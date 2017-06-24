s
s
Sections
Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

| June 24, 2017, 12:09AM

Winners and losers

EDITOR: In his Sunday column, Paul Gullixson referenced three situations where people came together for a common cause: celebrating the Warriors championship, the Summer of Love and NASA’s work in the 1960s (“Summer of love? What about a summer of civility?”). Although these seem different from the divisive world of contemporary politics, they are actually the same animal.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers. No one was celebrating in Cleveland. The Summer of Love was a protest against the war in Vietnam as well as a repudiation of corporate America. NASA was engaged in the “space race.” Each of these situations that seemed to pull people together was just a glimpse of the winning side of a zero-sum conflict.

If we have to celebrate a win, maybe we need to work harder and beat, not the Cavaliers, not the Russians and not other countries, but hunger, disease, depression, loneliness, etc. Is it possible for us to celebrate a win absent a loser?

TOM SWEARINGEN

Santa Rosa

Money talks

EDITOR: Landlord advocates won Measure C by a margin of 781 votes out of 33,545 cast. The no on C faction spent $850,000, according to news accounts. That works out to $49.52 per vote. Yes on C spent $170,000, or $10.37 per vote. The “no” faction outspent supporters by close to five times, proving once again that money speaks more forcefully than reason in our election system.

JOEL E. FOX

Graton

Project labor agreements

EDITOR: Christopher Sork bemoans Santa Rosa Junior College’s decision to try out a project labor agreement on one project (“Delay SRJC buildings,” Letters, June 17). He recommends that all building at the junior college be put on hold because enrollment is dropping and students aren’t being trained for jobs that pay enough to live in Sonoma County.

But isn’t that why we voted for the bonds, to ensure that the junior college is up to date for the modern economy, so that students can transfer to four-year schools with solid skills and can also be trained in key professions that do pay a living wage and are essential to the community like nurses, paramedics, cops and firefighters?

Project labor agreements aren’t about wages and don’t necessarily raise costs. They do ensure excellent apprenticeship programs and highly skilled workers. Isn’t that what Sork wants — jobs that pay enough to live in Sonoma County? Project labor agreements help make that a reality.

MAXENE SPELLMAN

Petaluma

The Cosby verdict

EDITOR: Oh, how I recall the TV show “I Spy,” with those two cool guys who solved problems together. It was much different from the diluted, fantasy-like family environment produced subsequently at “The Cosby Show.” Each included a man (revealed now as merely an actor), Bill Cosby, whose demeanor suggested a figure of protection with loyalty, humor, insights and honesty. Yet dozens of women say that the behavior of this man has caused harm. There may be disease as the cause. Yet once realized, initiate intervention, rather than continuing self-gratification.

This errant behavior obviously needed attention. Instead, a jury deadlocked. It’s hard to imagine that peers wouldn’t have realized that even this one remaining woman (whose case was fortunately considered) wouldn’t be defended. And that the inclusion of others in attendance (unfortunately, the statute of limitations had expired) wouldn’t be literally seen as deserving retribution.

The message to our women, children and men may be to have plenty of conversations about what is acceptable. Or not.

BARBARA HARRIS

Sebastopol

Opposing Trump

EDITOR: Charles E. Vanhoesen tells us to get over it: we lost, support Donald Trump because he is our president (“Get behind Trump,” Letters, June 17). No. That’s right, I said no. After eight years of tearing down President Barack Obama, eight years of praying for him to fail, of telling him to “hang in there,” eight years of tea party protests, eight years of all the vicious rhetoric, people like Vanhoesen don’t get to tell us to get over it and support Trump.

They never offered support when Obama was in office. Oh also, I won’t support a bigoted, ignorant, hypocritical failed businessman turned reality star who’s using our tax dollars as his family’s personal piggy bank. I will protest his policies with every breath I have left. And Vanhoesen can just deal with it.

MICHELE KING

Willits

Attacks from the right

EDITOR: T. C. Randolph’s letter (“Liberal hatred,” June 16) is an example of alternative facts. As a member of the liberal left who endured images of Barack Obama at the end of a rope and Kid Rock longing to shoot my president for trying to do good and who worried every day that some madman would be driven to take up that challenge, Randolph’s charges are ludicrous to me. Yes, some liberal rhetoric is over the top and getting worse, but it doesn’t rise to the level of the racist, neo-Nazi vitriol that the right heaped on the past administration for all eight years.

If anything is going to get better in this country, we need to choose to “go high” in the words of our former first lady.

SHARON GILLIGAN

Fort Bragg

