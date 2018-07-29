Bernstein; ‘Unfair trade’ means different things to different people

In an insightful paper about the relationship between globalization and populism, economist Dani Rodrik proposes the following thought experiment:

“Suppose Harry and John own two firms that compete with each other. Ask yourself how you feel about each of the scenarios below. In each of them, Harry outcompetes John, resulting in John and his employees losing their jobs. Should they be blocked or allowed to run their course?

“(1) Harry works hard, saves and invests a lot, and comes up with new techniques and products, while John lags behind.

“(2) Harry finds a cheaper (or higher quality) supplier in Germany.

“(3) Harry outsources to a supplier in Bangladesh, which employs workers in 12-hour-a-day shifts and under hazardous conditions.

“(4) Harry brings Bangladeshi workers to the US under temporary contracts, and puts them to work under conditions that violate domestic labor, environmental, and safety laws.”

Rodrik points out that each scenario generates winners and losers, but Harry gains more than John loses, so if all we cared about was growth, we’d be fine will all of them. “But most audiences react very differently to them.”

No one objects to the first scenario, and few object to the second. But the next two, by invoking outsourcing to a low-wage, low-standards economy, thereby violating domestic norms (3) and laws (4), introduce a sense of unfairness. In those last two scenarios, John and his staff are losing not because they’re slacking off but because Howard has found a way to tilt the playing field his way.

Most political and economic elites have long been okay with No. 3. Outsourcing of jobs is the price we must pay, they argue, for the increased flow of goods, services and capital and the efficiencies they deliver. Yes, multinational firms will engage in global wage arbitrage, and that will hurt U.S. workers’ paychecks. But it will also lower the prices they face at Walmart and Best Buy. (It should be noted that lower prices did not prevent inflation-adjusted wage stagnation for many workers hit by these dynamics.)

Thus, to most in the policy realm, outsourcing doesn’t constitute unfair trade. To them, it’s practices like those engaged in by China: requiring technology transfers by foreign firms that want access to China’s huge market, or heavy subsidization of exporters and chosen industries.

Thus, there is a gulf between what most people and what elites view as most unfair about trade. For working people, unfair trade is throwing them or their neighbors into competition with those who can sharply undercut their pay and living standards. For elites, unfair trade is anything that diminishes the competitive advantages and profitability of U.S. multinationals.

Not surprisingly, the political system has long supported the companies’ definition of unfairness, not the workers’. Alongside tariff reduction, trade agreements turned to protecting investors, intellectual property and patents and making sure big pharma and big finance could safely penetrate foreign markets.

As a candidate, Donald Trump recognized a huge opening here to, at least rhetorically, side with the workers against the global forces that are “ripping them off” thanks to “horrible trade deals.” To this day, even as he enacts tariffs (which invite retaliatory tariffs) that hurt them, his constituents remain loyal. Apparently, if people feel you’ve got their back, they’ll put up with a lot.