President Donald Trump is known for dealing with those who question or criticize him by cutting them down to size. He’s now doing the same with national monuments.

Earlier this month he slashed two national monuments in Utah by hundreds of thousands of acres. Now his administration has its eyes on a half-dozen others, and the next one up for a cut could be the Cascade-Siskiyou monument that straddles the border between California and Oregon.

America needs to have a grownup conversation about when and how to preserve public lands. But it’s not happening with this administration.

Trump eliminated about 2 million acres combined from the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments in Utah. The move came after a review by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of all recently created and expanded national monuments. Trump may act on Cascade-Siskiyou next to render a lawsuit moot before it resumes in mid-January. Zinke recommends reducing or eliminating the area that President Barack Obama added to the monument a few days before leaving office. That includes a part of the area in California.

The Zinke report reviewed six other monuments in California, including Berryessa Snow Mountain, which is based in and around Lake County, but targeted none for reduction. Gov. Jerry Brown had threatened legal action if Trump comes after them.

To hear conservationists tell it, Trump is selling off national lands to mining, ranching and timber harvests. That’s the ominous claim in a million-dollar ad targeting three Western Republican representatives.

But the government isn’t actually selling anything. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management owns and manages most of the federal land in the monuments and will continue to do so with or without monument status.It’s easier to allow extractive and other damaging activities without monument status, but that’s different from selling the land.

Monument supporters make a stronger — and more honest — case when they focus on legal issues such as whether Trump has the authority to shrink monuments. The 1906 Antiquities Act empowers presidents to create monuments. It’s silent on reducing them. Several presidents have trimmed them before but never to this scale.

The nation holds these lands and resources in trust for future generations, and we should take care in protecting areas of breathtaking natural beauty, historic significance and scientific interest.

That said, the Antiquities Act says that monuments should include “the smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected.” The Trump administration argues that it is reducing the size of monuments to match this requirement.

The courts will settle the legal questions. In the meantime, allowing public lands to bounce back and forth between protection and active extraction based on who lives in the White House serves no one.

National monument status is the most authoritarian way to protect land. Presidents can create — and possibly reduce — these designations without congressional involvement.

But Congress has other tools available. Wilderness areas, national parks, national forests and other designations give various levels of protection.

Any such designation would include a public process so that diverse stakeholders can take part.

In this deeply partisan era, Americans may not be ready to reach consensus. If so, lawmakers should err on the side of preservation.

A building can be rebuilt. But a mountain doesn’t regrow after it’s been mined, and an old-growth forest doesn’t return to its natural state quickly after a clear cut.