s
s
Sections
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting at 99 cents per month.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting at 99 cents per month.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read all of your free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting at 99 cents per month.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting 99 cents per month and support local journalism.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for reading! Why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting 99 cents per month and support local journalism.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Subscribe today!
Ooops! You're out of free articles. Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading all of our products and support local journalism.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

| June 23, 2017, 12:09AM

Housing needs

EDITOR: I read in Saturday’s paper that Santa Rosa has a Housing Action Plan that seeks to build 5,000 new housing units by 2023. The article didn’t include information on how many housing units are in Santa Rosa today. But using 2010 census data on households, let’s say Santa Rosa currently has about 64,000 housing units. Some quick math tells us this plan represents growth in new housing of about 1.4 percent per year.

I applaud anytime anyone in Santa Rosa does anything to support and encourage housing, but I implore residents who have children living at home to ask themselves: Where do I want my children to live and work? If your answer is Santa Rosa, and you’re not planning on dying and willing your job and your house to your children, we need more.

Yes, growth needs to be planned for and managed, but it’s not a dirty word. I want Santa Rosa to be a vibrant, safe city where working families can live and thrive. That means more houses and jobs than 1.4 percent per year.

MARY TENWINKEL

Santa Rosa

Results of child abuse

EDITOR: I was saddened by your June 10 headline: “County child abuse cases up 17 percent.” As the article stated, the vast majority are related to substance abuse, poverty and family stress.

Younger children are especially vulnerable to stress, as the brain grows most rapidly in the first three years. In the absence of a caring adult, the young brain will strengthen neural connections related to fear and anxiety, while those related to loving relationships, curiosity and learning will be pruned away. These children are at risk of learning and behavioral problems, later incarceration and permanent chronic health conditions.

Sonoma County’s First 5 Commission is a key resource in the fight against child abuse and neglect. It funds programs that strengthen families. Unfortunately, funding is declining and fewer families will get the help they need. With current threats to the Affordable Care Act, decreased health care access will increase family stress. And with local expansion of the marijuana trade, parental drug use, distraction and neglect will likely grow.

I urge our Board of Supervisors and public health officials to prioritize resources toward evidence-based programs that prevent child abuse and neglect. As Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

ELISABETH CHICOINE

Santa Rosa

A Democratic voice

EDITOR: I agree with T.C. Randolph (“Liberal hatred,” Letters, June 16) to a certain point. He observes that Democrats, unlike Republicans, don’t have a person to look to for how to conduct ourselves in the political arena. My suggestion for my fellow Democrats would be to follow the lady who said, “When they go low, we go high.” I think her last name was Obama.

Please don’t make fun of the president’s wife or his children. Focus on the president’s policies.

Look for moderate Republicans and support them, and encourage your Republican friends to look for moderate Democrats to support.

Remember moderate doesn’t mean people with no principles. It means people who know how to compromise and govern.

SANDRA ROSEN

Most Popular Stories
Mike Svedise, owner of Santa Rosa Seafood, dies at 59
Scammers hack pumps at Sebastopol gas station
Local ER visits soar after Obamacare
5 arrested in police crackdown on Santa Rosa sideshow
Sheriff plans new helicopter purchase

Sebastopol

A case of hypocrisy

Related Stories
Santa Rosa to spend $2.75 million to create 37 new affordable housing units
Local child abuse cases rise by 17 percent
County advances sale of former hospital complex to developer

EDITOR: So Maddy Hirshfield, the North Bay Labor Council’s political director, finds “shameful and undignified” the behavior of those opposed to the adoption of project labor agreements by the Santa Rosa Junior College trustees (“Disrespectful behavior,” Letters, Sunday). She calls out as “hypocritical” the comments of Keith Woods of the North Coast Builders Exchange for suggesting that trustees who accepted thousands of dollars of labor union campaign contributions may have been “bought and paid for.”

Woods isn’t the hypocrite here. Hirshfield’s selective memory conveniently forgets the board’s earlier study session at which a raucous, standing-room crowd of T-shirt-wearing union activists shouted down anyone having the temerity to voice an opinion different from theirs.

The shameful and undignified behavior wasn’t that of someone rightfully questioning the influence of campaign contributions on the trustees’ decision-making process. To the contrary, the shameful and undignified behavior belonged to the unruly mob that sought to stifle the expression of opposing ideas. And the hypocrisy belongs to Hirshfield for ignoring it.

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

Damage by Trump

EDITOR: When Donald Trump won the election, I thought, Oh well, how much damage can he do in four years? Well, if the first few months are any indication of what he is going to do, we and the rest of the world are in serious trouble. What with his Russian connections, his stand on greenhouse gases, health care issues and taxes, everyone will be hurt.

JOHN H. WILKINSON

Santa Rosa

No discount

EDITOR: It isn’t in the public interest for 82 acres of land in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country to be sold for less than its full market-value price (“County hospital sale advances,” Wednesday).

The county appears to be using the logic that the social capital generated by the creation of affordable housing somehow compensates for the proposed below-market cash value for the land that the county would receive in the deal.

But this is faulty logic. The county should expect to receive the full market-value price for the 82 acres of public land.

BRENT GUDZUS

Windsor

Most Popular Stories
Mike Svedise, owner of Santa Rosa Seafood, dies at 59
Scammers hack pumps at Sebastopol gas station
Local ER visits soar after Obamacare
Sheriff plans new helicopter purchase
5 arrested in police crackdown on Santa Rosa sideshow
Orange County father thought he buried his son — until he got a call
Fed: Biggest US banks strong enough to withstand recession
LeBaron: Blast from the past in Sonoma County was briefly Crime of the Century