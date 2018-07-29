s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Bernstein; ‘Unfair trade’ means different things to different people

JARED BERNSTEIN

JARED BERNSTEIN IS A SENIOR FELLOW AT THE CENTER ON BUDGET AND POLICY PRIORITIES. | July 29, 2018, 12:03AM

| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

In an insightful paper about the relationship between globalization and populism, economist Dani Rodrik proposes the following thought experiment:

“Suppose Harry and John own two firms that compete with each other. Ask yourself how you feel about each of the scenarios below. In each of them, Harry outcompetes John, resulting in John and his employees losing their jobs. Should they be blocked or allowed to run their course?

“(1) Harry works hard, saves and invests a lot, and comes up with new techniques and products, while John lags behind.

“(2) Harry finds a cheaper (or higher quality) supplier in Germany.

“(3) Harry outsources to a supplier in Bangladesh, which employs workers in 12-hour-a-day shifts and under hazardous conditions.

“(4) Harry brings Bangladeshi workers to the US under temporary contracts, and puts them to work under conditions that violate domestic labor, environmental, and safety laws.”

Rodrik points out that each scenario generates winners and losers, but Harry gains more than John loses, so if all we cared about was growth, we’d be fine will all of them. “But most audiences react very differently to them.”

No one objects to the first scenario, and few object to the second. But the next two, by invoking outsourcing to a low-wage, low-standards economy, thereby violating domestic norms (3) and laws (4), introduce a sense of unfairness. In those last two scenarios, John and his staff are losing not because they’re slacking off but because Howard has found a way to tilt the playing field his way.

Most political and economic elites have long been okay with No. 3. Outsourcing of jobs is the price we must pay, they argue, for the increased flow of goods, services and capital and the efficiencies they deliver. Yes, multinational firms will engage in global wage arbitrage, and that will hurt U.S. workers’ paychecks. But it will also lower the prices they face at Walmart and Best Buy. (It should be noted that lower prices did not prevent inflation-adjusted wage stagnation for many workers hit by these dynamics.)

Thus, to most in the policy realm, outsourcing doesn’t constitute unfair trade. To them, it’s practices like those engaged in by China: requiring technology transfers by foreign firms that want access to China’s huge market, or heavy subsidization of exporters and chosen industries.

Thus, there is a gulf between what most people and what elites view as most unfair about trade. For working people, unfair trade is throwing them or their neighbors into competition with those who can sharply undercut their pay and living standards. For elites, unfair trade is anything that diminishes the competitive advantages and profitability of U.S. multinationals.

Not surprisingly, the political system has long supported the companies’ definition of unfairness, not the workers’. Alongside tariff reduction, trade agreements turned to protecting investors, intellectual property and patents and making sure big pharma and big finance could safely penetrate foreign markets.

As a candidate, Donald Trump recognized a huge opening here to, at least rhetorically, side with the workers against the global forces that are “ripping them off” thanks to “horrible trade deals.” To this day, even as he enacts tariffs (which invite retaliatory tariffs) that hurt them, his constituents remain loyal. Apparently, if people feel you’ve got their back, they’ll put up with a lot.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire

But will tariffs address either side’s version of unfair trade? Will they help workers hurt by outsourcing or companies hurt by China’s subsidies and intellectual-property theft?

It’s hard to say who’ll win a war when you’re in the middle of it, but I’m skeptical on both fronts.

Though Trump hasn’t said what winning looks like (he just assures us it’s easy), I suspect it’s a lower trade deficit and import substitution through expanded domestic capacity. But his agenda is likely to boost the value of the dollar and worsen the trade deficit, and, even considering his new $12 billion payoff to farmers, I doubt he’s willing to sustain this war to the point where producers build domestic plants to replace foreign ones, doubts that are amplified by the deep integration of global supply chains into American production. Tariffs can’t unscramble the globalization omelet.

It’s possible that trade war leads China to reduce some tariffs, but I don’t see China changing its trade practices, as they are at the core of its growth model, aka “Made in China 2025.” The Chinese are too deeply committed to capturing market share in artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced computing, next gen vehicles and high tech in general to change their plans for U.S. soybeans (especially when they can get them from Brazil).

But if the tariffs won’t work, what will?

I’ve written extensively about policies that circulate some of the benefits of trade into helping those hurt by it, but here I’d like to talk about the China problem.

I say we fight fire with fire, meaning not intellectual-property theft, of course, but aggressive investments in future technologies. Somehow, our fetish over “private markets” and disdain for government has wiped our collective memory of the role that government-supported R&D has played in virtually every important technological breakthrough, from railroads to aviation and space travel, advanced computing, the internet, GPS and much more.

In fact, federal R&D spending as a share of GDP has been flat or falling for well over a decade, which is not surprising if you’ve been following the budget cuts in precisely these areas (at least, outside of defense spending).

That’s misguided policy. Instead of applying an outdated tool — tariffs — to unscramble the globalization omelet and move backward, we should be looking around the next corner and investing in people, research, and technology that will give us the economic edge we’re rapidly losing.

Jared Bernstein, a former chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. From the Washington Post.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
Scars run deep from October wildfires
Show Comment