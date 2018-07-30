s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | July 30, 2018, 12:03AM
| Updated 46 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Misplaced sympathy

EDITOR: In criminal courts, children are separated from their parent or parents when the parents are convicted of a felony or when the courts deem that children aren’t being cared for in the home were they reside. Where is the hue and cry?

In 1860, the U.S. government started Indian boarding schools. The government took Native American children from their homes to these schools, where they were forced to have their hair cut, dressed in the style of the day, were forbidden to speak their native languages, separated from their parents and robbed of a family life and their own culture. This was continued until 1980. Where was the hue and cry?

With all of the hazards reportedly encountered during the migration through Mexico, every parent who brought a child with them would be guilty of child endangerment. Here is the hue and cry.

Considering the apathy given our own citizens’ children, where does all of the sympathy come from for the children of noncitizens who are breaking our laws? I have the utmost sympathy for any child in need, but where should sympathy begin? Perhaps at home.

PETE JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Fischer for council

EDITOR: I am writing to encourage Petaluma residents to get to know D’Lynda Fischer, who is running for Petaluma City Council.

With a background as a planner and a public servant, she offers a fresh yet experienced voice. During her long career as an urban planner in Southern California, she represented her community on the planning commission as well as clients before city boards and councils. She currently is a board member of the Redwood chapter of the United States Green Building Council, which provides her a platform to influence how our community grows.

In the past few years, I’ve worked as a volunteer with Fischer through Daily Acts, the Bionutrient Food Association and 350.org. From firsthand experience with her, I can tell you this: She is passionate about our community, has an insatiable desire to learn, will work hard for you and will follow through on her commitments.

You can find Fischer every Tuesday at the Petaluma East-Side Farmer’s Market from noon to 1:30 p.m. Share your concerns, hear her perspectives, have a conversation. And then give serious thought about who you want to represent you on the City Council. I hope you’ll give D’Lynda Fischer your support.

ANNIE STUART

Petaluma

Public service profiteers

EDITOR: Sara Huckabee Sanders said former intelligence officials are profiting from their public service. How much have the taxpayers paid so far for renting Mar-a-Lago and other properties from the Trump Organization? How much do we pay for Secret Service protection and housing for Melania Trump’s parents? Look at the gluttonous use of public money by several Cabinet members. Bloated expenditures continue by all family members.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Hardworking immigrants

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski says she feels bad that she and all working people have to support the “lazies” with high tax rates (“Time to speak out,” Letters, July 23). Then she mentions immigrants and illegal immigrants.

Silent majority or not, open your eyes. It is not immigrants who are lazy. They are often the hardest working of all. And they do pay taxes, although usually without receiving the benefit.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Mendocino Complex fires expand to 30,500 acres
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon

Wake up and smell the tea brewing. Only now it is fair-trade certified instead of plantation grown.

Often what wealthy people mean by their right-wing dictum to not hire illegal immigrants is don’t look at my employees, look at someone else’s.

And how about the fact that President Donald Trump and his businesswoman daughter declare that we need to support American business and MAGA (make America great again) except when it comes to their own businesses. They reserve the right to ignore that advice and buy cheap foreign-made stuff to sell under their labels and to hire immigrants for the golf courses. How’s that for hypocrisy?

CARL SOKOL

Santa Rosa

Trump’s rhetoric

EDITOR: There is enough evidence to conclude that without a doubt that Donald Trump is an anomaly. His actions are leading to entropy — inevitable and steady deterioration of a system or society. His constant rhetoric undermining our most sacred institutions to protect his own interests is deplorable. Not only are his actions harmful, but they are in concert with the objectives of our most formidable adversary, Russia. To support such an atrocity to me is treason. The swirl of the drain spares no one, red or blue.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Will’s church history

EDITOR: In his Thursday column, George Will said the Seventh-day Adventist Church is made up of people who held on the belief promulgated by a certain Baptist preacher in the 1800s that Jesus was going to return to Earth at a certain date (“Protectionism proves that evidence is unpersuasive”). The people who led in the formation of the Seventh-day Adventist Church did not hold on to the belief that Jesus is to return on a certain date. Seventh-day Adventists do not set dates for the Lord to return as other groups have done.

E. D. WEST

Petaluma

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Mendocino Complex fires expand to 30,500 acres
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
Evacuation orders lifted for fire near Lake Berryessa
Fans of viral ‘slime’ trend convene at Sonoma County festival
Now with 49ers, Garcon, Sherman meet on field again
Show Comment