Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A nation divided

EDITOR: In Thursday’s paper, there was a story about the Oklahoma attorney general threatening to sue California over proposed changes in California insurance law that would require companies to disclose investments that furthered global warming (“Several states dispute California climate claim”). He was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming and the governor of Kentucky.

Surprise: they’re all red states. They supported Donald Trump and his denial of global warming but also used the Koch brothers’ argument that economic interests trump social and scientific concerns.

Maybe it’s time to admit that the gulf between the people of the red and blue states is enormous and growing, that the dream of a united country where people of all races, genders and cultures can live together in peace will never come true. There are states where people can accept differences, but there are many where people can’t, won’t and never will.

Starting down the road where what is “real” in Texas is different from what is “real” in California, it’s hard to imagine how we can coexist under any single legal or business or political system. I think it’s time to consider the implications of that — for the world, for our country and for each of us.

WALT FRAZER

Graton

New leadership

EDITOR: The Senate version of Trumpcare is even worse than the House version because of its devastating Medicaid cuts. Medicaid covers 39 percent of all children, 49 percent of all childbirths, 76 percent of all children with disabilities and 64 percent of all nursing home residents. If this bill gets passed and signed by President Donald Trump, even though Trump promised more than once never to cut Medicaid, Democrats will need new credible leaders to overturn this terrible legislation.

Although Nancy Pelosi was an effective speaker, her leadership has resulted in the largest Republican House majority since the 1920s and galvanized Republicans to flock to the polls in both the Georgia and Montana special elections. If the Democrats hope to regain the House in 2018 and the White House in 2020, they will need a new generation of leaders such as Kathleen Rice and Tim Ryan who can attract voters to support Democrats and not leaders who are associated with the past.

All leaders, even skilled leaders such as Pelosi, have to recognize when it is time to pass the baton and allow a new generation of leaders to move our nation forward.

RICHARD NEFFSON

Rohnert Park

Water and fracking

EDITOR: Saving and protecting groundwater as the state has decided to do should begin with banning all fracking in the state immediately. Fracking will and has damaged groundwater with little regard to the damage by the state. These problems go hand in hand.

Don’t be stupid, Democrats. Gov. Jerry Brown says we are a green state. Really? We have real work to do.

DENNIS SALA

Santa Rosa

Climate science

EDITOR: The flaw in William Rothe’s logic (“Absolute certainty?” Letters, June 16) is that climate scientists are not attempting to forecast the weather in Sebastopol on a Sunday 80 years from now. They are predicting, given certain parameters, changes in worldwide weather patterns. Science can often better predict long-term, general outcomes versus individual ones.