Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: In his Sunday column, Paul Gullixson referenced three situations where people came together for a common cause: celebrating the Warriors championship, the Summer of Love and NASA’s work in the 1960s (“Summer of love? What about a summer of civility?”). Although these seem different from the divisive world of contemporary politics, they are actually the same animal.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers. No one was celebrating in Cleveland. The Summer of Love was a protest against the war in Vietnam as well as a repudiation of corporate America. NASA was engaged in the “space race.” Each of these situations that seemed to pull people together was just a glimpse of the winning side of a zero-sum conflict.

If we have to celebrate a win, maybe we need to work harder and beat, not the Cavaliers, not the Russians and not other countries, but hunger, disease, depression, loneliness, etc. Is it possible for us to celebrate a win absent a loser?

EDITOR: Landlord advocates won Measure C by a margin of 781 votes out of 33,545 cast. The no on C faction spent $850,000, according to news accounts. That works out to $49.52 per vote. Yes on C spent $170,000, or $10.37 per vote. The “no” faction outspent supporters by close to five times, proving once again that money speaks more forcefully than reason in our election system.

EDITOR: Christopher Sork bemoans Santa Rosa Junior College’s decision to try out a project labor agreement on one project (“Delay SRJC buildings,” Letters, June 17). He recommends that all building at the junior college be put on hold because enrollment is dropping and students aren’t being trained for jobs that pay enough to live in Sonoma County.

But isn’t that why we voted for the bonds, to ensure that the junior college is up to date for the modern economy, so that students can transfer to four-year schools with solid skills and can also be trained in key professions that do pay a living wage and are essential to the community like nurses, paramedics, cops and firefighters?

Project labor agreements aren’t about wages and don’t necessarily raise costs. They do ensure excellent apprenticeship programs and highly skilled workers. Isn’t that what Sork wants — jobs that pay enough to live in Sonoma County? Project labor agreements help make that a reality.

EDITOR: Oh, how I recall the TV show “I Spy,” with those two cool guys who solved problems together. It was much different from the diluted, fantasy-like family environment produced subsequently at “The Cosby Show.” Each included a man (revealed now as merely an actor), Bill Cosby, whose demeanor suggested a figure of protection with loyalty, humor, insights and honesty. Yet dozens of women say that the behavior of this man has caused harm. There may be disease as the cause. Yet once realized, initiate intervention, rather than continuing self-gratification.

This errant behavior obviously needed attention. Instead, a jury deadlocked. It’s hard to imagine that peers wouldn’t have realized that even this one remaining woman (whose case was fortunately considered) wouldn’t be defended. And that the inclusion of others in attendance (unfortunately, the statute of limitations had expired) wouldn’t be literally seen as deserving retribution.