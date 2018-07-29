s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Close to Home: Retracing an immigrant family’s path

SUSAN MILSTEIN

SUSAN MILSTEIN IS CO-OWNER OF PERSONAL HISTORY PRODUCTIONS. | July 29, 2018, 12:07AM

| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

In late June, while U.S. immigration officers were arresting desperate Central American refugees at our border with Mexico and forcibly separating parents and children, I was traveling to Italy with my daughter to explore my grandfather’s ancestral village.

My great-grandparents, Domenico and Maddalena Adduchio, were among the millions of Italians who immigrated to America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Illiterate and impoverished, my great-grandparents left their homeland in the hope that America would offer better opportunities for themselves and their children.

Searching online, I found their names on the handwritten passenger list for the SS Lombardia, which departed from Naples on June 12, 1901, arriving in New York harbor on June 27. Traveling with them were their four children, ages 5, 4, 3 and 1. Domenico and Maddalena arrived with $10 in their pockets. They set down stakes in Jersey City and had nine more children. They never returned to Italy.

It was my daughter’s idea to travel to my grandfather’s ancestral village. At 23, Julia is curious about the people who paved a smoother way for future generations of our family. From Rome, we took a train to the remote mountainous region of Molise, where the village of Duronia is located. Naturally pristine and spectacularly beautiful, Molise is the least touristed area of Italy.

Perched on a mountain peak, Duronia has persevered through the centuries. Its population, however, has dwindled to a mere 410 residents. The village has no school for its handful of children. Nor does it have a hotel or restaurant.

It was thrilling to stroll down the same winding cobblestone streets that my ancestors walked. Duronia is so tranquil and the people so warm — it must have been difficult for my great-grandparents to decide to leave. But once they made the decision, immigrating to the U.S. was relatively easy. In 1901, they faced none of the barriers encountered by today’s refugees.

When my great-grandparents left Italy, all they needed was the money for their ocean passage. They didn’t even need a visa to enter the United States. At that time, our country took seriously Emma Lazarus’ verse to take in “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Back then, we accepted all immigrants except, to our discredit, Chinese people and some Japanese who were barred by congressional decrees. The rest of humanity was free to enter through one of our ports of entry. The only people sent back were those suffering from psychological or contagious illnesses, convicted criminals, polygamists and anyone considered unlikely to support themselves.

Until 1920, when the first immigration quotas were imposed, most foreigners were free to move here, to seek work and a place to live and to try to make their way in their adopted home. Those who stayed five years could even apply for citizenship. Millions of these immigrants and their descendants contributed valuably to our nation.

As I flew home to California on the Fourth of July, I thought of today’s refugees, escaping not just crushing poverty like my ancestors but murderous gangs and never-ending war. I feel fortunate that my great-grandparents had the spunk and courage to plunge into the unknown and create a better life for our family in America.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire

But even more important than spunk and courage, they benefited from lucky timing. Today’s refugees are no different from my ancestors and no less deserving of a safe haven. The only difference is that now the welcome mat in our land of promise has been withdrawn and the drawbridge lifted. For today’s refugees, the timing could not be worse.

Susan Milstein is co-owner of Personal History Productions LLC, which helps individuals, families, businesses and organizations record their histories in custom-designed books. She has lived in Santa Rosa since 1991.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
Scars run deep from October wildfires
Show Comment