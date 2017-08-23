s
Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

| August 23, 2017, 12:09AM

The one’s we waited for

EDITOR: “They wiped away hate.” The headline in Monday’s Press Democrat reminded me that no leader can be our moral compass. We must find our way together. But some leaders do point us in a better direction. A few years ago, such a leader told us that “we are the ones we have been waiting for.” When hate showed up in Santa Rosa this past week, writing graffiti on a neighbor’s wall, love showed up to right the wrong. Thanks, Boston. Thanks, Santa Rosa. We are the ones we have been waiting for.

SANDRA ROSEN

Sebastopol

Southern culture

EDITOR: So, President Donald Trump laments the assault on Southern culture when statues of Confederate generals and figures are taken down. To which culture is he referring? The slavery culture? The Jim Crow culture? Many of these statues were erected in the 1920s to reassert white supremacy after Reconstruction. I guess it’s expecting a lot for a president to know that.

ERIC NEEL

Cloverdale

Making a choice

EDITOR: My 92-year-old dad fought in World War II. He fought Nazi tyranny in the bomb-pitted fields of Europe. He can’t stand tall any more, but he did so for his country when asked.

And now Charlottesville.

Why is our president not vigorously and consistently denouncing Nazis and everything they stand for?

Why are alt-right news outlets newly emboldened to salute the homegrown terrorist who murdered an American protester?

Why should people of color and their communities feel any sense of safety and inclusion in America today, especially in light of recent events?

Racism runs far and deep in this country. The upside is that events in Charlottesville may very well force closer examination and renewed efforts to address this stain on our country.

The truth is that if we aren’t part of the solution, then we are part of the problem. It’s a choice. My dad made his: to preserve freedom for all Americans, no matter their skin color or family origin.

Call the U.S. Capitol switchboard — 202-224-3121 — and tell your congressman or congresswoman you stand for justice and inclusion.

It’s a choice — and one we still have.

ANITA ADAMS

Santa Rosa

Confederate statues

EDITOR: After having spent the past 30 years plodding around our nation’s capital in Prada pumps, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, has discovered that statues of individuals with close ties to the Confederacy abound in the hallowed halls of the Capitol.

Being an astute student of history, she has determined that these men immortalized in bronze likely didn’t conform to the narrow ideology of political correctness. Not to worry, however, as Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, has introduced a bill to remove the offending statues and sanitize our nation’s history.

I must admit I had given up all hope for a better past for our nation, but I now find that my prayers have been answered.

DON JONES

Santa Rosa

Trump’s on target

EDITOR: Lt. Gen. John Archer Lejeune, the 13th commandant of the Marine Corps, offered the best opinion I have ever read in defining what it takes to be a good leader. He said good leadership requires intellect, integrity and human understanding. He added that of these virtues human understanding is the most important.

President Donald Trump’s voting base will support that Trump is a good leader. Anti-American George Soros-led progressives, including the elite media, liberal politicians, Hollywood elitists, GOP RINOS and professional academicians in college settings, will not agree that Trump is a good leader. These individuals prefer that the United States outsource its sovereignty to the United Nations. In this manner, the United States can redistribute its wealth to other nations and achieve social justice.

The once-tolerant Democratic Party favoring inclusion and free speech has been pulled far left by Soros. Therefore, there is more censoring of free speech via violence and no tolerance for diverse opinions that might argue in favor of nationalism.

Trump needs our collective support to unite our country. Let voters decide our course.

My unsolicited advice to Trump is present course and speed.

R.D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg

Twisting history

EDITOR: The irony of men chanting “our blood, our soil” is hard to stomach as is their contention they must preserve our European heritage. They either ignore or are ignorant of the fact that our European ancestors stole this land from peoples who had dwelled here for centuries and continued systematically taking it in the relentless push west for more and more land.

Many built inheritance and wealth by taking fellow human beings from their own homeland and exploiting their blood and sweat.

Furthermore, these groups seem to feel no remorse and in fact relish triumphantly when their cause gets wide publicity. How is it any different from foreign radical Islamists who believe fervently in their own cause and feel anything they do is for a just and righteous end?

Let’s call these groups by what they have shown: domestic terrorists.

SUSAN HARTZ

Forestville

