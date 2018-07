McCullough: US, Canada headed for conflict, and it’s over pot

While we know the exact date marijuana will become legal in Canada — Oct. 17 — the American timeline remains hazy.

It’s possible to imagine a Democrat-controlled Congress and White House in the not-too-distant-future repealing pot’s prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act and officially delegating the matter to the states. It’s equally conceivable, however, to imagine a prolonged era of Republican rule preserving the status quo. Perhaps, as evidence of marijuana’s harm accumulates, a bipartisan consensus will emerge to double down on outlawing the drug in some new and creative way.

All we really know is that come this autumn, the United States and Canada are poised to enter a new era of disunity in a major realm of criminal law. At a time when the cause of U.S.-Canada integration is already snared on the rocks of President Donald Trump’s trade war, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pot initiative can only slow things further.

The irony is that many U.S. states already have marijuana regimes far more liberal than Canada’s, having legalized pot for personal use years ago. In doing so, they called their federal government’s bluff that it would not trample upon such a self-confident evocation of federalism, particularly in the context of growing ambiguity about the morality of drug prohibition. (The Obama administration made its distaste for enforcement explicit.) Yet, because borders and immigration remain firmly under Washington’s jurisdiction, a mandate that is not nearly as disputed or unpopular, the federal government enjoys a free hand to enforce marijuana prohibitions against foreigners with a strictness it would never extend to its own citizens.

Journalists on both sides of the border like to highlight stories of Canadians who have attempted to enter the United States for innocuous reasons, only to be slapped with extreme punishments for minor pot-related offenses committed ages ago. In 2013, for instance, a man from Vancouver Island was unable to claim an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl XLVII after U.S. customs agents at Toronto’s international airport discovered he had been convicted of possessing two grams of marijuana in 1981. A recent story in the Washington Post described a young British Columbian woman who tried to attend a Dave Matthews concert in Washington state but wound up getting banned from the United States for life after her admission to a border guard that she smoked marijuana in the past. “I mean who hasn’t had a puff of a joint?” she said. There has been speculation that Trudeau himself may not be able to visit the United States once his diplomatic immunity lapses, given his past admissions of pot smoking.

The Trump administration, for its part, has been firm that there will be no lessening of this sort of thing once Canada’s laws change, reciting standard boilerplate about the need to “enforce federal law” to anyone who asks. The administration has built its brand vowing to impose a blunt and unforgiving style of border security, and while harsh tactics at the southern border have captivated the world, time will tell whether there will eventually be a northern manifestation, too.

For the time being, however, Canadian travel and immigration to the United States have not visibly abated. Defying the expectations of many, rates appear to have actually gone up since Trump’s election. As much as a certain sort of Canadian may loudly affect an anti-American persona, many speak louder with their actions, continuing to travel and move to the United States in enormous numbers, regardless of politics.