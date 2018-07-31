Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

SMART crossing needed

EDITOR: Thank you for Saturday’s article concerning the non-existent SMART crossing at Jennings Avenue (“Officials stall on crossing”). It has been at least two years since the California Public Utilities Commission approved the at-grade crossing. But, as your article stated, it hasn’t been built.

The Jennings Avenue neighborhood on the east and west sides of the tracks worked very to have the crossing approved and wants it built. There was a PUC hearing at which public testimony was given. Many residents have attended SMART meetings and Santa Rosa City Council meetings.

There are strong opinions that the crossing should be built, because it would provide much safer access than the SMART crossings on Guerneville Road and West College Avenue. Both streets have high volumes of traffic and many more distractions than an at-grade crossing on Jennings Avenue would have.

The money is approved, the Public Utilities Commission decided the crossing is safe, what’s the hold up?

JULEE FULLENWIDER

Santa Rosa

Promises kept

EDITOR: I confess I was a Donald Trump supporter from day one, thinking he couldn’t be any worse for our country than Barack Obama and hoping a successful businessman was what we needed. I was warned, but I ignored those apparently wiser than me.

Trump warned us repeatedly that we would get tired of winning in so many places and so many ways. He was going to create jobs, bring down unemployment, increase the GDP, secure the border, rebuild the military, reduce taxes, reduce trade imbalances, reduce burdensome regulations, get companies to repatriate money held overseas, protect the Second Amendment, and on and on and on. The more I listened, the more I knew I was wrong. No one could ever do all that.

He even said he was willing to meet with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and that he could probably get along with them. And he did.

So now I’m done with all this winning. Where’s a real crisis for headlines and TV coverage?

It’s just shameful he’s done all he’s promised. I mean no politician ever does that.

DAVID TAYLOR

Petaluma

Chanate ruling

EDITOR: All of those of us whose lives and properties are in jeopardy due to the proposed, ill-conceived Chante Road development can breathe a little easier now that Judge Rene Chouteau has voided the agreement between Sonoma County and the developer (“Sale of SR property canceled by judge,” Friday). Too bad Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who theoretically represents us, doesn’t quite see it that way. “It’s tragic that it’s being held up,” she said in Friday’s article. I can only conclude that her economic and political interests supercede the welfare of her constituency.

MORGAN PICKERING

Santa Rosa

Trump’s threats

EDITOR: After reading your July 24 headline story, “Trump threatens clearances,” I wonder what’s next. The jailing of dissidents? This would-be king has gone off the deep end.

MARYELLEN SMITH

Rohnert Park

Preventing fires

EDITOR: The first 15 minutes of the local news one recent evening were about multiple fires blazing all over California. It seems that our actions are entirely reactive: wait for a fire, then try to put it out.