far, sticking to the campaign narrative he wants people to hear. For example, the Sacramento Bee recently reported that Cox has declined interviews on a variety of topics.

Aides say he wants to focus on the gas tax, repealing California’s “sanctuary state” law and repairing highways. Those are important topics that resonate with the public, but they are far from the only challenges the next governor will face. At a debate, the moderator could and should ask Cox about the environment, corporate liability for wildfires, homelessness, abortion and more.

There’s risk for both candidates in a debate. They will audition for the most important job in the state at a time when California faces several crises, not the least standoffs with the Trump administration. The only guaranteed debate winner is the public.

How many is the right number? That’s hard to say, but it’s certainly more than one.

