PD Editorial: Don’t drive up the cost of affordable housing

Santa Rosa’s most pressing challenges are recovering from October’s fires and creating more affordable housing.

It’s no secret that the rising cost of housing is squeezing out lower- and middle-income individuals and families and contributing to an increase in homelessness. Over time, the housing crunch will undercut the region’s economic vitality as people leave and employers struggle to fill jobs.

In a recent poll, 46 percent of Bay Area residents said they want to move away, with the high cost of housing the most frequently cited reason.

The solution is to build more housing, especially workforce housing.

We think most local residents are ready to help, as illustrated by a Press Democrat Poll that found 67 percent of Sonoma County voters are worried about housing affordability.

But they might not understand an affordable housing program that drives up the cost of the affordable housing.

We sure don’t get it.

Yet that’s more than a plausible outcome if the Santa Rosa City Council pushes ahead with wage and hiring guarantees sought by organized labor as part of a $124 million housing bond headed for the Nov. 6 ballot.

The bond money, and anticipated matching funds, could produce 1,200 affordable housing units — about half of the city’s near-term goal. Fire victims also could qualify for help with rebuilding costs.

Passing a local bond act requires a two-thirds majority, which is hard to achieve under the best of circumstances. Adding costly, divisive and extraneous rules would make it harder still.

Under a plan crafted by local housing advocates and endorsed by the North Bay Labor Council, builders would be required to pay “prevailing” wages, which are typically much higher than what nonunion contractors pay.

In addition, bidders would be given priority if they set a goal of hiring 30 percent union labor and union apprentices.

These requirements aren’t as restrictive as the union-sponsored project labor agreements that have been imposed at Santa Rosa Junior College and on large county projects.

And, for a change, the issue is being debated before the election, as it should be.

We don’t begrudge anyone a higher wage, and we believe that training programs are a wise investment. But the public policy goal here is to build badly needed housing, not to choose sides between union and nonunion builders.

Contractors bidding for public funds or public projects should be allowed to stand or fall based on their best proposals.

If the prevailing wage rule and the hiring preferences are enforced, it would tip the scale in favor of union contractors by driving up costs for nonunion competitors that seek to build affordable housing in Santa Rosa.

The net result is likely to be higher prices or fewer new units available for people who already are struggling to find homes in a county where the median sales price exceeds $700,000 and a typical two-bedroom apartment rents for more than $2,000 a month.

The City Council sidestepped the labor provisions when it voted Tuesday to place the housing bond on the ballot. But the issue will come back in two weeks.

In the meantime, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey urged the unions and builders to work out a compromise. For now, both sides are threatening to oppose the housing bond if they don’t get their way. If that happens, no one wins.