Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Misplaced sympathy

EDITOR: In criminal courts, children are separated from their parent or parents when the parents are convicted of a felony or when the courts deem that children aren’t being cared for in the home were they reside. Where is the hue and cry?

In 1860, the U.S. government started Indian boarding schools. The government took Native American children from their homes to these schools, where they were forced to have their hair cut, dressed in the style of the day, were forbidden to speak their native languages, separated from their parents and robbed of a family life and their own culture. This was continued until 1980. Where was the hue and cry?

With all of the hazards reportedly encountered during the migration through Mexico, every parent who brought a child with them would be guilty of child endangerment. Here is the hue and cry.

Considering the apathy given our own citizens’ children, where does all of the sympathy come from for the children of noncitizens who are breaking our laws? I have the utmost sympathy for any child in need, but where should sympathy begin? Perhaps at home.

PETE JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Fischer for council

EDITOR: I am writing to encourage Petaluma residents to get to know D’Lynda Fischer, who is running for Petaluma City Council.

With a background as a planner and a public servant, she offers a fresh yet experienced voice. During her long career as an urban planner in Southern California, she represented her community on the planning commission as well as clients before city boards and councils. She currently is a board member of the Redwood chapter of the United States Green Building Council, which provides her a platform to influence how our community grows.

In the past few years, I’ve worked as a volunteer with Fischer through Daily Acts, the Bionutrient Food Association and 350.org. From firsthand experience with her, I can tell you this: She is passionate about our community, has an insatiable desire to learn, will work hard for you and will follow through on her commitments.

You can find Fischer every Tuesday at the Petaluma East-Side Farmer’s Market from noon to 1:30 p.m. Share your concerns, hear her perspectives, have a conversation. And then give serious thought about who you want to represent you on the City Council. I hope you’ll give D’Lynda Fischer your support.

ANNIE STUART

Petaluma

Public service profiteers

EDITOR: Sara Huckabee Sanders said former intelligence officials are profiting from their public service. How much have the taxpayers paid so far for renting Mar-a-Lago and other properties from the Trump Organization? How much do we pay for Secret Service protection and housing for Melania Trump’s parents? Look at the gluttonous use of public money by several Cabinet members. Bloated expenditures continue by all family members.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Hardworking immigrants

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski says she feels bad that she and all working people have to support the “lazies” with high tax rates (“Time to speak out,” Letters, July 23). Then she mentions immigrants and illegal immigrants.

Silent majority or not, open your eyes. It is not immigrants who are lazy. They are often the hardest working of all. And they do pay taxes, although usually without receiving the benefit.