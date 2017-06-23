Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Housing needs

EDITOR: I read in Saturday’s paper that Santa Rosa has a Housing Action Plan that seeks to build 5,000 new housing units by 2023. The article didn’t include information on how many housing units are in Santa Rosa today. But using 2010 census data on households, let’s say Santa Rosa currently has about 64,000 housing units. Some quick math tells us this plan represents growth in new housing of about 1.4 percent per year.

I applaud anytime anyone in Santa Rosa does anything to support and encourage housing, but I implore residents who have children living at home to ask themselves: Where do I want my children to live and work? If your answer is Santa Rosa, and you’re not planning on dying and willing your job and your house to your children, we need more.

Yes, growth needs to be planned for and managed, but it’s not a dirty word. I want Santa Rosa to be a vibrant, safe city where working families can live and thrive. That means more houses and jobs than 1.4 percent per year.

MARY TENWINKEL

Santa Rosa

Results of child abuse

EDITOR: I was saddened by your June 10 headline: “County child abuse cases up 17 percent.” As the article stated, the vast majority are related to substance abuse, poverty and family stress.

Younger children are especially vulnerable to stress, as the brain grows most rapidly in the first three years. In the absence of a caring adult, the young brain will strengthen neural connections related to fear and anxiety, while those related to loving relationships, curiosity and learning will be pruned away. These children are at risk of learning and behavioral problems, later incarceration and permanent chronic health conditions.

Sonoma County’s First 5 Commission is a key resource in the fight against child abuse and neglect. It funds programs that strengthen families. Unfortunately, funding is declining and fewer families will get the help they need. With current threats to the Affordable Care Act, decreased health care access will increase family stress. And with local expansion of the marijuana trade, parental drug use, distraction and neglect will likely grow.

I urge our Board of Supervisors and public health officials to prioritize resources toward evidence-based programs that prevent child abuse and neglect. As Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

ELISABETH CHICOINE

Santa Rosa

A Democratic voice

EDITOR: I agree with T.C. Randolph (“Liberal hatred,” Letters, June 16) to a certain point. He observes that Democrats, unlike Republicans, don’t have a person to look to for how to conduct ourselves in the political arena. My suggestion for my fellow Democrats would be to follow the lady who said, “When they go low, we go high.” I think her last name was Obama.

Please don’t make fun of the president’s wife or his children. Focus on the president’s policies.

Look for moderate Republicans and support them, and encourage your Republican friends to look for moderate Democrats to support.

Remember moderate doesn’t mean people with no principles. It means people who know how to compromise and govern.

SANDRA ROSEN