Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Let the show go on

EDITOR: During World War II, many films and plays, including comedies (“The Great Dictator,” “To Be or Not to Be,”) were made to expose the ridiculousness as well as the brutality of the greatest acts of terrorism of our times. These films and plays promoted solidarity, courage in us and compassion for those who were oppressed by the perpetrators of those atrocities. They also gave relief from the stress of war through laughter.

“The Foreigner” is just such a play (“Spreckels theater director cancels opener,” Wednesday). It needs to be performed to remind us of the insidiousness of bigotry. It needs to be performed because it doesn’t glorify Ku Klux Klansmen, it belittles them. It needs to be performed because of freedom of speech, which so many have died to protect.

It needs to be performed because in no way does it makes light of what happened in Charlotteville, Virginia. Rather, it underlines why we must condemn, fight and, yes, laugh at bigotry in every way possible.

I hope that the Spreckels theater administration will change their minds. Let the show go on. I will be there.

JERRIE PATTERSON

Director, “The Foreigner” Novato Theater Company, 2013

Germany’s response

EDITOR: The best response to the neo-Nazi/alt-right parades is one I read about in the Aug. 17 edition of the New York Times. A town in eastern Germany was repeatedly “invaded” by neo-Nazis parading to the grave site of Rudolf Hess, even after the body and grave were no longer there. After trying various other methods to deter these parades, they hit upon what seems brilliant.

They call it the Right Against the Right. It’s an “involuntary walkathon.” For every meter the neo-Nazis marched, local residents and businesses pledge to donate an amount of money to a program that helps people leave right-wing extremist groups.

They turn it into a mock race, with a start line, a halfway mark and a finish line with a banner over it thanking the marchers for their contribution to the anti-Nazi cause. And the crowd carries silly signs and cheers their progress. In doing so, they undercut the seriousness and anger of the white supremacists.

Surely this is better than antifa and other counter-demonstrations that take the bait of the alt-right, giving them the conflict and attention they want. More effective, as history shows, is meeting violence with non-violence.

ILENE TRAVERSO

Occidental

Taking a stand

EDITOR: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “Our lives begin to end when we become silent about things that matter.”

I am standing up and speaking out as an American.

I denounce neo-Nazism.

I denounce white supremacy.

I denounce the Ku Klux Klan.

These groups are un-American. These groups are domestic terrorists.

We all must take a stand and not allow these groups to become the American standard of our values.

JACKIE BRITTAIN

Santa Rosa

County pension panel

EDITOR: Last year, Sonoma County’s citizens’ pension committee report indicated insufficient progress on pension reform, cost containment reforms weren’t on track and lost services were massive. Following the release of the report, our county supervisors disbanded the committee.