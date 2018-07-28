“I’m having nightmares. I wake up and I see a 400-pound hacker on the end of my bed.”
BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa
“You’re even starting to look Russian to me.”
RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa
“I listened to Trump for an hour. And I understood everything.”
SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina
“I’m in a ‘deep state’ of disillusionment.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“You’re still using a corded phone? Wow. You need more help than I do.”
MAURIC FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“Can you promise that what I say won’t end up on ‘Fox & Friends’ tomorrow?”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor